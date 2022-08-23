Read full article on original website
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College offers season tickets for arts, cultural events
TIFTON — From Carole King melodies to classics from the Beatles in a bluegrass band format, the new season of dazzling arts and culture events at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College is about to jet out of the starting blocks. The ABAC Presents series includes five events beginning with the...
Thomasville Sip and Shop set for Friday
THOMASVILLE -- The city of Thomasville’s next First Friday Sip and Shop event is set for Friday from 6-10 p.m. in downtown Thomasville. As well as shopping and dining opportunities, guests can enjoy a free concert by the Will Thompson Band. A fifth-generation musician from the Gulf Coast, Will...
Albany Museum of Art receives Georgia Council for Arts grant
ALBANY ─ The Albany Museum of Art was awarded a grant by the Georgia Council for the Arts, a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for Fiscal Year 2023. A total of 213 organizations was awarded 253 grants...
Phoebe Virtual Remote Nurse program shows positive results
ALBANY – Like many hospitals across the United States, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has been battling the increasing nursing shortage due to the pandemic and an aging population. To better serve its patients and help overcome the nursing shortage, Phoebe piloted a virtual remote nurse model of care to support bedside nurses.
