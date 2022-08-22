Read full article on original website
PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”), announced today the UNFI Foundation has awarded more than $1 million in grant funding to improve food systems in more than 40 communities across the United States and Canada. Food access is a key pillar of UNFI’s Better for All initiative and, for the third consecutive year, the UNFI Foundation has committed over $1 million to non-profit organizations to help create equitable food access in vulnerable communities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005624/en/ A Southside Community Land Trust (SCLT) employee harvests produce grown at the organization’s City Farm located in Providence, R.I. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, SCLT was presented with UNFI’s first ever Food Equity Project Grant for $100,000 to accelerate SCLT’s efforts to create equitable access to healthy food. (Photo: Business Wire)
