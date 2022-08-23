Trump seeks special master to review seized Mar-a-Lago materials

Read full article on original website
Mitch McConnell asked to comment on Trump’s attacks on his wife
Mitch McConnell declined to share his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s attack on his wife Elaine Chao, who served as Mr Trump’s secretary of transportation. Mr Trump went after Mr McConnell after the Senate GOP leader said that the Republicans are more likely to flip the House than the Senate because “candidate quality” is more important in statewide races, suggesting that many of the GOP nominees endorsed by Mr Trump aren’t up to scratch. “Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard working Republican candidates for the United States...
Trump news – live: Judge rules redacted FBI raid affidavit can be released as Trump declares he’s ‘innocent’
Florida Judge Bruce Reinhart says the affidavit behind the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, with the proposed redactions from the Department of Justice, can be released today by noon . He says the DoJ met its burden of showing a compelling reason to keep parts sealed.Earlier, Donald Trump took to Truth Social for a multi-part tirade against federal law enforcement, the Democratic Party, and Joe Biden, claiming once again that the raid on his home was nothing but an act of political persecution.Proclaiming himself “innocent as a person can be”, Mr Trump insisted that “Radical Left Democrat prosecutors” are...
San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins makes decision on how to handle one of Chesa Boudin's biggest policies
Boudin's office prohibited cash bail entirely in 2020.
Fetterman campaign says its 'actually not surprising' that rival Oz urged the Trump administration to push research into an unproven COVID treatment
Dr. Mehmet Oz's campaign defended his early embrace of hydroxychloroquine, saying, "he offered to fund a clinical trial at Columbia University."
SFGate
New racist texts reveal Torrance cops talked about hurting and killing Black suspects
LOS ANGELES — The day after Torrance police shot Christopher DeAndre Mitchell in 2018, his mother and a dozen of his loved ones staged a protest outside the department's headquarters. At the same time, a group of officers — including the two who had killed Mitchell — were discussing...
SFGate
California Bill Banning Use of Rap Lyrics as Evidence Heads to Governor to be Signed Into Law
After unanimous approval in the Senate and Assembly, the California bill that aims to restrict the use of rap lyrics as evidence by prosecutors in criminal cases is reportedly heading to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk to be signed into law. The law would require judges to press prosecutors on the purpose behind including lyrics as evidence and interrogate whether doing so injects “racial bias into the proceedings.”
SFGate
California man pleads guilty to smuggling 1,700 animals
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man who smuggled more than 1,700 wild animals into the United States, including 60 reptiles hidden in his clothing, pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges. Jose Manuel Perez, 30, of Oxnard, entered pleas to two counts of smuggling and a charge of wildlife...
Russia-Ukraine war: UN ‘determined’ to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant; Russia turning site into ‘active war zone’, says US – live news
Negotiations under way for nuclear watchdog to visit Russian-occupied plant amid Zelenskiy’s warnings of ‘radiation disaster’; US urges for demilitarised zone
Ukraine narrowly escapes nuclear catastrophe as plant loses power, Zelenskiy says
KYIV, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the world narrowly avoided a radiation disaster as electricity to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was cut for hours due to Russian shelling in the area, allegations that Moscow denied.
