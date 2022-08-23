Read full article on original website
WVNews
West Virginia AG Morrisey shares insight into state, national issues on visit to Eastern Panhandle
MARTINSBURG — On Wednesday, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey visited the Eastern Panhandle and gave updates from his office in regard to the state’s opioid litigation, the Inflation Reduction Act, the Hilltop Hotel and more. The event was held at the Consumer Protection Eastern Panhandle Office in...
General Election ballot order drawing to be held Tuesday in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County officials will conduct a drawing to determine the order of candidates’ names on the 2022 general election ballot. The public is welcome to attend and observe. The drawing, and others across the Mountain State, will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Cartel fentanyl in high-quality pill form: West Virginia has 'never seen a threat like this'
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The number of people who died from fentanyl poisoning last year in the United States — about 70,000 — would fill Milan Puskar Stadium and most of WVU’s Coliseum. That sobering statistic was provided by Azeem Khan, a WVU student who’s...
'Free Staters' roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — As a former ski resort executive, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu knows something about navigating slippery slopes. But recent controversy at a county-owned ski area has raised questions about his grip on the Republican Party heading into the November elections. Sununu, who is seeking his...
Traveling couple makes W.Va. stops during photo, book tour
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — It’s hard not to be intrigued, and even harder to resist, when Linda and Robert Kalman approach you. There’s Linda, with her Midwestern geniality and folksy friendliness.
Noxious weeds eat away at Idaho landscape
TWIN FALLS — A botanist was hiking in the Boise foothills this spring when she was stopped in her tracks. She saw a plant didn’t belong. She discovered a patch of cogongrass, an invasive species never before found in the state. It was disheartening news in the constant battle against noxious weeds and invasive species — the global invasive species database lists cogongrass among the top 10 worst weeds in the world and has infested much of the southeastern U.S.
DOH warns of the dangers of high water
CHARLESTON – West Virginia Division of Highways road crews from North Charleston recently worked through the night to reopen a road that had been washed out by flooding; now the agency is sharing photos of the emergency repair as an important safety reminder to drivers. North Charleston road crews...
