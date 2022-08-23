Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To IndulgeLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
These Are the Best Pancakes in CaliforniaLet's Eat LAManhattan Beach, CA
Heather Hutt To Replace Herb Wesson, Ridley-Thomas If Approved By L.A City CouncilSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Snoop Dogg Is Attempting To Take Over the Breakfast Game With His Brand of Cereal Snoop LoopzLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
House Fire in Garden Grove Injures Firefighter
An Orange County Fire Authority firefighter suffered a burned neck while battling flames in a Garden Grove house today.
Huntington Beach police officer fatally strikes pedestrian with patrol vehicle
A 45-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a Huntington Beach Police Department vehicle Saturday morning. The unidentified man was near the intersection of North Pacific Avenue and Broadway at about 5:35 a.m. when he was hit by a HBPD Ford Explorer that was responding to a radio call, the California Highway Patrol […]
orangecountytribune.com
Firefighter burned in blaze
A firefighter was hospitalized with burns while Orange County Fire Authority crews battled a blaze at a structure in Garden Grove Saturday afternoon. According to OCFA, emergency calls were made at 12:58 p.m. reporting that a person might be trapped in a burning building in the 12000 block of Magnolia Street (south of Chapman Avenue).
orangecountytribune.com
Chase started and ended here
A pursuit that raced across Orange County ended up with a motorcyclist caught and arrested in Garden Grove Friday night. According to Sgt. Charles Starnes of the GGPD, the incident began around 8:43 p.m. in the area of Beach and Garden Grove boulevards in Garden Grove. Officers spotted a motorcycle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LASD deputy arrested for DUI after crashing patrol vehicle in Stevenson Ranch, briefly going missing
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol after he crashed a patrol vehicle and briefly went missing, and he has since been relieved of duty.
msn.com
Authorities ID woman killed in fatal crash near Disneyland
ANAHEIM – A woman who was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim was identified as a Corona resident. Hanna Jocelyn Gomar was 32 years old, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. “It appears that...
foxla.com
Corona woman dies when SUV crashes into tree near Disneyland
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A woman who was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim was identified as a Corona resident. Hanna Jocelyn Gomar was 32 years old, said Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle. "It appears that speed...
foxla.com
OC Police Chase: Officer drives over median, travels opposite direction in trying to stop motorcyclist
ANAHEIM, Calif. - SkyFOX video captured the dramatic moments when a law enforcement officer took great measures in trying to stop a police chase suspect. Around 9 p.m. Friday, a motorcyclist led police and deputies on a chase across Orange County. When the motorcyclist started weaving through a busy intersection in the Garden Grove area, a police officer drove over a center divider and started traveling in an opposite direction in hopes of stopping the motorcyclist.
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman Stabbed to Death in Santa Ana
A woman was stabbed to death in Santa Ana in what appeared to be a domestic dispute, authorities said.
Hawiian Gardens Man Fatally Shot Near Downtown Movie Set
A man shot to death near a movie set in downtown Los Angeles was a resident of Hawaiian Gardens, the coroner's office announced today.
orangecountytribune.com
Woman, 51, is fatally stabbed
A “failed dating relationship” may be the motive behind the stabbing murder of a 51-year-old Santa Ana woman on Friday. According to the SAPD, the victim is Maria Guadalupe Mota. Arrested for murder was Ignacio Vasquez Morales, 40, of Santa Ana. A knife was recovered at the scene...
orangecountytribune.com
Pedestrian fatal in Sunset Beach
A 45-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured in a pre-dawn collision with a Huntington Beach Police Department vehicle on Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident took place around 5:30 a.m. on North Pacific Way near Broadway in the Sunset Beach area. The injured man – identified only as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Los Angeles
Motorcycle Driver in Custody After Pursuit Through Orange County
One person is in custody after leading Garden Grove police officers on a motorcycle pursuit through Orange County. The pursuit began at around 8:40 p.m. and lasted almost an hour. Police believed the motorcycle may have been stolen after finding that the license plates did not match the motorcycle. The...
Police arrest Signal Hill boy in shooting of girl, 16, last month in West Long Beach
The boy, whose name was not released because he is underage, is accused of wounding the teen girl following an argument in West Long Beach that police said they believed to be gang-related. The post Police arrest Signal Hill boy in shooting of girl, 16, last month in West Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
msn.com
Orange County Pct. 4 Constable treated for injuries after Friday afternoon crash
A constable with Orange County Precinct 4 is getting treated for injuries after a 2-vehicle crash. On Friday around 12:10 p.m., Texas Highway Patrol called for an officer needs assistance call at Main Street in Vidor. Constable Matt Ortego responded to the call with his red and blue emergency lights...
3 suspected of catalytic converter thefts arrested after pursuit
Three people were arrested Thursday after a law enforcement pursuit in North County, authorities said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead in 3-car crash in Whittier Narrows
A three-car crash in Whittier Narrows killed at least one person Saturday evening. The crash at 5:37 p.m. resulted in a fatality at the scene near the intersection of Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard, according to Officer Kimball of the California Highway Patrol. No information has been released about the number of other people involved […]
LASD deputy who went missing after crash arrested on suspicion of DUI
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he crashed his vehicle in Stevenson Ranch and then disappeared from the scene. The deputy’s patrol vehicle crashed around 9:30 p.m. Friday night near Pico Canyon Road and Southern Oaks Drive, the department said. Not long after the […]
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death near Huntington Park
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A man was shot to death in an unincorporated area bordering Huntington Park Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 5:45 p.m. to the 5900 block of Holmes Avenue, one block west of Wilmington Avenue and the Huntington Park city limits, on reports of the shooting and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CBS News
Driver ditches car in Santa Ana after crash causes vehicle to burst into flames
A driver abandoned their car after a single-vehicle collision caused the car to catch fire in Santa Ana early Saturday. The incident, according to the Orange County Fire Authority, occurred at around 2:30 a.m., near East Warner Avenue and South Halladay Street. When crews arrived, no driver was on the...
Comments / 1