Longboat Observer
Ringling student photo exhibit puts Black beauty front and center
Sarasota has been both Jesse Clark’s muse and his springboard into the world of photography. Clark, who grew up in Lakeland, can recall his earliest days with a camera, and he fondly remembers trips to Sarasota with his father and photographing landscapes. Now, as a senior at the Ringling...
Tampa Bay area programs working to offer immediate affordable housing relief
Agencies across the Tampa Bay area are working to find programs to offer immediate affordable housing relief.
stpetecatalyst.com
Entrepreneur plans to open St. Pete tech academy
Entrepreneur Chris Morancie is determined to break the cycle of poverty and lack of tech education by equipping today’s youth with computer skills. He wants to accomplish this through a tech academy he plans to introduce in St. Petersburg and beyond. Morancie recently opened a 5,000-square-foot learning lab in...
businessobserverfl.com
City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
Family of St. Pete woman found burned in alley demands justice
The family of a St. Petersburg woman found “burned beyond recognition” is demanding justice.
wfla.com
VIDEO: Group displays Nazi symbols on Pinellas County bridge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken Saturday showed a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County. In the video, a group of six people can be seen holding the Nazi flag and anti-abortion banners. One of the banners said “End abortion, Save white babies.”...
wild941.com
Restaurant Employee Caught Putting Wings Down Her Draws
According to the Daily News Reported, a Hooters employee was spotted putting wings in her vagina. Co-workers for a Texas Hooters restaurant, caught wind of 24-year old Jessica Sinclair dropping hot wings in her vagina before serving customers. Sinclair was taken into police custody, & was said to have only...
Feeding Tampa Bay, principal to open first food pantry in Polk County schools
As food costs remain high, Feeding Tampa Bay is expanding its school pantry program into Polk County for the first time.
25 live music events and concerts happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Calling all freaks of the industry.
Tampa Bay restaurant group implements new commission-based pay model, but not without criticism
Dunedin-based Feinstein Group has implemented the structure at all of its properties.
MacKenzie Scott gives $44M to foster care non-profit, includes Tampa Bay Friends of the Children
A Tampa children's mentorship program received part of a big multimillion donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
Tampa Bay Weekend: Cupcakes, cookies, markets & more
You can grab some cupcakes in St. Petersburg, pop over to St. Pete Beach to do some shopping on Corey Avenue, head to Pinellas Park for a toy train show and more.
3 men shot, 1 killed near Robert Saunders Senior Public Library, Tampa police say
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1500 block of North Nebraska Avenue where one man was killed and two others were injured early Saturday morning.
Phillip Walker’s Successor on the City Commission Could Be … Phillip Walker
The interim city commissioner chosen to replace Phillip Walker could possibly be … Phillip Walker. The 13-year incumbent had resigned from his city position in connection with his bid to become a state representative. He lost that race to Jennifer Canady on Tuesday; on Friday morning, just before the noon deadline, he submitted an application for the one-year interim position.
MAGA School Board Candidates Celebrated Victory with Proud Boys Flashing White Power Signs
A trio of “anti-woke” GOP candidates claimed victory in elections for the Sarasota school board this week, boosted by endorsements from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and support from a far-right group founded by members of the Proud Boys. During celebrations on Tuesday night, two of the newly-elected board...
Tampa EDITION: City’s First Five Star Hotel (Opening September 2022)
The Tampa EDITION, which will be Tampa’s first five star hotel, has just started accepting reservations. Admittedly I’m probably more interested in this than most, given that I grew up in Tampa, and still go back all the time to visit family. Let’s take a look at the details of this exciting new property.
stpetecatalyst.com
Last stop on the ‘Love Train’: O’Jays in Tampa Friday
Walter Williams, one of the founding members of the platinum-selling vocal group the O’Jays, will celebrate his 79th birthday Thursday. The very next night, he’ll be onstage at the Straz Center in Tampa, singing “Love Train,” “For the Love of Money,” “Back Stabbers,” “Use ta Be My Girl” and all the other hits that made the O’Jays synonymous with rhythm ‘n’ blues and Top 40 radio in the 1970s.
fox13news.com
Tampa man behind bars for slashing tires at several Tampa Bay locations, investigators say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man is in jail, accused of going on a one-man vandalism spree that included slashing car tires in several locations in Tampa Bay, investigators said Thursday. The Tampa Police Department charged Clark Dohrenwend, 23, with slashing the tires on five cars in Seminole Heights Sunday....
click orlando
Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details
TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
ABC Action News
Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon
WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
