The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Aug. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 1. If you explore the Badger Prairie County Park trail nearby the library's parking lot this month, you'll discover a prairie story walk, featuring a book that's presented page-by-page as you meander along the path. Through the end of August, enjoy the book "I'm the Biggest Thing in the Ocean" by Kevin Sherry as you walk along the trail near the 500 Silent St. library. In the book, when a giant squid takes inventory of all of the creatures in the ocean, he realizes that he’s way bigger than most of them. Of course, there are bigger things lurking around, but maybe this giant squid with a giant touch of hubris doesn’t really care?

VERONA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO