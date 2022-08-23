Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fleming Island opens season with blowout win over rival Clay HighAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: 41-year-old Clay County man wanted for aggravated assault, battery, child abuseZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Historic marker in Green Cove Springs will honor civil rights activistZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Middleburg man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, active warrant for drug possessionZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
What Really Happened To This 14-Year Old Sister And Her 10-Year-Old Brother In Their Florida Home?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Related
Watch Team Sideline highlights from games across the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 Florida High School Football season officially began Friday!. And so, too, does this year's season of SIDELINE 2022 on First Coast News. Join Sports Director Chris Porter, Sports Reporter Andrew Badillo and the entire First Coast News Team as they get you set for the 2022 season.
First Coast News
Play of the Week: Mandarin at Fletcher - Kieren Jackson
The play of the week was at Fletcher High. But it was Mandarin player Kieren Jackson with the Play of The Week.
Rashaud Fields' jersey number honored on alma mater's football field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rashaud Fields was supposed to play football at a collegiate level, but gun violence took that opportunity from the 18-year-old young man. Fields was shot and killed just hours after his graduation from William Raines High School, in May. His alma mater, found a way to honor his football legacy during every home game.
Jacksonville high school musician playing his way to the national stage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's one of the highest honors for a high school musician. Jacksonville's Maurice Chakour was one of just 20 high schoolers from around the country to be selected to play in the National Youth Jazz Orchestra in New York City. Maurice Chakour has been playing the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First Coast News
Brunswick football star excited for unfamiliar challenge after committing to Harvard
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — There's no dispute, football has become America's game. But, it's also interesting to look back at how things were created, such as the downs system and the line of scrimmage. It's a little inconsequential when you think in the grand picture of the name image and...
First Coast News
What is a hole punch cloud?
Dana Bostick of Middleburg shared this photo asking, "What kind of cloud is this?" On Your Side's Robert Speta explained on TV that it's a hole punch cloud.
First Coast News
Spirit Halloween stores open across the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Boys and girls of every age, wouldn't you like to see something strange?. The largest Halloween retailer in North America has officially opened their seasonal stores across the First Coast. Spirit Halloween sells costumes, decorations and animatronics that’ll have you ready for every spooky celebration.
First Coast News
$147,000 donated to Jacksonville trans-youth center through Ariana Grande's fundraiser
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A national fundraiser started by a famous pop singer is helping trans gender youth right here in Jacksonville. JASMYN, Northeast Florida's only LGBTQIA+ youth center, is one of 18 organizations named by Ariana Grande to receive funds, and the organization has already has received more than $147,000 from this fundraiser.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cumberland Inlet Project breaks ground, hopes to create Eco-Tourism destination in South Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cumberland Inlet Project in St. Marys officially broke ground Friday, which Camden County hopes will transform the former Gillman Paper Mill into an Eco-Tourism destination. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was in attendance for the groundbreaking ceremony, along with local community leaders. The project is expected...
Sources: Ex-Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams returning to law enforcement
Former Sheriff Mike Williams will soon return to law enforcement in Jacksonville as head of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s regional field office, according to multiple law enforcement and political sources. The seat is appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Sources say the assignment is imminent. Williams stepped down...
Family identifies father who was shot to death at Jacksonville Beach rental
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report on this story. A family member has identified the man who was shot to death on Thursday night at a short term rental house in Jacksonville Beach. Shawn Davis Jr., who had just turned 32, was killed while...
First Coast News
How weather can impact a NASA rocket Launch
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A lot of things need to come together just right for a successful rocket launch from the Space Coast. One of them being weather. During every launch a team of meteorologist monitor conditions around the launch site for anything ranging from extreme temperatures to lightning. The Chief of NASA’s exploration mission planning office Nujoud Merancy explains some of these impacts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Businesses closed or being affected by boil water notice on Jacksonville's Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After JEA released a boil water notice due to a possible E.coli contamination Friday, several restaurants on Jacksonville's Southside near St. Johns Town Center and Tinseltown business districts are closing, or only offering bottled drinks. Other businesses are changing some menu items. JEA has said that...
Fatal crash closes lanes of Southside Boulevard Thursday night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A crash has closed all lanes of Southside Boulevard North at Baymeadows Road Thursday night, according to FL511. The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the crash was fatal. As of 11:35 p.m, lanes were still closed in the area. If more details become available, this story will...
Wheel falls off school bus twice this week in Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A viewer sent First Coast News video of school bus 441 losing a tire Monday after picking up students from James Weldon Johnson college prep middle school. The viewer sent us another video of the same bus on losing another tire Wednesday. Lizette Fedida, a mother...
A Jacksonville family of 3 was murdered 5 years ago. Loved ones are still seeking justice.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman makes a plea for answers five years after a family of three was murdered in Woodland Acres. QuaSean Trotter, Ariyan Johnson and their baby, Arielle, were murdered in a home in 2017. The parents were shot and the home was set on fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
When will Duval teachers see benefits from the tax referendum that just passed?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Language in the recently passed property tax referendum to fund pay raises for teachers has caused confusion for some Duval County residents. Many people are asking when Duval County teachers will see their pay increase or when taxpayers will begin to see the bill. Is it...
New details released regarding murder of Jacksonville mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report) New details have been released regarding a murder in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville back in July, according to police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the suspect in the crime was identified as Nicole Hampton, 29. Family...
Woman sentenced to 8 years after fatal 2019 'road rage duel' in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) A woman who pursued another driver in a high-speed "road rage duel" back in 2019 was sentenced to eight years after pleading guilty Tuesday. Ana Jimenez, 25, will follow her sentence with seven years of probation and 200...
Comments / 0