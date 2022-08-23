Midnight Mania! Watch Israel Adesanya get shocked speechless by Leon Edwards’ head kick over Kamaru Usman

Read full article on original website
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo
Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant went viral last week due to a certain post she shared on her Instagram account. VanZant, who is currently signed to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, posted a picture of her wearing bunny ears. The caption for VanZant's post simply said: "Bunny." VanZant received nearly 65,000...
Watch as karate star Elhadji Ndour is brutally knocked out and left needing medical attention in front of UFC legends
KARATE star Elhadji Ndour was brutally knocked out by heavyweight rival Achraf Ouchen and left needing medical attention. The Karate Combat pair rematched in Orlando, Florida following Ouchen's points win in 2018. And it was non-stop action from the opening bell as the duo picked up where they left off...
Mike Perry describes sparring sessions with Jake Paul: “I kind of wanted him to hit me”
Mike Perry has shared some details of his sparring sessions with Jake Paul. ‘Platinum’ is coming off a decision victory over Michael ‘Venom’ Page in London last weekend. The victory was the second in a row for the 30-year-old inside the BKFC ring. However, he’s looking to make the move to the standard boxing ring next.
KSI KOs Swarmz in round 2 of ugly, embarrassing boxing bout
YouTuber turned boxer KSI fought musician Swamrz for his first of two fights at The O2 Arena in London, England. It was as ugly as expected. Social media stars and internet celebrities turned boxers attract a lot of criticism, and KSI vs. Swarmz showed why. YouTuber turned boxer KSI was...
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch ‘KSI vs. Swarmz’ LIVE countdown show
KSI will make an eventful return to the boxing ring later today (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, when the social media star takes on two opponents in one night. KSI, who hasn’t competed since a decision win over Logan Paul...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Leon Edwards’ coach Dave Lovell sends ‘little rat Judas’ Jorge Masvidal to the back of the line
Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards have unfinished business. Really, the birth of Masvidal as a true star rather than hardcore fan favorite began in July 2019. On the same night he flattened Darren Till, Masvidal also bloodied up Leon Edwards backstage, dropping his now-famous “three piece and a soda” line soon afterward. Since then, the two have jawed at one another online and were briefly booked to fight early in 2022, but an injury derailed that contest.
Tragedy Reportedly Strikes Family Of Floyd Mayweather's Girlfriend
Tragedy has struck the family of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's girlfriend. According to TMZ Sports, a relative of Mayweather's girlfriend Jamie Lynn committed suicide earlier this week. The suicide occurred at a condo Mayweather owns in Las Vegas. Per the report, the person was Lindenwood Lions football player Jarrett Johnson....
MMAmania.com
Video: Nate Diaz smokes out USADA, refuses to give more piss
Nate Diaz is one of the most unique characters in all of combat sports, which is probably why the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star sparked up a fatty when United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) rolled through to his home. Diaz, who has one final fight left on his current UFC...
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Earns Fastest KO In Promotion’s History
MMA fighter Bogdan Gnidko earned the quickest knockout in KSW history against Damian Piwowarczyk at KSW 73. Gnidko and Piwowarczyk battled on the main card of KSW 73 in Warsaw, PL. The two giants fought at a catchweight of 214lbs and was a matchup of two impressive prospects. Despite being...
MMAmania.com
Din Thomas ‘accepting apologies’ from crybaby UFC fans who tried to cancel ‘Dinyero’ for calling Leon Edwards ‘broken’
Leon Edwards was “broken” by Kamaru Usman heading into the fifth round of their UFC 278 title fight, which took place last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. That’s according to former UFC lightweight Din Thomas, who was providing additional commentary for the UFC 278 broadcast in “The Beehive State.” Thomas has nearly 40 professional fights to his credit and more than 20 years of coaching under his belt.
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Spotted Celebrating Birthday Alongside Former WWE Champion
We officially have the first public sighting of Vince McMahon since his retirement from WWE. McMahon was seen by TMZ celebrating his 77th birthday in notable fashion: having dinner with John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in New York City. McMahon, Cena, Shariatzadeh, and an unidentified woman were spotted walking out of the Waverly Inn and into a sprinter van. McMahon reportedly had no interest in talking, as he tried to cover his face from any photography (although a picture was taken). The TMZ article made a point to note that Linda McMahon was not with him.
WWE・
MMAmania.com
UFC middleweight Paulo Costa undergoes surgery, likely done until 2023
UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa has just one fight remaining on his current contract but it looks as though “The Eraser” won’t be completing it any time soon. The Brazilian recently went under the knife to repair damage suffered in his unanimous decision victory over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul reacts to KSI’s two knockouts: ‘Smart man not calling me out’
KSI may have delivered two equally-dominant knockout finishes earlier today (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, but fellow social media influencer Jake Paul was not impressed. KSI was originally scheduled to fight Alex Wassabi in the main event before Wassabi suffered...
Stephen Thompson praises Leon Edwards for “perfect technique” to KO Kamaru Usman, but believes ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ wins the trilogy
Stephen Thompson believes Leon Edwards landed the perfect technique to KO Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. Edwards entered the fifth round clearly losing the fight and did not get off to the best start in the final frame. It appeared that Usman would be defending his belt by decision but Edwards landed a clean head kick that KO’d Usman in the final minute which Thompson says was a great technique.
MMAmania.com
Darren Till announces UFC comeback tour: ‘Ready to get a world title’
Former UFC welterweight title contender Darren Till was hoping to reinvent himself at 185 pounds after coming up short in his Tyron Woodley fight — then getting knocked out by Jorge Masvidal — while suffering through several “grisly” weight cuts. Unfortunately “The Gorilla” has been unable...
MMAmania.com
Sean Strickland bashes ‘uptight c—t’ Luke Rockhold after UFC 278: ‘I’m glad he retired’
Despite Luke Rockhold’s gutsy performance in a Fight of the Night loss to Paulo Costa last weekend at UFC 278 outspoken middleweight contender Sean Strickland still isn’t a fan. Rockhold, who was making his first Octagon appearance since 2019, struggled straight out of the gate. But even though...
