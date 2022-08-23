Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Stars To Compete On Celebrity Family Feud
Rey Mysterio and The Miz are set to face each other this Sunday, August 28, but it won't be in a WWE ring. The WWE Superstars and their families will be on "Celebrity Family Feud," with host Steve Harvey, according to ABC 4. Team Mysterio consists of Rey, his wife Angie Gutierrez, their kids Dominik Mysterio, and Aalyah Gutierrez, and Daniel Mallory, who is a friend of the family. They are competing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers For 9/2 WWE SmackDown
The 8/26 edition of WWE "SmackDown" was live from Detroit, Michigan. Following the live broadcast, the company pre-taped the 9/2 edition of the show as the talent and staff will be in Cardiff, Wales. this time next week for "Clash at the Castle." Now, thanks to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, we know what happened on the pre-taped show. Please be aware of spoilers ahead, as we will be going over the results for the upcoming "SmackDown."
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Main Eventer Addresses Possibility Of Taking On Roman Reigns And The Rock At WrestleMania
Rumors of The Rock taking on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania have been swirling around for a while now, as the two come from the same family and prestigious Anoa'i lineage. With Reigns currently holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, putting his dual titles on the line against his cousin is potentially an option for the Showcase of the Immortals. Of course, Reigns first has to defend those titles against Drew McIntyre, who will challenge for the belts at the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle. But could McIntyre himself be added to the epic WrestleMania clash, making in a triple threat?
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Spotted Celebrating Birthday Alongside Former WWE Champion
We officially have the first public sighting of Vince McMahon since his retirement from WWE. McMahon was seen by TMZ celebrating his 77th birthday in notable fashion: having dinner with John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in New York City. McMahon, Cena, Shariatzadeh, and an unidentified woman were spotted walking out of the Waverly Inn and into a sprinter van. McMahon reportedly had no interest in talking, as he tried to cover his face from any photography (although a picture was taken). The TMZ article made a point to note that Linda McMahon was not with him.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Photo: Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee At Vince McMahon Birthday Party
A photo is doing the rounds on social media of Brock Lesnar and Pat McAfee standing outside the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York City, where Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with friends and family on Wednesday night. The photo can be seen here. As noted earlier, John Cena...
wrestlinginc.com
Beth Phoenix Comments On Possible Match With Former Women's Champion
Beth Phoenix's in-ring WWE career mainly lasted from 2006 until 2012, however, like her husband Edge, the Glamazon has returned to the ring. Despite not wrestling very often, Phoenix has wrestled 10 matches since 2018, with most of those being tag team matches alongside Natalya. Phoenix does not appear to be against the idea of returning to WWE to wrestle once again, this time against another former WWE Women's Champion in Rhea Ripley.
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Gunn Comments On Chyna's Life And Legacy
Billy Gunn and Chyna were part of WWE's iconic D-Generation X faction during the Attitude Era. While Gunn stuck mostly to tag team wrestling alongside Road Dogg, Chyna acted as a singles star, winning the WWE Women's Championship and the Intercontinental Championship, becoming the only woman to accomplish the feat. Chyna, unfortunately, passed away on April 17th, 2016, due to an accidental drug overdose. However, Billy Gunn has fond memories of working with her.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW's Toni Storm Reveals She Recently Underwent Surgery
AEW has experienced its fair share of injuries this year, with top stars such as Adam Cole and Thunder Rosa currently sidelined. Fortunately, it's not all doom and gloom in the promotion, as the latest wrestler to receive surgery will return to action in the coming days. Toni Storm took to her Instagram stories on Friday, August 26, to inform her followers that she's recovering from dental surgery at the moment. The good news, however, is that she'll be healthy in time for the next episode of "AEW Dynamite."
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Names Current WWE Star He Wants A Match Against
Diamond Dallas Page has named which current WWE star he wants a match with. "I would love to have a match with Randy Orton and I really wanted that to happen," Page admitted on his podcast, Snake Pit. "He thought it was going to happen, which makes sense: RKO vs. Diamond Cutter. I would've loved it and I'd put him over in the middle and he'd kick out...It would've been a great match, we would've had some great promos. It would've been awesome to go do something with him because he's the total package really."
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Teases Possibility Of One Last Match
"One more match" is a constant in professional wrestling. Trish Stratus recently teased a comeback on a recent episode of "Raw." Ric Flair needed to scratch the itch so badly that he teamed with his son-in-law, Andrade, for one more match at 73 years old. Now, the latest legend to contemplate the possibility of one more match is none other than Kurt Angle.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Celebrates Homecoming In Brand New Video Ahead Of Clash At The Castle
Ahead of WWE's groundbreaking Premium Live Event "Clash At the Castle 2022", many fans have their eyes on the main event of the show, which will see Drew McIntyre battle Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. With the show being the first WWE PLE to emanate from the United Kingdom in 30 years, the Scotsman enters this match with a rare home-field advantage over the reigning world champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Eddie Kingston Torches Veteran Wrestler Over 'Fat Shaming' Tweet
AEW star Eddie Kingston, recently suspended by AEW President Tony Khan following an altercation, has taken matters into his own hands on social media against a veteran wrestler regarding their criticisms aimed at so-called bigger wrestlers in the business. Glenn Gilbertti, better known to wrestling fans as Disco Inferno, isn't...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley On Being Considered The Worst Member Of Blackpool Combat Club
On a recent episode of "Dynamite," after unsuccessfully calling out Hangman Adam Page, CM Punk began to run down Jon Moxley. Punk called Moxley the worst member of the Blackpool Combat Club, a stable consisting of Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and William Regal. After defeating Punk to become Undisputed AEW World Champion on the latest episode of AEW's flagship show, Moxley recently had the chance to share his thoughts on being called the worst member of the faction.
wrestlinginc.com
Theory Explains Why He Didn't Cash In MITB Briefcase At WWE SummerSlam
Theory won the WWE men's Money in the Bank briefcase earlier this year, guaranteeing him a shot at the company's top title at a time of his choosing. Heading into "SummerSlam," the cocky Superstar teased cashing in the briefcase during the main event between WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. However, when the time came, Theory's attempt to cash in was unsuccessful.
NFL・
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers: Top WWE Star And Hall Of Famer Slated To Return On SmackDown
In the lead-up to next Saturday's Clash at the Castle premium live event in Cardiff, Wales, WWE will be taping back-to-back episodes of "SmackDown" at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday, August 26. According to Fightful Select, Xavier Woods and WWE Hall of Famer JBL are slated...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On WWE Backstage Morale Following Vince McMahon's Retirement
Since the resignation of Vince McMahon this past July, WWE has reinvigorated its product in the eyes of many fans, and it appears that some wrestlers feel the same way. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently commented on the current morale in the company during an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, saying that it's high amongst many members of WWE's roster following the departure of McMahon.
wrestlinginc.com
Former AEW Star Takes Victory Lap Over Thunder Rosa Rumors
Ivelisse has fired shots at the AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa after recent reports of Rosa being difficult to work with. A fan took to Twitter to say that she "might have actually been right about someone for a change" in reference to the heat between her and Rosa. In response, Ivelisse took to her page to post the following response:
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Looks Ready To Compete Ahead Of Rumored WWE Comeback
Sasha Banks' WWE future has been up in the air ever since she and Naomi walked out of an episode of "Raw" back in May following a dispute over their creative direction and booking. Both Superstars were subsequently suspended and buried on WWE programming, leading to speculation that they'd been released from their contracts. However, with Triple H now in charge of the company's creative direction, many fans and pundits expect "The Boss" to return to action soon. And if her latest photo update is any indication, she seems ready to compete again.
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Gunn Comments On Working With His Sons In AEW
WWE Hall of Famer and former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion Billy Gunn has experienced a career resurgence in AEW at 58 years old. Gunn can typically be found on either "Dynamite" or "Rampage" every week in some capacity. Until recently, he appeared alongside his sons, the Gunn Club, who are now his storyline enemies. Very few children get to wrestle alongside or against their parents in wrestling. Austin and Colten Gunn, meanwhile, get the rare opportunity to do both in AEW.
Comments / 0