Every once in a while, a collection will come along that makes me question my personal style and, quite frankly, my life choices altogether. Dôen's Fall 2022 collection is the latest to inspire change with pieces that are calling me to move to a farm upstate and spend my days antiquing and gardening. But since I'm a city girl at heart, I can bring a taste of that lifestyle into my everyday wardrobe through Dôen's latest arrivals, which include "heirloom" pieces available in very limited quantities due to the meticulous craftsmanship and elevated materials required to make them. These special items—and the collection as a whole—are timeless treasures meant to be cherished no matter where you live. So keep scrolling to shop Dôen's gorgeous blouses, sweaters, and dresses in stunning fall hues and patterns. Plus, see the shoes and accessories that will round out these dreamy looks for fall.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO