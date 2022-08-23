ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, GA

Family of slain Camden County woman announce $25 million lawsuit against Sheriff's Office

By TAYLOR COOPER tcooper@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qgp9k_0hRQXD6J00

Lawyers for the family of Latoya James described a recently filed $25 million federal lawsuit against the Camden County Sheriff’s Office as open and shut during a press conference in front of the Camden County Courthouse on Monday.

On May 4, 2021, Camden deputies Downy Casey and Michael Blaquiere exchanged gunfire with suspected drug dealer Varshawn Brown at a home in Woodbine while serving an arrest warrant at 4:45 a.m., according to initial reports.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodbine, GA
County
Camden County, GA
Woodbine, GA
Crime & Safety
Camden County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
First Coast News

Second person arrested in connection to murder of woman found in San Marco lake

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a woman found dead in San Marco pond back in July, according to court documents. Corey Devin Ellis, 26, is being charged with two counts of tampering with evidence. The incident report number matches that of Dedric Wesley’s arrest report, who has been charged with second-degree murder in the case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Coast News

Foolio appears in Duval court, state seeks gang witness to testify in traffic case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville rapper Foolio made a rare court appearance Thursday at what was scheduled to be the final hearing before his trial begins Monday. Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones, is charged with felony fleeing and eluding police during an April traffic stop. He has pleaded not guilty. His attorney is seeking to suppress all evidence in the case, saying there was no probable cause for the stop and no evidence of fleeing or eluding.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Action News Jax

One person shot on North Main Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the 5000 block of North Main Street. At 10:00 a.m. Officers responded to a man in his 40′s shot who arrived at a local hospital. At this time the suspect is unknown, and police believe...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Hundreds of calls for service at Jacksonville apartment complex prompts board to declare it a nuisance; owner has 30 days to show improvements

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Downtown East Apartments, formerly the Franklin Arms Apartments, on Franklin Street are no stranger to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. More than 400 calls for service have been made to the complex from April 2020 to May 2021, according to an information release by the sheriff's office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

A 10-year-old girl was dropped off at the wrong bus stop. DCPS says it was an accident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 10-year-old girl Duval County student doesn't want to ride the bus anymore. The fifth grader was dropped off at the wrong stop in North Jacksonville. Her family said it took nearly an hour to find her. It's not the first time Kiara Clay's daughter rode the bus to and from school. She usually rode with her brothers, according to Clay. However, it was the first bus ride on her own.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
3K+
Followers
144
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

Comments / 0

Community Policy