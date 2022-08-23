ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, OH

Quick jolt prompts St. Marys to power past Defiance

Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as St. Marys, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Defiance 21-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup. St. Marys drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Defiance after the first quarter.
DEFIANCE, OH
Defiance Tinora secures a win over Wauseon

Saddled up and ready to go, Defiance Tinora spurred past Wauseon 27-14 in Ohio high school football action on August 26. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
WAUSEON, OH
Liberty Center designs winning blueprint against Napoleon

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Liberty Center will take its 35-21 victory over Napoleon in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 26. Tough to find an edge early, Liberty Center and Napoleon fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
NAPOLEON, OH
Not for the faint of heart: Morral Ridgedale topples Vanlue

The cardiac kids of Morral Ridgedale unleashed every advantage to outlast Vanlue 38-36 for an Ohio high school football victory on August 27. Vanlue showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-0 advantage over Morral Ridgedale as the first quarter ended.
VANLUE, OH
Elida blitzes Kenton in dominating victory

Elida earned a convincing 45-14 win over Kenton on August 26 in Ohio football. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
KENTON, OH
Upper Sandusky overcomes Mt. Gilead

Upper Sandusky tipped and eventually toppled Mt. Gilead 26-6 in Ohio high school football action on August 26. The Rams registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Indians.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
Buckeye Central opens football season with 2-0 start

NEW WASHINGTON -- The Buckeye Central football team has begun the season on the right foot, capturing its second straight win to open the campaign on Saturday night. The Bucks rallied in the fourth quarter to knock off Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic in a 24-21 non-conference road victory.
NEW WASHINGTON, OH
Calvert rolls like thunder over Monroeville

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Calvert broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 35-8 explosion on Monroeville in Ohio high school football action on August 26. The first quarter gave Calvert a 20-0 lead over Monroeville.
MONROEVILLE, OH
Williamstown delivers smashing punch to stump Waterford

The force was strong for Williamstown as it pierced Waterford during Friday's 46-22 thumping for an Ohio high school football victory on August 26. Last season, Waterford and Williamstown squared off with August 27, 2021 at Williamstown High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
WATERFORD, OH
Shelby prevails over Lexington

Shelby turned in a thorough domination of Lexington 53-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Shelby opened with a 21-0 advantage over Lexington through the first quarter.
SHELBY, OH
Young? Yes. But Shelby freshman QB fires up scoreboard in win over Lexington

LEXINGTON -- Brayden DeVito isn't old enough to drive himself home after a Shelby football practice. But the 15-year-old freshman quarterback has already learned to drive opposing defenses crazy. GALLERY: Shelby rolls past Lexington, 53-21 Photos from Shelby's 53-21 win at Lexington on Friday in the second week of the...
SHELBY, OH
Canfield severs Bellevue's hopes

Canfield called "game" in the waning moments of a 28-12 defeat of Bellevue in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 26. The Cardinals registered a 14-6 advantage at halftime over the Redmen.
CANFIELD, OH
Danville blanks Bucyrus

Defense dominated as Danville pitched a 42-0 shutout of Bucyrus in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 26. Danville drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Bucyrus after the first quarter.
DANVILLE, OH

