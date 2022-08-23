Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Stars To Compete On Celebrity Family Feud
Rey Mysterio and The Miz are set to face each other this Sunday, August 28, but it won't be in a WWE ring. The WWE Superstars and their families will be on "Celebrity Family Feud," with host Steve Harvey, according to ABC 4. Team Mysterio consists of Rey, his wife Angie Gutierrez, their kids Dominik Mysterio, and Aalyah Gutierrez, and Daniel Mallory, who is a friend of the family. They are competing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
wrestlinginc.com
Photo: Ric Flair And Former Real-Life Rival Are 'Friends For Life' These Days
"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair and Bret "The Hitman" Hart haven't always seen eye to eye throughout their careers, but the WWE Hall of Famers get along swimmingly these days. In fact, Flair recently took to social media and shared a photo of the pair of them celebrating their current friendship.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Main Eventer Addresses Possibility Of Taking On Roman Reigns And The Rock At WrestleMania
Rumors of The Rock taking on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania have been swirling around for a while now, as the two come from the same family and prestigious Anoa'i lineage. With Reigns currently holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, putting his dual titles on the line against his cousin is potentially an option for the Showcase of the Immortals. Of course, Reigns first has to defend those titles against Drew McIntyre, who will challenge for the belts at the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle. But could McIntyre himself be added to the epic WrestleMania clash, making in a triple threat?
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Spotted Celebrating Birthday Alongside Former WWE Champion
We officially have the first public sighting of Vince McMahon since his retirement from WWE. McMahon was seen by TMZ celebrating his 77th birthday in notable fashion: having dinner with John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in New York City. McMahon, Cena, Shariatzadeh, and an unidentified woman were spotted walking out of the Waverly Inn and into a sprinter van. McMahon reportedly had no interest in talking, as he tried to cover his face from any photography (although a picture was taken). The TMZ article made a point to note that Linda McMahon was not with him.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Photo: Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee At Vince McMahon Birthday Party
A photo is doing the rounds on social media of Brock Lesnar and Pat McAfee standing outside the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York City, where Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with friends and family on Wednesday night. The photo can be seen here. As noted earlier, John Cena...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Looks Ready To Compete Ahead Of Rumored WWE Comeback
Sasha Banks' WWE future has been up in the air ever since she and Naomi walked out of an episode of "Raw" back in May following a dispute over their creative direction and booking. Both Superstars were subsequently suspended and buried on WWE programming, leading to speculation that they'd been released from their contracts. However, with Triple H now in charge of the company's creative direction, many fans and pundits expect "The Boss" to return to action soon. And if her latest photo update is any indication, she seems ready to compete again.
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Gunn Comments On Working With His Sons In AEW
WWE Hall of Famer and former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion Billy Gunn has experienced a career resurgence in AEW at 58 years old. Gunn can typically be found on either "Dynamite" or "Rampage" every week in some capacity. Until recently, he appeared alongside his sons, the Gunn Club, who are now his storyline enemies. Very few children get to wrestle alongside or against their parents in wrestling. Austin and Colten Gunn, meanwhile, get the rare opportunity to do both in AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
Former AEW Star Takes Victory Lap Over Thunder Rosa Rumors
Ivelisse has fired shots at the AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa after recent reports of Rosa being difficult to work with. A fan took to Twitter to say that she "might have actually been right about someone for a change" in reference to the heat between her and Rosa. In response, Ivelisse took to her page to post the following response:
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Beth Phoenix Comments On Possible Match With Former Women's Champion
Beth Phoenix's in-ring WWE career mainly lasted from 2006 until 2012, however, like her husband Edge, the Glamazon has returned to the ring. Despite not wrestling very often, Phoenix has wrestled 10 matches since 2018, with most of those being tag team matches alongside Natalya. Phoenix does not appear to be against the idea of returning to WWE to wrestle once again, this time against another former WWE Women's Champion in Rhea Ripley.
wrestlinginc.com
Theory Explains Why He Didn't Cash In MITB Briefcase At WWE SummerSlam
Theory won the WWE men's Money in the Bank briefcase earlier this year, guaranteeing him a shot at the company's top title at a time of his choosing. Heading into "SummerSlam," the cocky Superstar teased cashing in the briefcase during the main event between WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. However, when the time came, Theory's attempt to cash in was unsuccessful.
NFL・
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Update On WWE Programming Changing To TV-14
Looks like WWE will continue to keep their "Attitude" in check. PWInsider is reporting that while there were initial discussions about moving WWE programming from TV-PG to TV-14, any plans for maturing the content of WWE have dissipated. Speculation on this subject ran rampant back in July, when it was...
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Reunites With Old Friends For New WWE Project
Renee Paquette left WWE back in 2020 after feeling underutilized in the company. Since then, the announcer formerly known as Renee Young has launched "The Sessions," a successful podcast series that sees her interview a variety of guests, including people from the pro wrestling industry. Now, not too long after praising the company under Triple H's creative regime, it appears that Paquette may be involved in WWE once again – but not in a full-time capacity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
AEW's Toni Storm Reveals She Recently Underwent Surgery
AEW has experienced its fair share of injuries this year, with top stars such as Adam Cole and Thunder Rosa currently sidelined. Fortunately, it's not all doom and gloom in the promotion, as the latest wrestler to receive surgery will return to action in the coming days. Toni Storm took to her Instagram stories on Friday, August 26, to inform her followers that she's recovering from dental surgery at the moment. The good news, however, is that she'll be healthy in time for the next episode of "AEW Dynamite."
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Gives His Take On The Current Direction Of WWE NXT
Whether it's praise or criticism, Booker T has never shied away from sharing his opinions about the current state of pro wrestling. In the past, the WWE Hall of Famer criticized AEW star Adam Cole's physique, compared "NXT" superstar Roxanne Perez to WWE Hall of Famer Lita, and admitted that he doesn't miss seeing former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman on TV. And on the latest episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T spoke about "NXT's" new direction.
wrestlinginc.com
Tyrus Recalls Nearly Crying Backstage At WWE And The Advice Dusty Rhodes Gave Him
The National Wrestling Alliance's 74th Anniversary Show is coming up soon. The main event for the two night event will see Tyrus clash with former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, Trevor Murdoch. Ahead of his big title match, Tyrus made a recent appearance on Chris Jericho's "Talk is Jericho" podcast. There, Tyrus opened up about his time as the dancing Funkasaurus in WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers: Top WWE Star And Hall Of Famer Slated To Return On SmackDown
In the lead-up to next Saturday's Clash at the Castle premium live event in Cardiff, Wales, WWE will be taping back-to-back episodes of "SmackDown" at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday, August 26. According to Fightful Select, Xavier Woods and WWE Hall of Famer JBL are slated...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Reportedly Told To Tone Down The Language By WBD
All Elite Wrestling has reportedly been asked to cut back on the usage of profanities in its programming. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, word has gotten to AEW from Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) that they'd like the "language toned down" going forward. However, the report...
wrestlinginc.com
Eddie Kingston Torches Veteran Wrestler Over 'Fat Shaming' Tweet
AEW star Eddie Kingston, recently suspended by AEW President Tony Khan following an altercation, has taken matters into his own hands on social media against a veteran wrestler regarding their criticisms aimed at so-called bigger wrestlers in the business. Glenn Gilbertti, better known to wrestling fans as Disco Inferno, isn't...
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers For 9/2 WWE SmackDown
The 8/26 edition of WWE "SmackDown" was live from Detroit, Michigan. Following the live broadcast, the company pre-taped the 9/2 edition of the show as the talent and staff will be in Cardiff, Wales. this time next week for "Clash at the Castle." Now, thanks to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, we know what happened on the pre-taped show. Please be aware of spoilers ahead, as we will be going over the results for the upcoming "SmackDown."
wrestlinginc.com
Konosuke Takeshita Reveals Favorite Match Of His Career
DDT Pro Wrestling star Konosuke Takeshita made a name for himself during his time in North America this year, becoming a standout in AEW and across the United States independent scene. While the "Japanese Phenom" made his return to Japan in August, he has recently confirmed his intentions to return stateside and wrestle long-term in America, meaning that fans in the U.S. have not seen the last of him.
Comments / 0