Lehigh residents, Michele Kully needs your assistance, she owner of 716 Alabama Rd S. Kully was allowing “The Lehigh Hot Dog Guy” Ceberiano’s Hot Dogs & More that used to be on Milwaukee and Homestead to run his business on her property, well some not so nice person named BILL SQUIRES at 125 PADDOCK ST LEHIGH ACRES, FL, 33974 (SQUIRES lives over a half a mile from Kully’s property) he reported Kully to Lee County Code Enforcement now they want “The Lehigh Hot Dog Guy” to shut down. Kully said, “I will not have them shut down and will fight code enforcement.”

LEHIGH ACRES, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO