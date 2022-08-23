Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Related
cranberryeagle.com
Nurses, techs at ACMH reach deal with management
Five months after holding a weeklong strike in March, 317 nurses and technical professionals at ACMH in Kittanning reached a deal with the hospital on a three-year contract that provides wage increases and commitments to improve staffing. The new contract, negotiated by representatives from ACMH Nurses United and ACMH Techs...
cranberryeagle.com
2 new cadets coming to Troop D, Butler barracks
Of the 64 cadets who graduated from Pennsylvania State Police Academy, two will report to Troop D, Butler barracks. Patrick J. McClure and Jessica A. Mosura were among the 164th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it began educating state troopers in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick, state...
cranberryeagle.com
Sybert joins Tri-State Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
Butler County native Dr. Michael W. Sybert, M.D., has joined Tri-State Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine as a surgeon specializing in hip and knee replacement, revision and reconstruction, as well as a variety of general orthopaedic conditions and work-related injuries. Sybert recently completed the yearlong Adult Hip and Knee Reconstruction Fellowship...
cranberryeagle.com
Overdose victims to be remembered at event
Butler County victims of the ongoing opioid crisis will be remembered Wednesday, Aug. 31, in downtown Butler in a ceremony by the Butler County Opioid Overdose Coalition. The coalition will have a National Overdose Awareness Day event from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Grace Community Wellness Center of Glade Run Lutheran Services in the former Grace @ Calvary Church at 123 E. Diamond St. across from Diamond Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cranberryeagle.com
Mars robotics students to host STEAM event at Pirates game
Baseball and robotics don’t always have a lot in common. Visitors to PNC Park on Sept. 4 will get to see both. Through a showcase event entitled “Full STEAM Ahead,” members of the Mars Robotics Association and other regional robotics teams will share their science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) skills with families before a Pittsburgh Pirates game.
cranberryeagle.com
Public on alert after deadly rabbit disease detected in Pa.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking the public for help after a deadly virus affecting rabbits was found in Pennsylvania. The game commission released a statement Tuesday asking people to report any hare or rabbit mortality events in regard to Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHD), which poses no human health risks.
cranberryeagle.com
PennDOT plans road work
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Butler County maintenance crews are planning a number of road projects beginning Monday, Aug. 29. The projects include pipe installation on Franklin Road in Cranberry Township; milling and pothole filling on Evans City Road in Forward Township; patching on Winfield Road in Winfield Township; drainage work on Herman Road in Summit Township; patching on Pittsburgh Road in Penn Township; rock lining on Oneida Valley in Oakland Township; bridge repair on Muddy Creek Road in Muddy Creek Township; patching on Glade Mills Road in Franklin Township; and patching on New Castle Road in Muddy Creek Township.
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry Cracker Barrel location to gain liquor license
CRANBERRY — The Cracker Barrel in Cranberry will be one of the first in the state to serve alcohol. At a Cranberry Township meeting on Thursday night, attorney Ken McDermott of the Saxton & Stump law firm explained details of the restaurant’s request for a liquor license transfer. The liquor license that the restaurant requested is currently held by a restaurant in Sarver.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cranberryeagle.com
State GOP names Vanasdale chairman of county committee
The Pennsylvania Republican Party has stepped into the monthslong dispute between two groups over control of the Butler County Republican Committee by recognizing Gary Vanasdale as committee chairman. Lawrence Tabas, state GOP chairman, said, in a letter dated Wednesday, Aug. 24, he adopted the findings and recommendation of the party’s...
cranberryeagle.com
Mars-Valencia Road reopened following fatal garbage truck collision
A section of Mars-Valencia Road in Adams Township was closed following a fatal accident Friday in which two garbage trucks collided, sending one into a building. The accident occurred just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, when a Waste Management truck collided with another garbage truck near the James Austin Company. One...
cranberryeagle.com
Mars tops Hampton in Kasperowicz’s Planet debut
KENNEDY TWP — You’ve got to start somewhere. Eric Kasperowicz secured his first win Friday night as Mars football’s head coach when the Planets defeated the Montour Spartans 34-26 at Montour High School in non-conference action. “That was a great game,” Kasperowicz said. “We came out, started...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler restaurants, meat departments see chicken wing prices drop
No one who sells chicken wings needs to be egged on to crow about the recent price drop for the crispy, saucy delicacies. Wholesale wings became scarce during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, which drove prices sky high. Some restaurants and meat departments either stopped offering wings or raised...
Comments / 0