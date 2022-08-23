ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine community college enrollment surges thanks to free tuition

AUGUSTA, Maine — Enrollment at Maine's seven community colleges is surging, thanks in large part to the new free college scholarship program for recent high school graduates. The Maine Community College System said Friday that their preliminary fall enrollment was 12,765 students, up 12% from fall 2021. Several thousand...
