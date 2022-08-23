ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US-31 construction project to begin after Labor Day

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A project focused on widening a busy stretch of U.S. 31 in Grand Traverse County is set to begin September 6. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will build a center median island and repave US-31 between Holiday Road and Five Mile Road in East Bay and Acme townships.
msn.com

9 Fantastic Dark Sky Parks In Michigan Perfect For Stargazing

The Great Lakes encircle Michigan, so Michigan’s coastline is surrounded in near total darkness, making it a top spot in the United States for stargazing. Michigan offers six dark sky preserves and three internationally designated Dark Sky Parks. While you’ll find other places great for stargazing in Michigan, especially in the Upper Peninsula, this article focuses on those areas named explicitly as dark sky preserves or International Dark Sky Parks.
MLive.com

Michigan's first public commercial vehicle electric charging station

People walk around while electric car is charging on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at West Michigan International in Texas Township. Today was the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Michigan’s first public commercial electric vehicle charging station.Get Photo. 3 / 8. EV Commercial Charging Station. 5 / 8. EV Commercial...
Detroit News

Two Michigan airports get millions from feds for infrastructure upgrades

The U.S. Transportation Department is granting two Michigan airports almost $27 million to support infrastructure improvements. Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti is receiving almost $25 million to construct a parallel taxiway for the primary runway, which will improve the safety and efficiency of the airfield, Chad Newton, CEO of the Wayne County Airport Authority, said in a statement.
wcsx.com

Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different

I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
Crain's Detroit Business

Michigan’s new foreclosure claims law is pricing out housing programs

A new state law that allows for former property owners to collect surplus proceeds after a foreclosed property is sold was praised as a victory by those who are able to recoup some of the money from sales that would have otherwise gone to county government coffers. But it is already having a chilling effect on some government programs that would redevelop the properties or provide an opportunity for renters to own their own homes.
CBS Detroit

MSP Dash cam captures teen driver's rollover crash in Northern Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old lost control of their vehicle while driving in Northern Michigan early on Tuesday and an MSP trooper caught the accident on their dash cam. The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at about 9:30 a.m. in Crawford County. Police say a Houghton Lake trooper was working on northbound I-75 and 7 Mile Road witnessed the rollover. The 16-year-old driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
Mix 95.7FM

Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Michigan?

The summer time means beach time and last week, while getting into my car to drive barefoot, some guy yelled at me that it was illegal. Let's see who's right!. Ever since I learned how to drive some (muffled noise that rhymes with fifty) years ago, the ability to secure a vehicle and drive to the beach to hang out with friends was a rite of passage in Michigan. After all, most of the state lies within 85 miles of one of the four Great Lakes that lap upon our shores.
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Michigan

One of the great debates in golf is where you'd move—if money was no obstacle—to be able to play golf all your life. The Monterey Peninsula, the Hamptons or Southern Pines, N.C. are common answers. Scottsdale, Palm Springs, and take your pick of anywhere in Florida, are tough to argue against. Northern Michigan is usually not included in that conversation, but it absolutely deserves to be.
