ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
ANIMALS
CNET

You Don't Actually Need a Plunger to Unclog a Toilet

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Plungers are seriously overrated -- there's a much better (and much less gross) way to unclog a toilet. Instead of fetching that bacteria-riddled tool, simply use some dish soap, hot water and a bucket. Chemistry will do the rest of the work for you. It's really that easy, and we'll show you exactly how to make it happen.
HOME & GARDEN
architecturaldigest.com

How to Clean a Keurig—All You Need Is 30 Minutes and White Vinegar

Chances are when you think about a cup of jo, the focus is on the need for caffeine, not on how to clean a Keurig coffee maker. Perhaps, one of the reason’s you got the machine is so you don’t have to worry about cleaning a classic coffee maker, but that doesn’t mean that you can neglect the K-Cup. Yes, one of the perks of a Keurig is that it’s a quick solution to jumping into the day or avoiding a midday slump, but you still need to take care of your caffeine hero. Don’t wait until your cup of coffee tastes off or you notice buildup every time you open your Keurig machine.
LIFESTYLE
CNET

The Best Home Office Essentials for 2022

Working from home is normalized in the post-pandemic world. As a result, people are building home offices with must-need gadgets. We've gathered some of our favorite webcams, monitors, USB mics and other devices that help make remote working that much easier. Add these essentials to your home office and see how your work from home experience improves.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnet#Heating Pad#Back Pain#Hip Pain#Pure Enrichment
AOL Corp

Amazon shoppers swear this mop is 'way better than the Swiffer' — and it's 60% off 'til midnight

Mopping your floors is never going to be as fun as...pretty much anything else you can be doing with your time. But, when you have to mop, you want to at least make sure you do it well — and using a subpar mop just won't do the trick. Got a mop that's pretty meh? Just a heads up: Amazon has slashed the price of its super-popular Turbo Microfiber Mop for today only. You'll save $30 off this powerhouse wet-dry mop with the on-page coupon, and you'll get cleaner floors in the process.
SHOPPING
LADbible

Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo

According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Electronics
shefinds

The Scary Downside To Charging Your Phone Overnight

What could be more convenient than setting your phone on a charger and leaving it to power up all night long? The problem with this charging method is that it isn’t the best option when it comes to your phone’s ion-lithium battery — but you may still be wondering why. Your charging habits can make or break your phone battery and they could mean the difference between a phone that lasts a long time and one that will need to be replaced sooner. This is the scary downside to charging your phone overnight.
CELL PHONES
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
Taste Of Home

The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know

Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy