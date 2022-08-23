Read full article on original website
8 Minnesota counties hit hard by severe weather granted emergency assistance
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight counties in the state impacted by severe weather and flooding during the spring and summer. On Friday, Walz’s office announced that he had authorized assistance for Becker, Benton, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Cottonwood, Freeborn and Rock counties. These counties were impacted by four separate weather and flooding events between April 22 and July 5.
Minnesota counties receiving weather related assistance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Eight Minnesota counties have been authorized emergency assistance by Governor Tim Walz. The assistance is due to four different weather events between April 22 and July 5 of this year. Walz says, “The State of Minnesota is committed to supporting the communities in these counties as they recover from severe weather events.” Counties included are Cottonwood, Murray, Lyon, and Rock which all experienced flooding from heavy rains.
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
Teen hospitalized in Rochester following Watonwan County crash
A 16-year-old boy was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester Wednesday afternoon following a crash on Highway 60 between Madelia and Lewisville. The teen was driving a Nissan Versa that was westbound on the highway when it collided with a westbound semi east of Co Rd 117. The...
Fate of proposed Fairmont campground yet to be decided
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The fate of a proposed campground in Fairmont is not yet decided after the city council denied a rezoning request. That’s forcing the Carson Walters Group to go back to the drawing board. They asked the council on Monday to rezone the western portion of...
Girl dies in rural Redwood County ATV crash
A Wabasso girl died in an ATV accident on Thursday afternoon in rural Redwood County. Crews were dispatched to a single-vehicle ATV accident near the 29000 block of 250th Ave at about 4:30 p.m. A 7-year-old girl later succumbed to her injuries. KLGR identified the girl as Addison Lynn Knott.
