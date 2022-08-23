SACRAMENTO -- The man killed by a suspected armed robber Monday morning at a Sacramento casino has been identified. The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. at Capitol Casino in Sacramento on 411 N. 16th Street. According to a police spokesperson, a man armed with a gun was attempting to rob the casino when a security guard, later identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as 27-year-old Sean Bernal, approached the robber. The shooter, identified as 36-year-old Dawan Pecot, then shot the man and continued to fire as he left the casino. Officers responding to the initial robbery report say they heard gunshots when they pulled up. Pecot, who was still armed, was attempting to leave when officers disarmed and detained him. Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, but think it is an isolated event. They don't believe there are outstanding suspects. Pecot was taken to the hospital after complaining of shortness of breath. After being medically cleared, he was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of homicide and robbery.He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 7.

