North Port, FL

Longboat Observer

Ringling student photo exhibit puts Black beauty front and center

Sarasota has been both Jesse Clark’s muse and his springboard into the world of photography. Clark, who grew up in Lakeland, can recall his earliest days with a camera, and he fondly remembers trips to Sarasota with his father and photographing landscapes. Now, as a senior at the Ringling...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Cooper Creek Boulevard roundabout project underway in Sarasota

Construction on a Cooper Creek roundabout at the Shoppes at UTC has begun with the hope of smoothing out the particularly bad traffic flow caused by people flocking to the retail area. The project, which is targeted for a Nov. 4 completion, began Aug. 22 and will add an additional...
SARASOTA, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
University, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
City
North Port, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing endangered adult in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Andres Vega, 27, recently made statements about wanting to harm himself and has not been seen or in contact with his family since. It’s believed he may have been in the area of 9th Avenue West and 14th Street West, Bradenton Thursday.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

South Florida man dies at Crescent Beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a South Florida man died at Crescent Beach on Saturday afternoon. According to SCSO, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach shortly after noon for a report of a drowning. Deputies and...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation in Sarasota reveals two fatalities

A death investigation involving two fatalities in South Venice Friday night. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation is happening at the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in South Venice. This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The 800 block...
SOUTH VENICE, FL
Longboat Observer

Bradenton 18-year-old spends summer finding homes for stray cats

Greenfield Plantation's Ava Biasini snapped into an incredulous look. Make that an annoyed, incredulous look. I had asked why an 18-year-old woman, about to head off to the University of Florida for her sophomore year — studying chemical engineering no less — would want to find homes for 23 stray cats during the summer.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Update: Gunman killed in deputy-involved shooting in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - UPDATE: On Sunday, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call at approximately 9am on Tarawa Dr. According to Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman, a woman called 9-1-1 at 9:06am saying she woke up to her boyfriend, 47-year-old Brian Underwood, holding a gun to her face. This came after the couple had an argument the night before.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News

Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
WIMAUMA, FL

Community Policy