UpNorthLive.com
US-31 construction project to begin after Labor Day
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A project focused on widening a busy stretch of U.S. 31 in Grand Traverse County is set to begin September 6. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will build a center median island and repave US-31 between Holiday Road and Five Mile Road in East Bay and Acme townships.
Morning Sun
Mobile home park residents say they feel powerless against ‘predatory’ investor groups
That’s what residents of a mobile home park in Clarkston say about their current living situation. Megan Green and her family moved into Independence Woods in January 2010 and paid around $300 a month for a space for the mobile home they purchased. Two years later, Utah-based Kingsley Management...
7 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria
As the weekend approaches, there are seven Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
Michigan slide reopens after slick experience dangerously jetted riders
The giant slide in Detroit's Belle Isle Park reopened after it closed last week amid widespread notoriety when it became a dangerous speedway.
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting Back
Without any formal announcement, Orchard Lake Schools demolished its 130-year-old historic Victorian Mansion.- Images courtesy Polskie Lobby. Without warning, Orchard Lake Schools on Wednesday had contractors demolish the historic Orchard Lake Victorian mansion. Angry donors promised to sue.
msn.com
9 Fantastic Dark Sky Parks In Michigan Perfect For Stargazing
The Great Lakes encircle Michigan, so Michigan’s coastline is surrounded in near total darkness, making it a top spot in the United States for stargazing. Michigan offers six dark sky preserves and three internationally designated Dark Sky Parks. While you’ll find other places great for stargazing in Michigan, especially in the Upper Peninsula, this article focuses on those areas named explicitly as dark sky preserves or International Dark Sky Parks.
wdet.org
DTE’s proposed rate hike draws public outcry: ‘Our lights shouldn’t be able to get cut off for $124’
DTE Energy wants to raise its rates for electricity and gas — 8.8% for homes. The Michigan Public Service Commission will decide on the price hike before Thanksgiving. DTE says the addition of $388 million to its annual revenues is needed to maintain the state’s energy grid. But many oppose the increase.
MLive.com
Michigan's first public commercial vehicle electric charging station
People walk around while electric car is charging on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at West Michigan International in Texas Township. Today was the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Michigan’s first public commercial electric vehicle charging station.Get Photo. 3 / 8. EV Commercial Charging Station. 5 / 8. EV Commercial...
Michigan Police No Longer Need To See Drivers Do This To Write A Ticket
As children across Michigan are heading back to school it's important to be aware of your surroundings and follow school speed zone laws. A new law being implemented is trying to protect kids who ride the bus and punish drivers who don't stop when a bus turns on its flashing lights and stop sign.
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
You Ever Find One of The Elusive Petoskey Stones in Lake Michigan?
I have spent days of my summer vacation each year for the last half a dozen years searching for the elusive Petoskey stones that are found in Lake Michigan. If you have never found one, this might help you out. What is a Petoskey Stone?. I had never heard of...
Detroit News
Two Michigan airports get millions from feds for infrastructure upgrades
The U.S. Transportation Department is granting two Michigan airports almost $27 million to support infrastructure improvements. Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti is receiving almost $25 million to construct a parallel taxiway for the primary runway, which will improve the safety and efficiency of the airfield, Chad Newton, CEO of the Wayne County Airport Authority, said in a statement.
wcsx.com
Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different
I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
Michigan residents can make $100 for collecting a bushel of red pine cones
Michigan residents can make some money by collecting red pine cones. DNR locations will be accepting a bushel of red pine cones for $100 from September 1-30.
Crain's Detroit Business
Michigan’s new foreclosure claims law is pricing out housing programs
A new state law that allows for former property owners to collect surplus proceeds after a foreclosed property is sold was praised as a victory by those who are able to recoup some of the money from sales that would have otherwise gone to county government coffers. But it is already having a chilling effect on some government programs that would redevelop the properties or provide an opportunity for renters to own their own homes.
This Is The Largest Waterfall in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula
What do you see in your mind's eye when you hear the words “Michigan's largest waterfall in the lower peninsula”? Do you imagine: A towering cascade? A couple of hundred feet of falling, pounding water?. Well....this is not like that at all. In fact, the Upper Peninsula has...
MSP Dash cam captures teen driver's rollover crash in Northern Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old lost control of their vehicle while driving in Northern Michigan early on Tuesday and an MSP trooper caught the accident on their dash cam. The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at about 9:30 a.m. in Crawford County. Police say a Houghton Lake trooper was working on northbound I-75 and 7 Mile Road witnessed the rollover. The 16-year-old driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Michigan?
The summer time means beach time and last week, while getting into my car to drive barefoot, some guy yelled at me that it was illegal. Let's see who's right!. Ever since I learned how to drive some (muffled noise that rhymes with fifty) years ago, the ability to secure a vehicle and drive to the beach to hang out with friends was a rite of passage in Michigan. After all, most of the state lies within 85 miles of one of the four Great Lakes that lap upon our shores.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Michigan
One of the great debates in golf is where you'd move—if money was no obstacle—to be able to play golf all your life. The Monterey Peninsula, the Hamptons or Southern Pines, N.C. are common answers. Scottsdale, Palm Springs, and take your pick of anywhere in Florida, are tough to argue against. Northern Michigan is usually not included in that conversation, but it absolutely deserves to be.
Couple used U.S. Postal Service to traffic meth into Northern Michigan, police say
CEDAR, MI – A Northern Michigan couple is facing drug charges after investigators discovered crystal methamphetamine that was being mailed to them via the U.S. Postal Service, police said. In June, detectives with the Traverse Narcotics Team and U.S. Postal Inspection Service identified illegal substances being mailed to a...
