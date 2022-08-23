ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Thomasville Sip and Shop set for Friday

THOMASVILLE -- The city of Thomasville’s next First Friday Sip and Shop event is set for Friday from 6-10 p.m. in downtown Thomasville. As well as shopping and dining opportunities, guests can enjoy a free concert by the Will Thompson Band. A fifth-generation musician from the Gulf Coast, Will...
THOMASVILLE, GA
Albany Museum of Art receives Georgia Council for Arts grant

ALBANY ─ The Albany Museum of Art was awarded a grant by the Georgia Council for the Arts, a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for Fiscal Year 2023. A total of 213 organizations was awarded 253 grants...
ALBANY, GA
Phoebe Virtual Remote Nurse program shows positive results

ALBANY – Like many hospitals across the United States, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has been battling the increasing nursing shortage due to the pandemic and an aging population. To better serve its patients and help overcome the nursing shortage, Phoebe piloted a virtual remote nurse model of care to support bedside nurses.
ALBANY, GA

