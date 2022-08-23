Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
More sun and less humidity for the weekend
How’s the weather looking for your weekend? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
WMTW
Here's a look at your Friday night forecast
How’s the weather looking for your Friday evening? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
WMTW
Heavy rains, strong thunderstorms continue to move through Maine
Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms are moving through parts of Maine this evening. A flood advisory has been issued for York and Cumberland County. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WMTW
Tracking strong to severe storms for Friday afternoon
How’s the weather looking for your Friday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMTW
Tracking severe thunderstorms, gusty wind and downpours
How's the weather looking for your Friday? Get the latest Maine's Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Sarah Long.
WMTW
Maine community college enrollment surges thanks to free tuition
AUGUSTA, Maine — Enrollment at Maine's seven community colleges is surging, thanks in large part to the new free college scholarship program for recent high school graduates. The Maine Community College System said Friday that their preliminary fall enrollment was 12,765 students, up 12% from fall 2021. Several thousand...
WMTW
Man buys $30 scratcher ticket after finishing construction job, wins $20 million
A California man splurged on a $30 lottery ticket after being paid for a construction job, and it really paid off for him. The California Lottery said on Tuesday that the man, Chad Fry, bought a Set for Life Millionaire Edition ticket at the Foothill Market in Auburn. In the...
Comments / 0