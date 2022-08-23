Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
WVU Medicine's Albert Wright details planned capital projects
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Shortly after opening the doors of the new $215 million, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in late September, the state’s largest health care system plans to begin its next phase of expansion projects. The WVU Health System board of directors recently approved...
WVNews
First Pride Parade comes to downtown Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The first Morgantown Pride Parade marched through downtown on Saturday evening, kicking off Morgantown Pride Weekend. Pride Month is in June, but Morgantown Pride President Ash Orr said he likes to wait until West Virginia University students are back to fully celebrate.
WVNews
Success Summit to entice Clarksburg (West Virginia) residents to rent out rooms for short-term guests
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Festivals, concerts and outdoor activities throughout the city of Clarksburg are a draw to people outside West Virginia, but Clarksburg Visitors Bureau Executive Director Tina Yoke said there is a hurdle to that popularity: Available accommodations. “I’ve noticed the supply for lodging does not...
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) 4-H Empty Bowls Soup-er Luncheon set Sept. 25 to benefit charity
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County 4-H Empty Bowls Soup-er Luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at First United Methodist Church, corner of Pike and Second in downtown Clarksburg. Tickets are $15 for soup and a keepsake hand-painted bowl; $10 for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Heath Dept. officials hope for success with bivalent COVID-19 vaccine
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — As the Marion County Health Department continues to monitor a high number of COVID-19 cases in the community, officials are hopeful that soon-to-be released bivalent vaccines will help protect more people from the ever-mutating virus. The bivalent vaccines aim to neutralize the Omicron variant...
WVNews
City, county officials eye rail trail projects in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A number of rail-trail projects are being planned for Harrison County. The city of Clarksburg has applied for a state Division of Highways Transportation Alternatives Grant to fund a study and design of the city portion of the county’s rail-trail system.
WVNews
Benvenuti: West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival returns to Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is set to kick off next weekend in downtown Clarksburg after being missing since 2019. “We have gone through many challenges with COVID, of course, and last year coming so close to having the festival because of the pandemic, I am ecstatic. And I think the town of Clarksburg itself is ecstatic to be able to finally come together again in the streets, have that sense of community and honor our tradition,” said Marissa Bailey, Regina Maria XLIII.
WVNews
West Virginia University opens new business school building
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University has officially opened a new building to house its business school. The university says the grand opening and ribbon cutting for Reynolds Hall took place Friday at the Morgantown campus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Small businesses have promising landscape in NCWV
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Over the course of the summer, businesses were opening and moving into North Central West Virginia, suggesting a promising economic outlook. “We have had more ribbon cuttings this year, so far. I think we’re up to 35 this year to date. Last year, we did 32 for the entire year, so if that’s any indication, then things are looking up here in Harrison County,” said Kathy Wagner, president of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce.
WVNews
General Election ballot order drawing to be held Tuesday in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County officials will conduct a drawing to determine the order of candidates’ names on the 2022 general election ballot. The public is welcome to attend and observe. The drawing, and others across the Mountain State, will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
WVNews
WVU Organic Field Day is Saturday
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University will celebrate pioneering work in organic farming during its Organic Field Day from 3–7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center. The WVU Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center compares organic farming systems to assist growers in the...
WVNews
Traveling couple makes W.Va. stops during photo, book tour
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — It’s hard not to be intrigued, and even harder to resist, when Linda and Robert Kalman approach you. There’s Linda, with her Midwestern geniality and folksy friendliness.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
West Virginia University fans hopeful for winning football season, beginning with Thursday's Backyard Brawl
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With West Virginia University adding potential starting quarterback J.T. Daniels and fifth-year senior corner Rashad Ajayi this year, local Mountaineer fans are hopeful the team can improve on last season and go to a bowl game or the Big 12 Conference Championship. WVU's first...
WVNews
Sheila D. Carpenter
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sheila D. Carpenter, age 66, of Vantage Hill Circle, Buckhannon, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born on July 17, 1956, in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Rev. Donzel Wayne and Valta C. James Nicholson.
WVNews
North Marion girls soccer blanks Keyser
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — The North Marion Huskies entered Saturday’s contest at Keyser unbeaten and unscored upon after first blanking Berkeley Springs 12-0 to start the season. Keyser, by contrast, entered Saturday’s home contest winless and scoreless after losing to Hampshire 3-0.
WVNews
WVU has some big plays ready for Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Intense rivalries, such as the Backyard Brawl, which picks up where it left off 11 years ago with West Virginia winning, 21-20, over arch-rival Pitt, are often won on one play. It may not the final play of the game, but often is.
WVNews
Fast start floats Fairmont Senior over Frankfort, 5-0
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Eleven seconds was all it took for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears to seize a lead they wouldn’t surrender against the Frankfort Falcons in a 5-0 sectional victory at East-West Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Polar Bears dropped the kickoff back to Nate...
WVNews
WVU hopes to get back on scoring track as it hosts Saint Francis
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Held to no goals in two of its first three contests of the 2022 season, West Virginia's women's soccer team will work to shore up its attack when it hosts Saint Francis at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. WVU put up five goals in a win over St. Joseph's a week ago, but trapping defense by Indiana and the overall strength of Penn State combined to keep the Mountaineers off the board in those two contests.
WVNews
Fairmont Sports
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Eleven seconds was all it took for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears to seize a lead they wouldn’t surrender against…
WVNews
West Virginia University professor talks student loan debt forgiveness
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There have been a wide variety of reactions to President Joe Biden’s Wednesday announcement about student loan forgiveness. Some argue the decision does not go far enough and that Biden should have eliminated all student debt. Others claim the relief will cause already high inflation to worsen and that the program is unfair in many ways.
Comments / 0