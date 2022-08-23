Read full article on original website
New Bremen blankets Sidney Lehman Catholic with swarming defensive effort
New Bremen's defense throttled Sidney Lehman Catholic, resulting in a 41-0 shutout on August 27 in Ohio football action. The last time New Bremen and Sidney Lehman Catholic played in a 58-0 game on August 27, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Quick jolt prompts St. Marys to power past Defiance
Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as St. Marys, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Defiance 21-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup. St. Marys drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Defiance after the first quarter.
Defiance Tinora secures a win over Wauseon
Saddled up and ready to go, Defiance Tinora spurred past Wauseon 27-14 in Ohio high school football action on August 26. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
Big start becomes big finish as Tiffin Columbian bowls over Holland Springfield
Tiffin Columbian rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 46-17 win over Holland Springfield on August 26 in Ohio football. Tiffin Columbian drew first blood by forging a 34-9 margin over Holland Springfield after the first quarter.
Blank check: Columbus Bishop Ready writes off Toledo Woodward with nothing but zeroes
Columbus Bishop Ready sent Toledo Woodward home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 68-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup. The last time Columbus Bishop Ready and Toledo Woodward played in a 43-6 game on August 27, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Liberty Center designs winning blueprint against Napoleon
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Liberty Center will take its 35-21 victory over Napoleon in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 26. Tough to find an edge early, Liberty Center and Napoleon fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
Not for the faint of heart: Morral Ridgedale topples Vanlue
The cardiac kids of Morral Ridgedale unleashed every advantage to outlast Vanlue 38-36 for an Ohio high school football victory on August 27. Vanlue showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-0 advantage over Morral Ridgedale as the first quarter ended.
Elida blitzes Kenton in dominating victory
Elida earned a convincing 45-14 win over Kenton on August 26 in Ohio football. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
Jetstream: Coldwater's early advantage leaves Bellefontaine in its wake
Coldwater rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 31-21 win over Bellefontaine in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Coldwater a 14-0 lead over Bellefontaine.
Plain City Jonathan Alder spins away from trouble to top Delaware Buckeye Valley
Plain City Jonathan Alder couldn't stay out of its own way in the first quarter, but turned the tables in a 21-7 win over Delaware Buckeye Valley for an Ohio high school football victory on August 26. Delaware Buckeye Valley authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Plain...
Absolutely nothing: Richwood North Union drops a goose egg on North Lewisburg Triad
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Richwood North Union stopped North Lewisburg Triad to the tune of a 35-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 26. Richwood North Union drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over North Lewisburg Triad after the...
Upper Sandusky overcomes Mt. Gilead
Upper Sandusky tipped and eventually toppled Mt. Gilead 26-6 in Ohio high school football action on August 26. The Rams registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Indians.
Buckeye Central opens football season with 2-0 start
NEW WASHINGTON -- The Buckeye Central football team has begun the season on the right foot, capturing its second straight win to open the campaign on Saturday night. The Bucks rallied in the fourth quarter to knock off Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic in a 24-21 non-conference road victory.
Fast pass: Port Clinton moves in front quickly to dismiss Rossford
Port Clinton made a quick edge stand up in a 58-51 victory against Rossford in Ohio high school football on August 26. The first quarter gave Port Clinton a 30-7 lead over Rossford.
Calvert rolls like thunder over Monroeville
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Calvert broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 35-8 explosion on Monroeville in Ohio high school football action on August 26. The first quarter gave Calvert a 20-0 lead over Monroeville.
Williamstown delivers smashing punch to stump Waterford
The force was strong for Williamstown as it pierced Waterford during Friday's 46-22 thumping for an Ohio high school football victory on August 26. Last season, Waterford and Williamstown squared off with August 27, 2021 at Williamstown High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Shelby prevails over Lexington
Shelby turned in a thorough domination of Lexington 53-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Shelby opened with a 21-0 advantage over Lexington through the first quarter.
Young? Yes. But Shelby freshman QB fires up scoreboard in win over Lexington
LEXINGTON -- Brayden DeVito isn't old enough to drive himself home after a Shelby football practice. But the 15-year-old freshman quarterback has already learned to drive opposing defenses crazy. GALLERY: Shelby rolls past Lexington, 53-21 Photos from Shelby's 53-21 win at Lexington on Friday in the second week of the...
Canfield severs Bellevue's hopes
Canfield called "game" in the waning moments of a 28-12 defeat of Bellevue in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 26. The Cardinals registered a 14-6 advantage at halftime over the Redmen.
Danville blanks Bucyrus
Defense dominated as Danville pitched a 42-0 shutout of Bucyrus in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 26. Danville drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Bucyrus after the first quarter.
