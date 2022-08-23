The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Butler County maintenance crews are planning a number of road projects beginning Monday, Aug. 29. The projects include pipe installation on Franklin Road in Cranberry Township; milling and pothole filling on Evans City Road in Forward Township; patching on Winfield Road in Winfield Township; drainage work on Herman Road in Summit Township; patching on Pittsburgh Road in Penn Township; rock lining on Oneida Valley in Oakland Township; bridge repair on Muddy Creek Road in Muddy Creek Township; patching on Glade Mills Road in Franklin Township; and patching on New Castle Road in Muddy Creek Township.

BUTLER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO