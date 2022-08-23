Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
National Dog Day Is Here. These Are the Best Deals for Your Furry Friend
Let me see those paws in the air, y'all, it's National Dog Day. Not only should you throw Scout or Sadie a few extra scratches on the noggin, but there's a deluge of online dog deals to spoil your pup on this high hound holiday. Online pet retailers, including Chewy and Paw.com and a few of our favorite pet food delivery services like Spot & Tango are getting in on the fun with deals for all things dog, some as much as 50% off the normal prices. It's an excellent time to stock up on kibble, chews, treats and toys, or saddle your pal with a plush new dog bed or coat for winter.
goodmorningamerica.com
5 tips to keep your dog happy, healthy and spoiled this National Dog Day
There's never a bad day to celebrate your pet, but National Dog Day, Aug. 26, gives dog owners an extra special reason to pamper their pups. "National Dog Day is a wonderful occasion to show your pups some extra love," Mark Eamer, chief marketing officer at Chewy, told "Good Morning America."
Celebrate International Dog Day 2022 with these essentials that’ll keep your pooch happy
Founded in 2004 by animal-welfare advocate and pet-lifestyle expert Colleen Paige, International Dog Day is honoured annually on 26 August and celebrates all dog breeds – mixed and pure.The day serves to help people acknowledge the number of dogs that need to be rescued each day, and pays tribute to the pups that provide safety and freedom by supporting those who are disabled or blind, for example.During the pandemic, there was a huge increase in dog ownership, so chances are if you didn’t get a pup, someone you know may have done. Or perhaps you’ve long since reaped the benefits...
International Dog Day 2021: Everything you need to keep your pooch happy, from toys to treats
Founded in 2004 by Colleen Page, animal welfare advocate, and pet lifestyle expert, International Dog Day is honoured annually on 26 August and celebrates all breeds – both mixed and pure.It serves to help people to acknowledge the number of dogs that need to be rescued each day, as well as pay tribute to the pups that provide safety and freedom, for example by supporting those who are disabled or blind.Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, The Dogs Trust said that online searches for "buy a puppy" surged by 120 per cent after lockdown was announced on 23 March.Similarly,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Freebies and Deals for Your Dog on National Dog Day
If you are a dog owner, you likely don't need a special day on your calendar in order to give some extra love to your furry companion. However, just because your dog receives lots of love and...
marthastewart.com
These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data
If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
petpress.net
5 Best Big Dog Breeds For Your Family
There’s no denying that big dog breeds are some of the most impressive around. From their massive size to their commanding presence, these pups are sure to turn heads wherever they go. But with all that size comes some big responsibility. Not only do these dogs require plenty of...
petpress.net
10 Friendliest Dog Breeds: Cute And Friendly Dogs for Everyone
Dogs are some of the most popular pets in the world. There are many different breeds of dogs, and each one has its own personality and set of characteristics. Some people prefer energetic dogs that love to play fetch, while others might prefer a cuddly dog that loves to relax on the couch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aussie animal shelter is overflowing with dumped dogs - as the home offers a discounted adoption fee on the notorious breeds no-one wants
An animal shelter is offering huge discounts on its adoption fees as the pound attempts to find homes for dozens of dumped dogs - especially their 'heavy' ones. The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne provides shelter for lost and abandoned dogs and cats and is currently overflowing with pups.
'He Gives Me Purpose': Dapper Yorkshire Terrier Wins Pet of the Week
This week's top dog is emotional support animal Cooper who his owner says has made a "remarkable difference" in her life.
topdogtips.com
Best Mixed Breed Dogs for Seniors: Your Ultimate Guide
Getting a mixed-breed dog for the seniors in our family may just be the best gift you can give them to celebrate their retirement day. Mixed breeds will not only be the perfect companion dogs for Nan and Gramps, but they can also help them stay in shape physically, mentally, and even socially.
topdogtips.com
Wrong Dog Mixes: Dog Breeds That Should Not Be Mixed
Cross-breed dogs or mixed breed dogs are still gaining popularity over the world. And who can blame them?. They're adorable canine best friends! However, certain dog breeds should not be mixed. Even though some are by accident, crossbreeds are still very popular in the United States. For instance, maybe you've...
petpress.net
8 Calm Dog Breeds to Fill Your Home with Zen
Do you want a pet that is calm and relaxed? If so, then you should consider getting a calm dog breed. There are many benefits to having these breeds as a pet. For one, they tend to be less barky and more easygoing. This means that they are less likely...
Autoblog
Keep your hands safe while riding with the best motorcycle gloves
Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission. Get your hands on the top-rated motorcycle gloves of 2022 by checking out our picks, and then take a look at our buying guide to learn more. Whether you’re a novice or an expert motorcycle rider, we can all agree on one thing – safety first. Protecting your hands is an essential part of that motto that can help you avoid injury and also give you a better riding experience. Similar to helmets, motorcycle gloves are a must-have to ensure your short-term and long-term safety.
CARS・
domino
The 8 Dog Supplies Domino’s Pet Parents Use Daily, From Colorful Park Gear to a Sleek Crate
As dog lovers who are always swimming in a sea of trendy gear, we’re regularly sniffing around for reliable, design-driven pet products or wearable accessories—ones we wouldn’t mind being out about the house. From making a serious style statement at the dog park to an easy-to-clean daybed that guests will compliment no doubt, we have a lot to share. Your four-legged friend will have its tongue out for these eight top picks from our editors and art team.
petpress.net
Spread The Love With the 8 Most Affectionate Dog Breeds!
Dogs are some of the most affectionate creatures on the planet. They love unconditionally and are always there for a cuddle or a belly rub. There are some furry friends that fall under the category of the most affectionate dog breeds. This article is all about them!. If you’re looking...
Do German Shepherds shed? How to care for your mutt’s mane
If you're considering welcoming one of these courageous canines into your family and are wondering 'do German Shepherds shed?', we have the answer. Do German Shepherds shed? It’s a question that often gets asked by those looking to adopt one of the most popular dogs in the world and the answer is a resounding yes. In fact, not only do they shed, but they do so profusely, so that’s something worth considering before welcoming one of these fur balls into your family.
Krispy Kreme to Release Donut Dog Treats for National Dog Day
National Dog Day is right around the corner. If you find yourself doing a donut run this weekend, keep an eye out for a special snack: Krispy Kreme donut dog treats. The national food chain is celebrating the holiday with a special line of dog treats created especially for our furry friends. Inspired by their […] The post Krispy Kreme to Release Donut Dog Treats for National Dog Day appeared first on DogTime.
Dog Appears To Understand English While Dragging Blanket in Hilarious Video
A golden retriever with attitude appears to understand every word his owner says on TikTok.
torquenews.com
5 Best SUVs For Dogs - Subaru Outback Is Best For Active Furry Friends
Autotrader says the 2022 Subaru Outback is one of the best new vehicles for dogs. See why the Outback midsize SUV gets picked over other Subaru models. Why are Subaru vehicles best for dogs? According to Autotrader, the Subaru brand is recognized again for being dog friendly, and the 2022 Outback midsize SUV gets the nod as one of the 2022 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers. This award is no surprise as the Subaru brand is involved with pet safety and has been for years.
Comments / 0