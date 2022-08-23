ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Firefighter burned in blaze

A firefighter was hospitalized with burns while Orange County Fire Authority crews battled a blaze at a structure in Garden Grove Saturday afternoon. According to OCFA, emergency calls were made at 12:58 p.m. reporting that a person might be trapped in a burning building in the 12000 block of Magnolia Street (south of Chapman Avenue).
GARDEN GROVE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Chase started and ended here

A pursuit that raced across Orange County ended up with a motorcyclist caught and arrested in Garden Grove Friday night. According to Sgt. Charles Starnes of the GGPD, the incident began around 8:43 p.m. in the area of Beach and Garden Grove boulevards in Garden Grove. Officers spotted a motorcycle...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Woman, 51, is fatally stabbed

A “failed dating relationship” may be the motive behind the stabbing murder of a 51-year-old Santa Ana woman on Friday. According to the SAPD, the victim is Maria Guadalupe Mota. Arrested for murder was Ignacio Vasquez Morales, 40, of Santa Ana. A knife was recovered at the scene...
SANTA ANA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Pedestrian fatal in Sunset Beach

A 45-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured in a pre-dawn collision with a Huntington Beach Police Department vehicle on Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident took place around 5:30 a.m. on North Pacific Way near Broadway in the Sunset Beach area. The injured man – identified only as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
