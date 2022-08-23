Read full article on original website
Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this FallSuzanne RothbergYorktown Heights, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Midtown Kingston Welcomes Tasty New Pizza Restaurant
Some people just can’t get enough pizza. Those are the people that love pizza and feel as though they’ve never had a bad slice. Just great pizza and good pizza. Bad pizza to them is an oxymoron. That’s why there can never be too many pizza joints. I don't know about you, but I'm always happy to find a new place where I can get good pizza.
3 Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patches Nominated for “Best” in The U.S.
We're not trying to rush you through the end of summer, but...it's almost time for fall in the Hudson Valley. I think it's safe to say the Hudson Valley in the fall is an experience like no other. From the absolutely gorgeous foliage views to the fall festivals every weekend and haunted happenings. There's always something to do in the mid-Hudson region once the temperature drops and the leaves change.
Hunt for Ghosts in Napanoch, NY On Halloween Night This October
Are you brave enough to stay the night a haunted Hudson Valley hotel on one of the most ghostly nights of the year?. Ghost Hunt USA is hosting a VIP Halloween Night ghost hunt at the Shanley Hotel in Napanoch. Halloween has turned into a family fun holiday, with candy and costumes. However, many believe the door between the human world and the ghost world opens on October 31st.
After 35+ Years, Kingston Landmark Family Owned Restaurant for Sale
One of the Hudson Valley's first restaurants to hold a wing night has hit the real estate market. Back in the early 1990s, I called the Ulster County city of Kingston home, and back then I can remember hearing a buzz about a local restaurant that started holding a chicken wing night. In the 1990s "wing nights" were something new and the first place I can remember going for wing night has announced on Facebook that the restaurant is now for sale.
Book Sale Will Help Food Pantry In Gardiner, New York
Back-to-School season has a lot of us talking about books. It is time to get the kids the books they need for class but it is also a great time to put together your Fall reading list. Those chilly nights are coming when you are gonna want to cuddle up with a good book.
Historic Venue Hosts Harvest Festival In Bethel, New York
Living in the Hudson Valley we are so lucky that we get to enjoy so many seasonal events. As summer ends and we roll into Fall we have a lot to look forward to especially when it comes to Harvest events. We may not be ready for Summer to end...
4 Ways to Help Barton Orchards Following Devasting Fire
In life, there are people, places and things that positively change our lives. Whether it's a friend or family member, a local restaurant or business or even a gathering of like-minded people, these are special moments. It's important to have places we feel safe, people that we can trust, and...
Highly-Anticipated Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest Event Returns
Break out the lederhosen! Germania of Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest returns in September. For over 170 years, Germania of Poughkeepsie has been dedicated to the preservation of, and education to the public about Germany and German American Heritage and Culture. The annual Germania of Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest is one of the most popular annual events in the area, and Townsquare Media is always happy to be a part of it as a media sponsor.
Nature Museum to Hold Butterfly Day in Cornwall, New York
What do you really know about butterflies? We know they start out as caterpillars and then along the way they morph into these beautiful creatures with wings but there is so much more to the life of these winged marvels. The Hudson Highland Nature Museum (HHNM) has an event scheduled...
Why One Ulster County Smoke Shop Lost License to Sell Tobacco Products
Kingston smoke shop was raided by authorities and is no longer allowed to sell any tobacco products. On Wednesday, August 17th, a well-coordinated raid at four different New York smoke shops led to all four locations losing their license to sell tobacco products and two alleged owners being arrested. Thousands...
Hudson Valley Campers Ticketed For Dangerous, Illegal Camping
New York State Forest Rangers went above and beyond to find alleged illegal campers in the Hudson Valley. This week in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review," officials confirmed two people were caught illegally camping in Ulster County. Illegal Camping in...
Great News! Popular Ulster County Ice Cream Stand Is NOT Closing
I can’t believe how many stories I read about Hudson Valley Businesses permanently closing their doors. Restaurants and delis, new shops and places that have been around forever. It hasn’t been easy these past few years, and the Hudson Valley has paid a price. We’ve lost so many great businesses.
New Jersey Woman Strikes Rich At ‘Hudson Valley’s Luckiest Store’
A New Jersey woman won at least $1 million after a trip to the Hudson Valley. In early July, we reported a second prize ticket for New York’s July 6 CASH4LIFE game was sold in Dutchess County. CASH4LIFE Winning Ticket Sold at Fishkill, Dutchess County Store. The lucky ticket...
Cool Music Festival in Poughkeepsie this Sunday
Lots of communities have music festivals, but the one coming up this Sunday in Poughkeepsie is a cool music festival with a twist. The music will be playing all around Poughkeepsie, and instead of a stage, the music will be on the porches of some of the most historical and beautiful houses in the area.
Beloved Hudson Valley Farm Remains Open After Devastating Fire
A popular farm in the Hudson Valley has no plans to close following a devasting fire. Barton Orchards is remaining open, despite Monday's fire on their property. On Facebook, officials announced crops can be picked this weekend and the farm will open on Friday, Sept. 2. Barton Orchards in Poughquag,...
I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life
At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
‘Stranger Things-Like’ Creature Caught in Dutchess County, New York
A creature that can only be explained as something that looks like a character out of Stranger Things was found in the Hudson River in Dutchess County. Personally, any body of water is terrifying. You don't know what could be living beneath the murky currents. And now, thanks to the latest post from the Department of Environmental Conservation, I will never step foot into the Hudson River ever again.
Happy to Get Dirty? Dutchess Land Conservancy Needs Volunteers
Have you walked, trekked or hiked through a trail in Dutchess County? Have you ever wondered how or who maintains the trails? Is it magic little elves that do their handiwork in the middle of the night? Well, it is magic elves'. Ones with two feet. The group behind so...
Best Places Around Newburgh, NY for an Oil Change
A summer without air conditioning in you car can be dreadful. I should know because that was me earlier this summer. I went to the place where I typically get an oil change to see if they could check on my air conditioning. They let me pull in, and they got to work. Now, I'm not a big car guy, but I could've sworn that the guy working on my car was working on the oil. Mind you, I got an oil change no more than a month prior to this visit. Then I notice someone stop the guy working on my car, and they have an interesting looking exchange. When the time came to settle up, the person who was ringing me up said they accidentally gave me a new oil change. Since I didn't ask for it, and it was there mistake, it was on the house. Now that's what I call service!
Alert: Fake $100 Tricking Hudson Valley, New York Businesses
Police are warning the public about counterfeit money that's being passed around in the Hudson Valley, again. On Tuesday, August 23, the Village of Millerton Police Department took to Facebook to warn Hudson Valley residents and businesses that fake money is once again being distributed. Fake Money Being Distributed in...
