Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’sIBWAANew York City, NY
Opinion: It's Time to Start a Yankees Hall of FameIBWAANew York City, NY
Related
I Have Minimalist Style—Here Are the Fall Items I'll Wear With Jeans
Jen Andrews-Cater is a California-based influencer who has self-described minimalist style. She lives in Los Angeles, so it won’t get cooler for another few months, but fall does happen to be one of her favorite seasons. “If you’re a fashion girl like me, you start thinking and prepping for fall right around the end of July,” she says.
Zara Just Debuted a $70 Version of the $450 Shoes French Girls Love
As I was somewhat mindlessly scrolling through Zara's new arrivals, one pair of shoes stood out to me. I recently shelled out $450 for a pair of shoes from the beloved French brand Carel and here was Zara offering a similar pair for just $70. (Even still, I don't regret my original purchase as I'm obsessed with the shoes and wore them to Copenhagen Fashion Week.)
I'm a Fashion Editor With Over 40 Pairs of Shoes—These 30 Are Next on My List
Having very little space to your name is practically a given when you choose to live in New York City. Most people, though, come up with smart ways to deal with the lack of square footage, whether that means investing in cheap hacks from Amazon or adhering to a minimalist lifestyle. My solution? Well, I don't have one. Instead, I've simply come to terms with how little space I have and given what space I do have to my shoes—all 40+ pairs of them.
Mango's New Arrivals Are Beyond Good—11 I Tried On IRL and Immediately Fell For
Welcome to Let's Get a Room, a series where editor Eliza Huber heads to the dressing room to try on pieces from your favorite retailers, buzzy items, and new collections. Think of this column as a detailed guide to the pieces that are actually worth buying and the ones that, unfortunately, looked better online—no returns necessary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
31 New Madewell Fall Items I'd Buy Right Out of the Gate
Perhaps I'm biased since it's my birth month, but I can't wait until September arrives. As much as I enjoy summer style in all its carefree glory, I truly revel in fall fashion. All of my favorite brands and retailers certainly do too, as it's the season where they really step up their game—it's no coincidence that the famous September issue of Vogue is the largest of the entire year. There's just so much new-season goodness to look forward to and Madewell is not a bad place to start.
J.Lo Wore a Turtleneck Wedding Dress With Dramatic Ruffles—Oh, and 2 Other Gowns
Let's break it down by the numbers: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged once in 2002 and once this year. They had one wedding in Las Vegas last month, followed by a whirlwind Parisian honeymoon. That brings us to this weekend when they had a second wedding in Riceboro, Georgia. For the latter ceremony, J.Lo had three—count 'em, three—different wedding gowns, all custom-designed by Ralph Lauren. Are you still with me?
According to the Runways, Mini Bags Are Out and Massive Bags Are In
Much to the dismay of my family, friends, and partner, mini bags had a gorilla grip on me the past few seasons. You could not convince me that buying a purse that only fit my credit cards and chapstick was a bad buy—I went to bat for my Jacquemus Le Chiquito bag. And while mini bags will always have a place in my heart and closet, as an editor, I must be able to see the writing on the walls (or, in this case, on the runways) that big bags are back. Never in a million years did I think I'd be the person to proclaim the following statement, but alas, here we are.
J.Lo Just Wore Baggy Trousers in Italy So I Found a Scarily Similar $30 H&M Pair
For Bennifer fans, the couple's wedding is the gift that keeps on giving. First, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got hitched in Las Vegas and then jetted off to Paris. Then they had a second ceremony in Georgia and now they've just embarked on a second honeymoon in Italy. Is that the sweet life or what?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fall's New It Bag Is a Welcome Change For Anyone That's Over Y2K Everything
There's a new It bag in town and it's quite literally the antithesis of the Y2K-inspired It bags that have been so popular for the first half of this year, and we have the receipts. The RealReal just released its annual Luxury Resale Report for 2022, and it's certainly telling. Being one of the most popular luxury resale companies in the game, The RealReal knows everything about what people are really shopping for right now, so you can trust its intel.
I'm Basing My Entire Fall Persona Off Dôen's New Collection
Every once in a while, a collection will come along that makes me question my personal style and, quite frankly, my life choices altogether. Dôen's Fall 2022 collection is the latest to inspire change with pieces that are calling me to move to a farm upstate and spend my days antiquing and gardening. But since I'm a city girl at heart, I can bring a taste of that lifestyle into my everyday wardrobe through Dôen's latest arrivals, which include "heirloom" pieces available in very limited quantities due to the meticulous craftsmanship and elevated materials required to make them. These special items—and the collection as a whole—are timeless treasures meant to be cherished no matter where you live. So keep scrolling to shop Dôen's gorgeous blouses, sweaters, and dresses in stunning fall hues and patterns. Plus, see the shoes and accessories that will round out these dreamy looks for fall.
The At-Home Cryo Tools That Instantly Sculpt, De-Puff, and Rival a $300 Facial
As a beauty writer, I've tried my fair share of skin devices—from microcurrent to LED face masks and beyond. And while I love a high-tech device just as much as the next person, I find myself reaching for a rather low-tech option more often than not. I'm talking about at-home cryotherapy tools (or cryo tools for short).
Louis Vuitton's Newest Fine-Jewelry Collection Is Destined for Red Carpet Fame
Louis Vuitton's latest launch is what fashion dreams are made of. The venerated French house has unveiled its newest Empreinte Fine Jewelry collection, and suddenly I need some LV-logo jewels in my life. "An intemporal Louis Vuitton jewelry collection, Empreinte is enriched by new creations which evoke inner adventure and personal discovery," the brand explained in a press release. "Designed in 2004, the Empreinte collection is distinctive for its immediately recognizable designs which draw their essence from the Maison's emblematic codes. This year, Francesca Amfitheatrof, Artistic Director of Jewelry and Watches for Louis Vuitton, opens a new chapter by turning her eye to unprecedentedly bold creations with contemporary designs."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
6 Buzzy Hotels on My Travel List and Exactly What I'd Pack For Each
Next to fashion, travel is my big passion. I like to joke that because I’m a Sagittarius, a sense of wanderlust is in my blood, but whether or not that’s accurate I can’t deny that I’m always plotting to plan a trip somewhere new—and usually far-flung.
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0