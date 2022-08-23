Read full article on original website
Remembering Trumpeter jaimie branch With 5 Essential Albums
Trumpeter jaimie branch left this earthly plane on Monday, sending shockwaves through the jazz and experimental music communities. The 39-year-old was a consummate collaborator, building close relationships in Chicago, Boston, Baltimore, New York, and beyond. Her sudden passing is a stark affront to the generous spirit at the heart of her music.
Migos’ Offset Shares Video for Baby Keem–Produced New Song “5 4 3 2 1”: Watch
Offset has released the new song “5 4 3 2 1” (via Motown). The Migos rapper’s new single is produced by Baby Keem, Jahaan Sweet, Mike Dean, and Ruchaun Maurice Akers Jr. The song arrives with a music video shot in an amusement park. Check it out below.
Megan Thee Stallion Demands WMG Reveal Documents Regarding Traumazine Leak
On August 11, just hours before releasing her new album Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion publicly addressed leaked music on her Twitter account. The leak included “[her] cover art, pieces of [her] track list and [her] even hearing a part of a song [she hasn’t] dropped yet,” as Megan put it in her tweet.
Blackpink Drop Video for New Song “Pink Venom”: Watch
K-pop girl group Blackpink have shared the lead single from their forthcoming sophomore LP Born Pink. The new song is called “Pink Venom,” and it arrives with a new music video. Watch the visual below. Born Pink is out September 16 via YG Entertainment. The album was announced...
See Janelle Monáe in First Look at New Netflix Movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The first images have arrived from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the new Netflix murder mystery in which Janelle Monáe stars alongside Daniel Craig and Edward Norton. Check out the cast above and, below, Monáe working with director Rian Johnson. The film, which follows 2019’s Knives Out (and is billed as a follow-up rather than a sequel), will premiere in select theaters before arriving at Netflix on December 23.
Palm Announce Fall North American Tour, Share New Song “Parable Lickers”: Listen
Palm have shared another new song from their forthcoming LP Nicks and Grazes. The latest track is titled “Parable Lickers.” They’ve also announced a lengthy fall tour of North America, which begins in late October and runs through mid-December. Check out “Parable Lickers” and the band’s full tour itinerary below.
Duty Now for the Future
Sophomore albums are a doomed enterprise. Caught in the crossfire between the demands of your original fanbase, hungry for more of the same but slightly different, and the knee-jerk antagonism of critics, nursing a masochistic thirst to chronicle your inevitable fall from grace, the endeavor hinges on figuring out who to disappoint while keeping your ego intact. Devo learned this lesson the hard way with 1979’s Duty Now for the Future. Ever the innovative pranksters, the new-wave iconoclasts found a way to not only confuse fans and lose the critics, but shatter their own inflated confidence in the process. Consider this: Greatest Misses, a companion to 1990’s crowd-pleasing Greatest Hits, features seven of Duty Now for the Future’s 13 tracks—a confirmation of the colossal nature of their second-record flop. Even bassist Gerald “Jerry” Casale, usually the band’s most stalwart defender, would later admit it. “Album one is like the Bible—you make your statement once,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “What you do next is produce the goods—that is, show in substance what it’s all about. The criticism on the second album is that we didn’t do that.”
VMAs 2022: Red Hot Chili Peppers to Perform and Receive Global Icon Award
Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform and receive the Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. In their first appearance since receiving the Video Vanguard Award in 2000, the band will join performers including J Balvin, Lizzo, and Blackpink at the ceremony, which will be emceed by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow. It takes place at 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
DJ Khaled Releases New Album God Did With Kanye, Drake, Jay-Z, Eminem: Listen
DJ Khaled is back with his latest album, God Did. The follow-up to last year’s Khaled Khaled features a stacked roster of guests, including Jay-Z and Lil Wayne (on the title track alongside Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy), Drake (on opener “No Secret”), Future and SZA (on “Beautiful”), the late Juice WRLD (“Juice WRLD Did”), and more. Khaled also remixed Kanye West’s song “Use This Gospel,” which originally appeared on Jesus Is King. The updated track features production from Dr. Dre and Timbaland and a verse from Eminem.
Lil Tjay Shares Video for New Song “Beat the Odds”: Watch
Lil Tjay has shared a new song, “Beat the Odds.” The single is in reference to the shooting he survived in Edgewater, New Jersey in June. In the cover art for the single, Tjay appears to be wearing a medical neck brace. The rapper has also shared a self-directed video for the track, which includes footage of him recovering in a hospital bed and clips of him rapping in a hospital room. It also seems to include audio of the 911 call from the day he was shot earlier this year. Check it out below.
“Brindo”
In the video for “Brindo,” a beautiful song from Silvana Estrada’s upcoming EP Abrazo, the Mexican singer-songwriter wanders the streets of Paris, cradling her four-string Venezuelan cuatro like a newborn. She floats her silvery voice out into the passing crowds, who turn their heads in bemusement or appreciation, some of them pushing past her with abstracted irritation. The word brindo is a toast, and Estrada's song is a laundry list of small gratitudes—“Brindo por la gente que nos salva” (“Here's to the people that save us”); “Brindo por la simple idea del viento” (“Here's to the simple idea of the wind”). Estrada’s voice is quiet, but when she sings, her voice reaches you with surprising clarity, the way a speaking voice carries further on an exceptionally clear night.
Offset Sues Quality Control, Migos’ Label, Over Ownership of Solo Recordings
Offset has filed a lawsuit against Quality Control—the label-home of Migos—over ownership of his solo recordings, Variety reports and documents viewed by Pitchfork confirm. In the complaint, Offset alleges that Quality Control continues to claim ownership over his recent solo works despite the fact that he bought back those rights last year.
Rina Sawayama, Pop Therapist
A congregation of sweaty New Yorkers in mesh tank tops, sparkly eyeliner, and combat boots gazed up at their idol. Over the course of one night in May, Rina Sawayama turned Manhattan’s cavernous Terminal 5 into the city’s hottest—and most self-affirming—pop destination. It sometimes felt like a spiritual experience—part corporeal release, part cathartic soul-searching. Even a brand new song that no one had heard yet got a rapturous response: When Sawayama belted out the yodeling hook to “Catch Me in the Air,” about her newfound appreciation for the immigrant mother who raised her as a single parent, people instinctively raised their hands and lost their shit.
VMAs 2022: Eminem and Snoop Dogg Set for Metaverse-Inspired Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg will perform their recent single “From the D 2 the LBC” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Made with Yung Labs, the metaverse-inspired performance will be based on Otherside, a virtual gaming world that is not yet fully developed, but is designed to use NFTs and a cryptocurrency called ApeCoin. The song’s video, released in June, featured Bored Ape–style avatars.
Earth Patterns
On the search for transcendence, Szun Waves are perfectly content traveling without a map. The London-formed trio—comprising electronic producer Luke Abbott, saxophonist Jack Wyllie, and drummer Laurence Pike—has performed improvisational jazz with a shared reverence for the vast possibilities of winging it. Ecstatic and off-the-cuff, their performances often sound like three virtuosos pushing each other to outrun their individual musical wanderlust. But on their third album, Earth Patterns—a seven-song set with additional production by David Pye and James Holden—the group slows its heady pursuits to a near halt, discovering new power in restraint.
Only Built 4 Diamond Links
Michigan rapper Peezy first caught ears as a solo artist in 2014 with Mud Muzik, the first in a series of lean-inspired albums showcasing his villainous wit and natural gift for storytelling. But in 2019, that momentum was halted when he was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison on racketeering charges. Since his release in February 2021, Peezy’s life has looked different; he says he’s given up opiates and crime in lieu of running his own independent label, #Boyz Entertainment. His latest offering, the 21-song ONLY BUILT 4 DIAMOND LINKS, shows a veteran artist doubling down on the persona he’s cultivated since his early days, expanding the aperture of his street tales with post-prison clarity.
Success
Oneida are one of indie rock’s most enviable and enduring institutions. When the ragtag crew assembled a quarter-century ago, they felt like New York pariahs, unwilling to participate in established industry machinations. Instead, they became a cornerstone of a scene they helped create, turning Brooklyn lofts, warehouses, and abandoned industrial complexes into creative playgrounds. They built one studio and, when condo construction took it, built another: their fabled Ocropolis. An expanded record deal that gave them their own imprint meant Oneida could use the space as a communal hub, recording bands whose music they in turn released.
Against the Odds: 1974 - 1982
The group Blondie—vocalist and songwriter Debbie Harry, guitarist and co-conspirator Chris Stein, drummer Clem Burke, keyboardist Jimmy Destri, bassists Gary Valentine and Nigel Harrison, and guitarist Frank Infante—were one of the success stories of American punk rock, the only member of the 1975 CBGB’s class with No. 1 hit singles and Top 10 albums. They wrote pop hits that were still unquestionably rock’n’roll; Harry’s lyrics were direct and funny while maintaining an air of mystery. The band embraced disco before the days of Disco Demolition and befriended early rap pioneers when very few people outside of the South Bronx cared about this new musical form. They also deliberately cultivated their visual presentation, teaching a generation of kids how to thrift and look good doing it.
FN Meka Backer Walks Away From Project; Rapper Claims to Be Unpaid for Work as Meka’s Voice
Ever since digital rapper and TikTok influencer FN Meka was removed from Capitol Records’ roster, more details about the project have started to come to light. Anthony Martini, who co-founded the Meka-backing company Factory New alongside Brandon Le, released a statement today (August 25) announcing that he’s exiting Factory New and walking away from the FN Meka project.
Braxe + Falcon Announce U.S. Shows, Share New “Step by Step” Video: Watch
Following the release of their new Step by Step EP, Braxe + Falcon have announced a pair of U.S. shows taking place this fall. The French house producers Alan Braxe and DJ Falcon will bring their live set to Brooklyn’s Elsewhere on November 5, with a second show at El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on November 12. Today, Braxe + Falcon have also shared a music video for the EP’s title track, which features vocals from Panda Bear. The visual was written, directed, and produced by Toru Tokikawa, and stars 12-year-old Japanese skate prodigy Ginwoo Onodera. Check it out below.
