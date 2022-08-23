ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Free Staters' roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — As a former ski resort executive, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu knows something about navigating slippery slopes. But recent controversy at a county-owned ski area has raised questions about his grip on the Republican Party heading into the November elections. Sununu, who is seeking his...
Noxious weeds eat away at Idaho landscape

TWIN FALLS — A botanist was hiking in the Boise foothills this spring when she was stopped in her tracks. She saw a plant didn’t belong. She discovered a patch of cogongrass, an invasive species never before found in the state. It was disheartening news in the constant battle against noxious weeds and invasive species — the global invasive species database lists cogongrass among the top 10 worst weeds in the world and has infested much of the southeastern U.S.
DOH warns of the dangers of high water

CHARLESTON – West Virginia Division of Highways road crews from North Charleston recently worked through the night to reopen a road that had been washed out by flooding; now the agency is sharing photos of the emergency repair as an important safety reminder to drivers. North Charleston road crews...
