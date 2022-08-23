ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Scattered Storms and FOUR tropical disturbances!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain was lighter on Saturday with only 0.05″ at SRQ, 0.03″ in Bradenton, and almost an inch at Lakewood Ranch, 0.82″. Our day-to-day weather doesn’t change much through Tuesday with widespread thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. A few strong storms with heavy rain will be possible. By Wednesday to the weekend rain chance drop slightly with hit and miss storms more common.
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tiger Woods' PopStroke to host tournament with over $100K in prizes

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Calling all golfers! Here is your chance to see how you stack up against the competition and win a little money too!. Tiger Woods announced Thursday that registration was open for the inaugural PopStroke Tour Championship. The three-day international competition will be held in Sarasota, Fla., and will bring together professional and amateur golfers to see who is best.
SARASOTA, FL
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
10 Tampa Bay

76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Trio of projects set to transform a portion of downtown Sarasota

Key takeaway: With three developments in the works, downtown Sarasota will see the arrival of hundreds of apartments and a host of new retailers over the next several years, bringing energy and vibrancy to the commercial district along Main Street. Core challenge: With so much new development, and so many...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

South Florida man dies at Crescent Beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a South Florida man died at Crescent Beach on Saturday afternoon. According to SCSO, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach shortly after noon for a report of a drowning. Deputies and...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Drive-time storms likely on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lots of moisture in our atmosphere will trigger more showers and thunderstorms today. Like the last few days, the possibility exists for one or two storms will have heavy rain downpours and very gusty winds. The timing of the storms will also be similar with the...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

More afternoon storms, but the August tropics stay quiet!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our extra stormy weather pattern continues for the last few days of August. From Wednesday to Friday we received over three inches of rain in some areas, Bradenton 3.38″ and SRQ 3.40″, but the 3-day total in Nokomis only 0.74″. Thunderstorms will be widespread for the weekend, especially Sunday, and the start of the workweek. Then daily storms are likely to cut back by the end of the week.
NOKOMIS, FL
srqmagazine.com

Fiction Book Review of Medusa's Ankles: Selected Stories by A.S. Byatt

A.S. Byatt, a seasoned Booker Prize winner (A Possession: a Romance), published a new short story collection last year entitled Medusa’s Ankles: Selected Stories. Within this collection is the ‘short’ (just shy of 100 pages) story The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye, of which the film 3000 Years of Longing (premiering in Sarasota this weekend) is based.
SARASOTA, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

"The Lehigh Hot Dog Guy" update

Lehigh residents, Michele Kully needs your assistance, she owner of 716 Alabama Rd S. Kully was allowing “The Lehigh Hot Dog Guy” Ceberiano’s Hot Dogs & More that used to be on Milwaukee and Homestead to run his business on her property, well some not so nice person named BILL SQUIRES at 125 PADDOCK ST LEHIGH ACRES, FL, 33974 (SQUIRES lives over a half a mile from Kully’s property) he reported Kully to Lee County Code Enforcement now they want “The Lehigh Hot Dog Guy” to shut down. Kully said, “I will not have them shut down and will fight code enforcement.”
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast doctors are urging women to advocate for their health

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the American College of Radiation, women under the age of 40 years old are recommended an ultrasound instead of a mammogram when finding a suspicious lump. Dr. Sara Floyd, a breast imaging radiologist at SMH, said this is because ultrasounds are good for examining lumps and finding out their classifications and characteristics. The California woman that was denied a mammogram was 29 years old, said Floyd.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Rent prices driving needed professions from Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People renting a home on the Suncoast are being hit with rent increases. The spike in rent is making it especially hard for the working class to remain in Sarasota. According to the Sarasota Housing Authority, many occupations like restaurant workers, teachers, and firefighters have had to move out of the area they serve in order to afford the rent.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Manatee development fills leased spaces a year after construction concludes

Last August, construction concluded on The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow and leasing began. Now the mixed-use development is fully leased. The Primerica Developments Inc. development in north Manatee County features more than 19,000 square feet of retail, medical and office building space west of Interstate 75. “With so much growth...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

