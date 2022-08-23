ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

River City Marketplace owner applies to demolish Regal Cinemas

Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville is in review for demolition to make way for BJ’s Wholesale Club. Property owner Ramco Jacksonville LLC applied to the city for a permit to demolish the 63,810-square-foot theater building at a cost of $247,000. Able Construction Inc. of Jacksonville...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Historic Union Terminal Warehouse rehab secures $41.35 million mortgage

Atlanta-based developer Columbia Ventures LLC says it has secured $72 million for its planned mixed-use rehab of the historic Union Terminal Warehouse. The company wants to build-out 228 workforce apartments and nearly 44,000 square feet of commercial, retail and light industrial or “makers spaces” inside the 109-year-old building at 700 E. Union St.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Invitation Homes offers insight into how it runs Northeast Florida business

In March, “60 Minutes” featured a report on real estate investment trusts buying houses that otherwise would have been bought by prospective individual homeowners. The premise was that those firms were driving the spike in prices and rents. It featured Jacksonville. Amid rising home and rental prices, the...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mr. Clean Car Wash to Palencia

A second location for Mr. Clean Car Wash in Northeast Florida is at U.S. 1 North and Regalo Road in Palencia in St. Augustine. MrCleanCarWash.com said it is entering Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. The first previously was identified as 890 Blanding...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Thomas Carrero joins Farah & Farah

Farah & Farah expanded the roster in its Jacksonville office with the addition of Thomas “Tom” Carrero Jr., a personal injury attorney who focuses on motorcycle accidents. Carrero received his J.D. from Temple University James E. Beasley School of Law and his LL.M Master of Laws from the University of Miami School of Law.
