Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
fox13news.com
Bradenton teen finds sweet success by turning pandemic hobby into booming business
BRADENTON, Fla. - A 17-year-old baker was recently named the best in Bradenton. Juliana Donnelly sounds like an old pro when it comes to baking. "Right now, I'm browning the butter. Which gives the cookie a nuttier flavor," she said. Donnelly found her love for baking during the pandemic. Her...
Mysuncoast.com
Scattered Storms and FOUR tropical disturbances!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain was lighter on Saturday with only 0.05″ at SRQ, 0.03″ in Bradenton, and almost an inch at Lakewood Ranch, 0.82″. Our day-to-day weather doesn’t change much through Tuesday with widespread thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. A few strong storms with heavy rain will be possible. By Wednesday to the weekend rain chance drop slightly with hit and miss storms more common.
Tiger Woods' PopStroke to host tournament with over $100K in prizes
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Calling all golfers! Here is your chance to see how you stack up against the competition and win a little money too!. Tiger Woods announced Thursday that registration was open for the inaugural PopStroke Tour Championship. The three-day international competition will be held in Sarasota, Fla., and will bring together professional and amateur golfers to see who is best.
Tampa EDITION: City’s First Five Star Hotel (Opening September 2022)
The Tampa EDITION, which will be Tampa’s first five star hotel, has just started accepting reservations. Admittedly I’m probably more interested in this than most, given that I grew up in Tampa, and still go back all the time to visit family. Let’s take a look at the details of this exciting new property.
76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
Longboat Observer
Trio of projects set to transform a portion of downtown Sarasota
Key takeaway: With three developments in the works, downtown Sarasota will see the arrival of hundreds of apartments and a host of new retailers over the next several years, bringing energy and vibrancy to the commercial district along Main Street. Core challenge: With so much new development, and so many...
Get paid $1K to binge watch summer movies
A jewelry company wants to pay one lucky winner to binge-watch summer movies.
fox13news.com
South Florida man dies at Crescent Beach in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a South Florida man died at Crescent Beach on Saturday afternoon. According to SCSO, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach shortly after noon for a report of a drowning. Deputies and...
Mysuncoast.com
Drive-time storms likely on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lots of moisture in our atmosphere will trigger more showers and thunderstorms today. Like the last few days, the possibility exists for one or two storms will have heavy rain downpours and very gusty winds. The timing of the storms will also be similar with the...
Mysuncoast.com
More afternoon storms, but the August tropics stay quiet!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our extra stormy weather pattern continues for the last few days of August. From Wednesday to Friday we received over three inches of rain in some areas, Bradenton 3.38″ and SRQ 3.40″, but the 3-day total in Nokomis only 0.74″. Thunderstorms will be widespread for the weekend, especially Sunday, and the start of the workweek. Then daily storms are likely to cut back by the end of the week.
srqmagazine.com
Fiction Book Review of Medusa's Ankles: Selected Stories by A.S. Byatt
A.S. Byatt, a seasoned Booker Prize winner (A Possession: a Romance), published a new short story collection last year entitled Medusa’s Ankles: Selected Stories. Within this collection is the ‘short’ (just shy of 100 pages) story The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye, of which the film 3000 Years of Longing (premiering in Sarasota this weekend) is based.
Friends remember St. Pete man after boating accident
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — 28-year-old Jackson Christman was reported missing on Saturday after going out boating the previous day. One of Christman's friends ended up finding his boat washed up on the beach. “When he found that and saw that there was damage on the boat that threw...
“The Lehigh Hot Dog Guy” update
Lehigh residents, Michele Kully needs your assistance, she owner of 716 Alabama Rd S. Kully was allowing “The Lehigh Hot Dog Guy” Ceberiano’s Hot Dogs & More that used to be on Milwaukee and Homestead to run his business on her property, well some not so nice person named BILL SQUIRES at 125 PADDOCK ST LEHIGH ACRES, FL, 33974 (SQUIRES lives over a half a mile from Kully’s property) he reported Kully to Lee County Code Enforcement now they want “The Lehigh Hot Dog Guy” to shut down. Kully said, “I will not have them shut down and will fight code enforcement.”
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
Deputies: 2 people found dead in South Venice neighborhood
VENICE, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is on scene investigating the death of two people Friday night. According to deputies, two people were found dead in a neighborhood off of E. Seminole Drive in South Venice. "The incident is isolated in nature, we have all parties accounted...
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast doctors are urging women to advocate for their health
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the American College of Radiation, women under the age of 40 years old are recommended an ultrasound instead of a mammogram when finding a suspicious lump. Dr. Sara Floyd, a breast imaging radiologist at SMH, said this is because ultrasounds are good for examining lumps and finding out their classifications and characteristics. The California woman that was denied a mammogram was 29 years old, said Floyd.
businessobserverfl.com
City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
Mysuncoast.com
Rent prices driving needed professions from Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People renting a home on the Suncoast are being hit with rent increases. The spike in rent is making it especially hard for the working class to remain in Sarasota. According to the Sarasota Housing Authority, many occupations like restaurant workers, teachers, and firefighters have had to move out of the area they serve in order to afford the rent.
tornadopix.com
Sarasota house for sale in a small hidden neighborhood near the heart of the city
With all of its many and varied neighborhoods, the Sarasota area has a surprising number of unincorporated locations as well. Most are small enclaves of homes located on the outskirts of existing communities or sandwiched between existing subdivisions. One is in the back of Sherwood Estates, a neighborhood off Mackintosh...
businessobserverfl.com
Manatee development fills leased spaces a year after construction concludes
Last August, construction concluded on The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow and leasing began. Now the mixed-use development is fully leased. The Primerica Developments Inc. development in north Manatee County features more than 19,000 square feet of retail, medical and office building space west of Interstate 75. “With so much growth...
