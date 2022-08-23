Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Ringling student photo exhibit puts Black beauty front and center
Sarasota has been both Jesse Clark’s muse and his springboard into the world of photography. Clark, who grew up in Lakeland, can recall his earliest days with a camera, and he fondly remembers trips to Sarasota with his father and photographing landscapes. Now, as a senior at the Ringling...
wlrn.org
'We are not being indoctrinated.' Students, teachers say Florida's new education laws stifle schools
A series of new laws in Florida that bolster parental rights in education, call for curriculum transparency and say no one should be taught to feel guilt for actions in the past by those of the same race or sex, are stifling educators and creating problems in the classroom, according to some teachers and students.
Longboat Observer
Cooper Creek Boulevard roundabout project underway in Sarasota
Construction on a Cooper Creek roundabout at the Shoppes at UTC has begun with the hope of smoothing out the particularly bad traffic flow caused by people flocking to the retail area. The project, which is targeted for a Nov. 4 completion, began Aug. 22 and will add an additional...
Mysuncoast.com
Shift in Sarasota County School Board following Primary Election results
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shift in the Sarasota County School Board will now take place following Tuesday’s primary. Going from a school board that was 3-2 leaning left, to a school board that will now be 4-1 leaning right. School board member Bridget Ziegler held on to her...
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch residents protest possible light industrial and office use along Lorraine Road
Dozens of residents from surrounding communities turned out Saturday morning to protest the possibility of Sarasota County allowing light industrial and office use along Lorraine Road between University Parkway and Fruitville Road. Protest organizer Jacob Goodwin said he hoped the group march along Lorraine Road showed citizens in the area...
Mysuncoast.com
Missing endangered adult in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Andres Vega, 27, recently made statements about wanting to harm himself and has not been seen or in contact with his family since. It’s believed he may have been in the area of 9th Avenue West and 14th Street West, Bradenton Thursday.
fox13news.com
South Florida man dies at Crescent Beach in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a South Florida man died at Crescent Beach on Saturday afternoon. According to SCSO, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach shortly after noon for a report of a drowning. Deputies and...
fox13news.com
Bradenton teen finds sweet success by turning pandemic hobby into booming business
BRADENTON, Fla. - A 17-year-old baker was recently named the best in Bradenton. Juliana Donnelly sounds like an old pro when it comes to baking. "Right now, I'm browning the butter. Which gives the cookie a nuttier flavor," she said. Donnelly found her love for baking during the pandemic. Her...
76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
Mysuncoast.com
Developments in Manatee County trying to meet the demand of growing population
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has many residential and retail development projects in the works. The county is working closely with developers for the smartest and best approach. “We can drive development or we can allow development to drive us,” said Courtney De Pol, Deputy County Administrator for...
WINKNEWS.com
Death investigation in Sarasota reveals two fatalities
A death investigation involving two fatalities in South Venice Friday night. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation is happening at the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in South Venice. This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The 800 block...
Longboat Observer
Bradenton 18-year-old spends summer finding homes for stray cats
Greenfield Plantation's Ava Biasini snapped into an incredulous look. Make that an annoyed, incredulous look. I had asked why an 18-year-old woman, about to head off to the University of Florida for her sophomore year — studying chemical engineering no less — would want to find homes for 23 stray cats during the summer.
21st panther death of 2022 recorded in Lee County
21 panthers have been killed in Florida in the first two months of the year, according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.
10NEWS
Construction project in the works after bicyclist was injured on crosswalk in Sarasota
A 13-year-old was injured in a hit-and-run crash in the crosswalk area of East Bay Street and Old Venice Road. The accused driver was arrested.
North Port construction site draws trespassing fossil hunters, raising safety concerns
Construction at a massive development site in North Port is drawing trespassing fossil hunters that are raising safety concerns across the development.
tornadopix.com
Sarasota house for sale in a small hidden neighborhood near the heart of the city
With all of its many and varied neighborhoods, the Sarasota area has a surprising number of unincorporated locations as well. Most are small enclaves of homes located on the outskirts of existing communities or sandwiched between existing subdivisions. One is in the back of Sherwood Estates, a neighborhood off Mackintosh...
Mysuncoast.com
Update: Gunman killed in deputy-involved shooting in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - UPDATE: On Sunday, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call at approximately 9am on Tarawa Dr. According to Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman, a woman called 9-1-1 at 9:06am saying she woke up to her boyfriend, 47-year-old Brian Underwood, holding a gun to her face. This came after the couple had an argument the night before.
ABC Action News
Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon
WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
10NEWS
Human trafficking survivor credits ‘Selah Freedom’ with saving her life
Selah Freedom is a nonprofit anti-human trafficking organization, based in Sarasota and in the Midwest. The group works with law enforcement to find survivors.
Vacation resort coming to Burnt Store Road in Northwest Cape Coral
A new development planned for Northwest Cape Coral has some people who live nearby feeling uneasy. "I'm not against profit, but I am against what's going on here," says Larsen Tapia
