Verona, WI

Community Events Calendar August 25th to September 1

The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Aug. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 1. If you explore the Badger Prairie County Park trail nearby the library's parking lot this month, you'll discover a prairie story walk, featuring a book that's presented page-by-page as you meander along the path. Through the end of August, enjoy the book "I'm the Biggest Thing in the Ocean" by Kevin Sherry as you walk along the trail near the 500 Silent St. library. In the book, when a giant squid takes inventory of all of the creatures in the ocean, he realizes that he’s way bigger than most of them. Of course, there are bigger things lurking around, but maybe this giant squid with a giant touch of hubris doesn’t really care?
Still united after a half-century: Class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion

The Verona Area High School Class of 1972 held their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona. On Friday night, an informal gathering was held at the 5th Quarter Sports Bar, also in Verona. Approximately 65 people were in attendance on Saturday night, including...
Society
PaulPalooza returns Aug. 28

An annual party that helps kids with physical disabilities enjoy recreational activities is set to return from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. PaulPalooza, the main fundraising event for Paul’s Party Inc., is a fundraiser featuring live music, food, drinks, and a raffle in memory of Paul Natzke. It will be held at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Notes from the Aug. 17 ‘Guns In Our Lives’ public forum meeting

In attendance were the host and moderator Mike Ehly, residents from Verona, Mount Horeb, and Madison, including a Dane County Sheriff's Department officer, a Village of Oregon police officer, and the Verona School District Safety and Security Director. A lively discussion amongst all was productive and informative. Although we collectively...
Drive Sober campaign set for Aug. 17 to Sept. 5

For most drivers and passengers in vehicles, getting from point A to point B in Wisconsin is a safe experience, but for over 100 Wisconsinites per year, road trips turn fatal as a result of drunk drivers. To help deter such fatalities, the Verona Police Department announced its next “Drive...
Council in brief: City adopts the Dane County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan

In 2005, Dane County developed a Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan. In November 2021, the City of Verona Public Safety and Welfare Committee discussed the City’s hazard mitigation strategies that are part of the Dane County Natural Mitigation Plan and those strategies have been incorporated into the Dane County Plan. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) defines hazard mitigation as, “any sustained action taken to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to life and property from natural hazards.” On July 11, Common Council members voted unanimously to authorize Dane County to submit the plan to the Wisconsin Emergency Management and Federal Emergency Management Agency.
COVID-19 testing sites remain open in Verona

There are still drive-thru and sit-down COVID-19 testing options available in the City of Verona, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website. All three testing sites in Verona are supported by the State of Wisconsin through the Community Testing Support Program. The Aria Community Testing Mobile Testing site...
Yanna Williams resigns from the school board

Verona Area School District Board of Education member Yanna Williams has announced her resignation from the board. Board of Education President Meredith Stier Christensen shared this message with staff and families, “Board of Education member Ms. Kalyanna (Yanna) Williams has submitted her resignation from the Verona Area School District Board of Education. Ms. Williams has accepted a position at the prestigious Tuskegee University and will be relocating to Alabama. Ms. Williams will be greatly missed, and we extend our deep gratitude for her dedicated service as a member of the Board of Education for the past two years and wish her all the best in her exciting new endeavor.”
Letter: Seeking more coverage of girls’ sports

In its August 18, 2022, issue, the Verona Press published a special sports preview of the fall football season. With a new head coach, it certainly is an exciting time for the VAHS football team. I have neighbors and friends with kids on the team, and I join the community...
Football: Verona stuffs Oshkosh West for first win

Senior middle linebacker Mason Armstrong gave the game ball to coach Andrew Riley after Verona rolled to a 27-0 win over Oshkosh West on Friday, Aug. 26, in the home opener. It marked the first win this season for Verona and the first victory in Riley’s head coaching tenure.
