WINDER — Central Gwinnett’s football team improved to 2-0 under new head coach Larry Harold with a 20-13 victory at Apalachee on Friday. The Black Knights fell behind 7-0 early, but rebounded for a 14-7 halftime lead on an Xavier Tates touchdown pass from Ronald Lindsey and a TD run from Carmello Jeffrey. After Apalachee got within 14-13 in the third quarter, Makhi Cunningham’s TD run stretched the Central lead back out.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO