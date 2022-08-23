ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitcairn, PA

Pitcairn police chief mourns brother killed in crash involving off-duty state trooper

By Jennifer Borrasso
 5 days ago

PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) — The family of a Pitcairn man who died in a car crash last week is speaking out.

State police confirmed to KDKA-TV on Monday that an off-duty trooper crashed into Johnny Farally's vehicle in Westmoreland County on Aug. 17, killing the man.

Johnny Farally was killed in a crash in Westmoreland County in August. KDKA

Pitcairn Police Chief Scott Farally said his family is devastated and hurting.

"He meant everything," the chief said. "He was my big brother."

Scott said his family is still stunned that Johnny, a father, grandfather and Glassport volunteer firefighter, died tragically.

"He would be the type of guy that you can hurt him," Scott said. "He would get back up and shake your hand. He was just caring and loving."

The chief said on Aug. 17 just after 6 a.m., his brother was on his way to work when he was killed. Johnny was stopped in the right curb lane at a red light on Route 66 in Salem Township when 27-year-old Tyler Striini slammed into him.

"Johnny pretty much never gained consciousness," Scott said. "They took him in as a trauma. I believe it was a brain stem injury."

Trooper Strini had minor injuries. State police said he was traveling home after his shift ended in Uniontown when the crash happened. There is no evidence suggesting the trooper was under the influence at the time, police said.

"What made this happen?" Scott said. "Were there cameras? Is there technology? There's black boxes. There are a lot of things that can be taken into consideration during the investigation and I'm trusting the system."

But the chief believes all the facts will come out in time.

"Am I hurting? Absolutely. Do I want to see justice? Yes, like everybody does," Scott said.

Strini is set to return to work later this week. State police said it will take some time to get a report to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, which will then decide if any charges are filed.

Comments / 1

 

Driver flees scene of wrong way crash in Lawrence County

UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - State police are searching for one of the drivers in a wrong-way crash on Route 422 in Lawrence County. Around 3:30 a.m., troopers were called to the scene of the crash that involved a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle. The driver of the passenger vehicle fled on foot after the crash. As for the driver of the pickup truck, they remained on the scene and did not appear to sustain any injuries. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
