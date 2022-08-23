ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

thecomedybureau.com

Stavvy Warms Up in NYC

After a summer break, Stavros Halkias tries to remember how to do comedy. Join Stav for a night of standup at the Midnight Theatre in Manhattan on Friday, 8/26 as he warms up for his upcoming fall tour. Starts 7:30PM ET & 10PM ET.
