The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Erik Charles Anderson
Erik Charles Anderson, 71, of Roan Mountain, Tenn., passed from this life after surgery complications on August 4, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. Erik was a native of Kingsport, Tenn., where he played soccer and ran track. He attended high school at Suwanee Military Academy, graduating in 1969. From there he went to the Air Force Academy, graduating in 1973, which launched a distinguished and decorated military career in the United States Air Force, where he served in Space and Missile Operations until he retired at the rank of Colonel. After serving as a civilian with Booz Allen Hamilton for some years, Erik heard the call of the East Tennessee mountains and “retired” with his wife Cynthia to Roan Mountain. Erik’s impact was felt throughout East Tennessee through his work with Magil Memorial Presbyterian Church, the ACS food pantry, Carter County Parks & Rec Board, and the Roan Mountain Community Park that was so impacted by his work that the community re-named the park in his honor.
Michael Shell
Michael Shell, 73, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from The Waters of Roan Highlands Nursing Center in Roan Mountain, Tenn. Michael was born July 7, 1949 in Johnson City, Tenn., to the late Claude Thomas Shell and Emma Roarke Shell. Michael was...
Venoy Ruth Frazier
Venoy Ruth Frazier, 75, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Venoy was born in Carter County to the late Ray C. Frazier and and Mary Lewis Frazier. In addition to her parents, Venoy was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Jean Frazier, and her brothers, Jessie Jack Frazier, Howard Frazier, Wesley Bud Frazier and Gerald Frazier.
Jeannette Ann Simmons Price
Jeannette Ann Simmons Price, age 81, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Jeannette was born in Elkton, Maryland to the late Irving Handy Simmons and Hilda May Blackson Simmons. In addition to her parents, Jeannette was also preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Thurman Garrett Price; her brothers, Irving Simmons, Jr, Jack Simmons, James Simmons, Milford Simmons, Richard “Dickie” Simmons, George Simmons and Ernest Simmons; and her sisters, Ruth Davis, Marybelle Everett, Beatrice Cantler and Hilda May Simmons.
Randal Lewis honored on retirement as trustee with party by staff
Effective September 1, Carter County will have a new trustee. Randal Lewis, who served in the office 28 years, chose not to seek re-election this year. He will be succeeded by his son, Chad Lewis, who was elected by voters this year to fill the position. Lewis was honored Friday...
Remembering the Legends: Alfred King
Alfred King was the tallest in his class as a middle schooler; where he won many basketball games and went on to play at the historic Cranberry High School. In his senior year in 1950 King would lead his team to the state tournament title game where they lost by one point. King made All-State that year. His basketball skills would take him to the capital where he played for the F.B.I. He left Washington for Jacksonville Florida to play basketball for the Great Southern Trucking Company before leaving for the United States Army.
Miss & Mr. Covered Bridge Pageant returns to Covered Bridge Days
On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Elk Avenue Bridge entertainment area overlooking the beautiful covered bridge will be the site of the Miss and Mr. Covered Bridge Days Pageant. The pageant is directed by Amy Simmons, reigning “World’s Classic Ms. United States Tourism,” and is sponsored by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.
Jonesborough will host Heritage Fair Sept. 2 and 3
The Washington County Heritage Fair takes place Friday, Sept. 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough. This event’s purpose is to bring local heritage engagement to the public as well as bring together all of the county’s heritage groups.
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 15, 2022, at approximately 2:05 pm, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia on a charge of being a Fugitive from Justice. The arrest stems from information received that Rose was on the Veterans Administration property, located at 69 Dogwood Ave in Johnson City. With the assistance of VA Police, he was located and taken into custody. Investigation revealed Rose to be wanted out of Tazewell County, Virginia, for Felony Animal Abuse charges. He was transported to Washington County Detention Center where he awaits extradition.
Church Briefs
Zion Baptist Church, 1982 Gap Creek Road, will celebrate its 179th homecoming Sunday, Aug. 28, at 10.30 a.m. Adam Crabb, lead vocalist of the Gaither Vocal Band, will minister in song. There will also be a covered dish meal following the service in the fellowship hall. There will be no...
Carter County Schools receive TVAAS Level 5 distinction
Carter County Schools is one of 41 districts in Tennessee to earn TVAAS Level 5 distinction for the 2021-22 school year. The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) measures students’ academic growth over time. TVAAS helps educators identify best practices, implement programs that best meet the needs of their students,...
TCAT Elizabethton advisory Millwright Skills and Pipefitting Advisory Committees meet
TCAT Elizabethton has program advisory committees that meet twice a year to fulfill accreditation requirements. Members of the Millwright Skills and Pipefitting Advisory Committees, shown at a recent meeting, are E.M. Sherer, Mike Ensor, Lisa McGinnis, Noah Ensor, Jeff Charlton, Ken Duggar, and Mark Revis. David Hicks, president of TCAT Elizabethton, said program advisory committees serve a primary purpose in keeping a top-notch training curriculum in tune with employer needs. “TCAT Elizabethton was judged to be the best technical college in Tennessee in 2022 and we want to continue that legacy,” Hicks said.
Mayor Woodby meets with state official on Tweetsie Trail Expansion, requests state funding for project
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby met with the state’s top finance official this week to discuss state funding for a project to extend the popular Tweetsie Trail and increase tourism for the region. On Tuesday, Mayor Woodby spoke with Tennessee Commissioner of Finance and Administration Jim Bryson regarding the...
Motorcycle careens off roadway, killing rider and man mowing a lawn
A man mowing his yard was one of two people killed when a motorcycle crashed into a car and careened off the roadway Thursday afternoon. The crash took place about 3:20 p.m. on Highway 91 at Price Road, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Ledford of Elizabethton was killed...
City of Johnson City files response to lawsuit
On Thursday, Aug. 25, the City of Johnson City filed a response in U.S. District Court in Greeneville to pending litigation initiated by Kateri Dahl. Dahl was never an employee of the City but was under contract from September 2019 through July 2021 as a special prosecutor to identify and prosecute federal criminal cases.
Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low
ABINGDON, VA – On August 24, Food City officials announced plans to acquire Cooke’s family of stores in the Greater Cleveland market area. The stores range in size from 15,000 to 35,000 sq. ft., and include five Fresh n’ Low locations, as well as the Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy:
Breaking: Authorities identify suspect in Dry Branch Road car fire, death
The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Brandon Clay Carrier, who has been identified as a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Officials have been investigating what appears to be human remains found after a car fire in Stoney Creek. On Tuesday, in the late evening...
Lady Cyclones fall to Tribe
The Elizabethton Lady Cyclones have made a habit of slow starts thus far this season and Thursday night was no different as EHS (0-4 overall) fell to Dobyns-Bennett 4-1 at Citizens Bank Stadium. “The way we started it has been our pattern against bigger teams,” Lady Cyclones head coach Lauren...
Loaves & Fishes needs donations
Loaves & Fishes Outreach Ministry’s pantry is empty, and Director Selena Heaton Miller is asking for donations. “We really need proteins, like tuna and peanut butter,” she said. “We open at 6 p.m. and close at 7 p.m., but we run out of hot meals and have to turn to making sandwiches.
Update: Possible human remains found after car fire in Stoney Creek
Officials are investigating what appears to be human remains found after a car fire in Stoney Creek. On Tuesday, in the late evening hours, Carter County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road in Elizabethton. Prior to deputies’ arrival, the fire was extinguished, and what is believed to be human remains were found inside the vehicle, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.
