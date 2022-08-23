Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Henderson Hall hosts Mid-Ohio Valley History Expo
WILLIAMSTOWN — The 2nd annual Mid-Ohio Valley History Expo was held Saturday at Henderson Hall in Williamstown. The event brought together historical societies from the area, local artisans, including a glass blower, blacksmith, tin smith, weavers, spinners and others to share their unique skills and knowledge of the past.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Look Back: Joining the club
Two or three towns in the state have walking clubs composed entirely of young ladies who find pedestrian exercise not only beneficial but extremely enjoyable. They do not walk the saw dust ring for prizes but tramp over the country at their own sweet will and to their heart’s delight. Would such a club flourish in Parkersburg? We are afraid not.
WTAP
Organizers prep for the annual Honey Festival
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Honey Festival starts this Saturday and Parkersburg City Park has been buzzing in preparation. Venders and organizers alike have been setting up their exhibits, tents, and inflatables. It will be a chance to have fun and, of course, learn more about bees. Expect hives on...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg closes City Park pool for season
PARKERSBURG — The City Park swimming pool is closing early due to a pump failure but the splash pad will remain open through Labor Day. The main pump that circulates water for the pool failed earlier this week and it was determined Thursday it could not be repaired in time to finish the season, Parkersburg Public Works Director Everett Shears said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Recipe submissions open for annual Cookbook Contest
PARKERSBURG — It’s nearing the time of year for the Parkersburg News and Sentinel and Marietta Times holiday Cookbook Contest and submissions are open for the 68th edition. “We are excited to once again give this opportunity to our readers to showcase their great recipes for all to...
wvexplorer.com
Peculiar rock face near Ripley, W.Va., attracting more visitors
FAIRPLAIN, W.Va. — Carved on a quiet hillside by an eccentric sculptor in the 1950s, a curious rock face near Ripley, West Virginia, is attracting a larger audience than ever, thanks to social media. More travelers than ever are on the hunt for the rock. According to Mike Ruben,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marietta College’s Entrepreneurship Program announces Fall 2022 lineup
MARIETTA — The fall 2022 semester lineup for the Entrepreneurship Program at Marietta College has been announced by the school. All Marietta College students, regardless of their major, are invited to join the Entrepreneurship mentors, students, faculty, and staff to celebrate the start of the academic year in an event scheduled 4-5 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Andrews Hall Great Room. Everyone must register at https://tinyurl.com/3m2thjc7 before noon Sept. 2 to attend.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
SMITH: Races were a success because of the efforts of hundreds
A little bit of normalcy returned to the streets of Parkersburg last Saturday. After a nearly 1,100-day gap, The News and Sentinel Half Marathon and Two-Mile Race returned to the downtown streets. As any business person, school teacher or shop owner will tell you, restarting anything after a global pandemic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
With gratitude for her dedication
Today at the St. James Christian Orthodox Church in Belpre, Ohio, we are honoring a great friend and well known kind, generous and loving lady (Mary Gevas) the wife of long-time OBGYN doctor George Gevas. A very lovely and beautiful family in our community for many years. Mary with her...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
The Cutler Chapel UMC, 11078 Veto Road, Belpre, will hold its annual homecoming 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 28 with a meal served at noon. The program features the Spirit LED gospel group. The church, established in 1871, is six miles east of Ohio 339 and 1.7 miles west...
WTAP
The Dils Center is officially closing and going back on the market
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Dils center is officially closing and going back on the market after three years with the current owner. Vinny Kunze and his wife Angela Harris are closing and moving to Ohio after what they say was a lack of support from the Parkersburg community .
WTAP
Washington County Fair is preparing for another year
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH.(WTAP) - The fair starts on Saturday September the 3rd and goes through Tuesday Night. If you’re thinking of going the admission is $10 per person. That $10 includes the rides and everything involved inside the fairgrounds. Membership is $30 for the entire fair and people out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County Fair announces schedule
MARIETTA — The Washington County Fair will run Sept. 3-6 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Marietta, featuring four days of livestock shows and sales, track events, entertainment, carnival rides and activities. Daily admission is $10 with season and membership passes $30. The Washington County Fair schedule includes:. SATURDAY,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jackson County farm in competition for conservation award
CHARLESTON — A farm in Jackson County is in the competition for the 2022 West Virginia Conservation Farm of the Year. Jason Meadows’ cow and calf operation in Ripley is one of two farms competing for the 2022 award. The other is a sod and turfgrass operation in Kearneysville in Jefferson County operated by J. Ware III and his family.
Lewis County Pool hosts Doggie Dip
The Lewis County Park partnered with the Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility to host a "Doggie Dip" between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the pool on Aug. 27.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg’s Bentley Kinzer is a man of many talents
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South High School student Bentley Kinzer thought he wanted to pursue a career in the medical field, and his thought was only reassured after taking Human Anatomy with PSHS teacher Christopher Meckley. “I really enjoyed human anatomy last year,” he said. “I have always thought I...
WTAP
School spirit marched through the halls of local elementary schools
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Some elementary schools got a little extra spirit this week as Parkersburg South and Parkersburg High school marched through their halls for spirit tour days. The marching bands, football teams, cheerleaders, red wings, and southern bells, and twirlers visited local elementary schools to help get the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg church aids disaster recovery
PARKERSBURG — A south Parkersburg church has sent a crew to the floods in Eastern Kentucky where it plans to aid in the recovery. Seventeen members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints off Gihon Road left for Marion, Ky., on Friday afternoon, spokesman Bob Cordell said.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia University at Parkersburg summer 2022 President’s and Dean’s lists
PARKERSBURG — West Virginia University at Parkersburg has announced its President’s and Dean’s scholars for the Summer 2022 semester. Students on the President’s List maintained a 4.0 grade point average while earning 12 or more hours of college credit. The scholars include:. JACKSON COUNTY. Gay: Christopher...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg WIC office unveils Book Vending Machine
PARKERSBURG — In collaboration with others, the Mid-Ohio Valley WIC office in Parkersburg has unveiled its new Book Vending Machine. Mid-Ohio Valley WIC worked with the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative’s Born To Achieve: I CAN READ project, the Neal and Brook Brown Foundation, the WVU School of Pediatric Medicine and early childhood educators from the WVU Nursery School.
Comments / 0