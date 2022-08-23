Read full article on original website
Verona student earns $300 Wisconsin American Legion scholarship: Caelyn Weaver demonstrated knowledge of history and government
For students in 10th, 11th, or 12th grade who know their stuff about the United States and Wisconsin government and laws, there’s an annual opportunity to “win some fairly easy money,” American Legion Post 385 Commander Stan Hook told the Press. The Americanism and Government Scholarship Test...
Community Events Calendar August 25th to September 1
The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Aug. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 1. If you explore the Badger Prairie County Park trail nearby the library's parking lot this month, you'll discover a prairie story walk, featuring a book that's presented page-by-page as you meander along the path. Through the end of August, enjoy the book "I'm the Biggest Thing in the Ocean" by Kevin Sherry as you walk along the trail near the 500 Silent St. library. In the book, when a giant squid takes inventory of all of the creatures in the ocean, he realizes that he’s way bigger than most of them. Of course, there are bigger things lurking around, but maybe this giant squid with a giant touch of hubris doesn’t really care?
Getting creepy-crawly in retirement: Former VASD administrator Cindy Reed wrote and illustrated a children’s book about bugs
For many grandmothers, reading a book to their grandchildren is one of their greatest joys. So, for a grandma to be able to read a grandkid a book she wrote herself is something even more special. But for one former Badger Ridge Middle School employee, who has also been a...
Still united after a half-century: Class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion
The Verona Area High School Class of 1972 held their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona. On Friday night, an informal gathering was held at the 5th Quarter Sports Bar, also in Verona. Approximately 65 people were in attendance on Saturday night, including...
Verona piano teacher’s student wins prestigious national medal: Honor earned after a decade of practice
A longtime Verona piano teacher is celebrating the accomplishment of one of her students, who has become only the third to be awarded a hard-earned medal that requires a full decade of playing piano. Mickey Lytle, through her business Music By Mickey, teaches pianists of all ages and skill levels...
Scouts aim to collect 5,000 pounds of food donations on Aug. 27 with community's help
Due to record-breaking demand, diminishing food donations, and rising costs to purchase food, Badger Prairie Needs Network’s (BPNN) resources are stretching to the brink. Verona Scout Troop 349 and Pack 549 are responding by conducting a Scouting For Food drive this month. The drive will be held at Miller...
Council in brief: Engineer offers project updates during Aug. 8 council meeting
During the Aug. 8 City of Verona Common Council meeting, City Engineer Carla Fischer provided updates on some of the city’s major construction projects. County Trunk Highway M / County Trunk Highway PB intersection expansion:. All major work has been completed on the project. There are a few minor...
PaulPalooza returns Aug. 28
An annual party that helps kids with physical disabilities enjoy recreational activities is set to return from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. PaulPalooza, the main fundraising event for Paul’s Party Inc., is a fundraiser featuring live music, food, drinks, and a raffle in memory of Paul Natzke. It will be held at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Notes from the Aug. 17 ‘Guns In Our Lives’ public forum meeting
In attendance were the host and moderator Mike Ehly, residents from Verona, Mount Horeb, and Madison, including a Dane County Sheriff's Department officer, a Village of Oregon police officer, and the Verona School District Safety and Security Director. A lively discussion amongst all was productive and informative. Although we collectively...
Vote for 5th Quarter to win Madison Old Fashioned Week by midnight on Aug. 26
The Cap Times is the host of Madison Old Fashioned Week, a new area-wide celebration to help determine Madison’s best Old Fashioned. The celebration runs from Aug. 19-26. There are 22 Old Fashioneds on the ballot in total, with one from Verona from 5th Quarter Bar and Grill. The...
Drive Sober campaign set for Aug. 17 to Sept. 5
For most drivers and passengers in vehicles, getting from point A to point B in Wisconsin is a safe experience, but for over 100 Wisconsinites per year, road trips turn fatal as a result of drunk drivers. To help deter such fatalities, the Verona Police Department announced its next “Drive...
Council in brief: City adopts the Dane County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan
In 2005, Dane County developed a Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan. In November 2021, the City of Verona Public Safety and Welfare Committee discussed the City’s hazard mitigation strategies that are part of the Dane County Natural Mitigation Plan and those strategies have been incorporated into the Dane County Plan. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) defines hazard mitigation as, “any sustained action taken to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to life and property from natural hazards.” On July 11, Common Council members voted unanimously to authorize Dane County to submit the plan to the Wisconsin Emergency Management and Federal Emergency Management Agency.
COVID-19 testing sites remain open in Verona
There are still drive-thru and sit-down COVID-19 testing options available in the City of Verona, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website. All three testing sites in Verona are supported by the State of Wisconsin through the Community Testing Support Program. The Aria Community Testing Mobile Testing site...
Yanna Williams resigns from the school board
Verona Area School District Board of Education member Yanna Williams has announced her resignation from the board. Board of Education President Meredith Stier Christensen shared this message with staff and families, “Board of Education member Ms. Kalyanna (Yanna) Williams has submitted her resignation from the Verona Area School District Board of Education. Ms. Williams has accepted a position at the prestigious Tuskegee University and will be relocating to Alabama. Ms. Williams will be greatly missed, and we extend our deep gratitude for her dedicated service as a member of the Board of Education for the past two years and wish her all the best in her exciting new endeavor.”
Letter: Seeking more coverage of girls’ sports
In its August 18, 2022, issue, the Verona Press published a special sports preview of the fall football season. With a new head coach, it certainly is an exciting time for the VAHS football team. I have neighbors and friends with kids on the team, and I join the community...
Football: Verona stuffs Oshkosh West for first win
Senior middle linebacker Mason Armstrong gave the game ball to coach Andrew Riley after Verona rolled to a 27-0 win over Oshkosh West on Friday, Aug. 26, in the home opener. It marked the first win this season for Verona and the first victory in Riley’s head coaching tenure.
