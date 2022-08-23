SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Eight Minnesota counties have been authorized emergency assistance by Governor Tim Walz. The assistance is due to four different weather events between April 22 and July 5 of this year. Walz says, “The State of Minnesota is committed to supporting the communities in these counties as they recover from severe weather events.” Counties included are Cottonwood, Murray, Lyon, and Rock which all experienced flooding from heavy rains.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO