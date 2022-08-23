Lady Devils Get Reverse Sweep At Crockett

JONESBOROUGH — There’s the proverbial digging yourself out of a hole. And then there’s what the Greeneville Lady Devils volleyball team pulled off on Monday night.

After dropping the first two sets of their match at David Crockett, the Lady Devils fought back for a reverse sweep of the Lady Pioneers 18-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-15, 17-15.

“It’s a huge deal to reverse sweep any day,” said Greeneville coach Sara Aiken whose Lady Devils improve to 2-1. “Mentally, the girls had to be super gritty. They had to be mentally tough to come back like that, especially playing on the road.”

The Lady Devils’ fortitude was most pronounced in the decisive fifth set. They had trouble returning Brooklyn Dulaney’s strong serve and fell behind 6-0 before rallying again.

“We dug a huge hole again there in the fifth set,” Aiken said. “Serve receive is super mental and it just kind of crashed and burned right there at the beginning. The girls really had to focus back in on what they were supposed to be doing. That was big of them.”

Crockett’s 6-0 start in the fifth included three aces from Dulaney. But a timely timeout called by Aiken seemed to break the Lady Pioneers’ momentum as Dulaney’s next serve when play resumed sailed long to give Greeneville its first point of the set and control of the ball.

“After three matches, we’re still struggling with serve receive,” Aiken said. “We’re still trying to handle our nerves in those situations when we have tough serving teams across the net from us. That’s something we need to continue to work on.”

Trailing 11-6, Greeneville got a kill and a block from Lauren Bailey and benefitted from two errors by Crockett to pull within 11-10.

Trailing 14-12, Greeneville had its back against the wall again with Dulaney serving. But the Lady Devils tied it 14-14 when Dulaney sent a serve long and a spike from Crockett’s Kamryn Martin sailed long.

The two teams exchanged service errors to make it 15-15. Martin then whiffed on a ball at the net and Crockett’s Brylee Tullock hit into the net to give Greeneville the 17-15 win, setting off a wild celebration by the Lady Devils.

“These girls are enjoying volleyball,” Aiken said with a smile. “That makes a huge difference.”

Chloe Marsh led Greeneville with 13 kills and served three aces. Bailey finished with 11 kills, Bella Devoti and Hannah Gray each had six kills, Kyla Jobe had three kills, Lanna Click had two aces and 12 assists, and Eden Aiken had 29 assists.

While Marsh, Bailey and Devoti turned in their usual stellar efforts, coach Aiken was especially pleased with Gray’s work over the final two sets. The junior put down five kills in the fourth and another in the fifth, most of which were of the booming variety.

“In the fourth set, Hannah was just super aggressive,” coach Aiken said. “Her arm speed has increased and I think she’s just starting to let loose and let it happen. She was a huge boost for us tonight.”

Crockett (1-3) got nine kills and 21 digs from Tullock, a freshman transfer from Chuckey-Doak. Dulaney had 16 assists to go along with her three aces.

Greeneville plays at Claiborne on Tuesday.