Family of slain Camden County woman announce $25 million lawsuit against Sheriff's Office

Lawyers for the family of Latoya James described a recently filed $25 million federal lawsuit against the Camden County Sheriff’s Office as open and shut during a press conference in front of the Camden County Courthouse on Monday.

On May 4, 2021, Camden deputies Downy Casey and Michael Blaquiere exchanged gunfire with suspected drug dealer Varshawn Brown at a home in Woodbine while serving an arrest warrant at 4:45 a.m., according to initial reports.