Tampa, FL

Longboat Observer

Ringling student photo exhibit puts Black beauty front and center

Sarasota has been both Jesse Clark’s muse and his springboard into the world of photography. Clark, who grew up in Lakeland, can recall his earliest days with a camera, and he fondly remembers trips to Sarasota with his father and photographing landscapes. Now, as a senior at the Ringling...
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Entrepreneur plans to open St. Pete tech academy

Entrepreneur Chris Morancie is determined to break the cycle of poverty and lack of tech education by equipping today’s youth with computer skills. He wants to accomplish this through a tech academy he plans to introduce in St. Petersburg and beyond. Morancie recently opened a 5,000-square-foot learning lab in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

VIDEO: Group displays Nazi symbols on Pinellas County bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken Saturday showed a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County. In the video, a group of six people can be seen holding the Nazi flag and anti-abortion banners. One of the banners said “End abortion, Save white babies.”...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Restaurant Employee Caught Putting Wings Down Her Draws

According to the Daily News Reported, a Hooters employee was spotted putting wings in her vagina. Co-workers for a Texas Hooters restaurant, caught wind of 24-year old Jessica Sinclair dropping hot wings in her vagina before serving customers. Sinclair was taken into police custody, & was said to have only...
TAMPA, FL
LkldNow

Phillip Walker’s Successor on the City Commission Could Be … Phillip Walker

The interim city commissioner chosen to replace Phillip Walker could possibly be … Phillip Walker. The 13-year incumbent had resigned from his city position in connection with his bid to become a state representative. He lost that race to Jennifer Canady on Tuesday; on Friday morning, just before the noon deadline, he submitted an application for the one-year interim position.
LAKELAND, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Last stop on the ‘Love Train’: O’Jays in Tampa Friday

Walter Williams, one of the founding members of the platinum-selling vocal group the O’Jays, will celebrate his 79th birthday Thursday. The very next night, he’ll be onstage at the Straz Center in Tampa, singing “Love Train,” “For the Love of Money,” “Back Stabbers,” “Use ta Be My Girl” and all the other hits that made the O’Jays synonymous with rhythm ‘n’ blues and Top 40 radio in the 1970s.
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details

TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
WIMAUMA, FL

