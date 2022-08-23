Read full article on original website
PREP ROUNDUP: Mountain View softball routs Cherokee Bluff
FLOWERY BRANCH — Mountain View’s softball team romped to a 10-1, five-inning victory over Cherokee Bluff on Saturday. Hanna Evens pitched a complete game for the win, striking out three and walking none. She gave up only four singles.
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Caroline Stanton powers Buford in win over Mountain View
BUFORD — Buford opened Region 8-AAAAAAA softball play with an 11-0, five-inning win over Mountain View on Thursday. Caroline Stanton powered the Buford offense with two home runs and five RBIs in a 2-for-2 game. Adriana Martinez, Emma Castorri, Kylie Gower and Isabel Rettiger each went 2-for-3 in the win, and Castorri had a triple. Madison Pickens was 1-for-1 with two walks and two runs.
Central Gwinnett defeats Apalachee, improves to 2-0
WINDER — Central Gwinnett’s football team improved to 2-0 under new head coach Larry Harold with a 20-13 victory at Apalachee on Friday. The Black Knights fell behind 7-0 early, but rebounded for a 14-7 halftime lead on an Xavier Tates touchdown pass from Ronald Lindsey and a TD run from Carmello Jeffrey. After Apalachee got within 14-13 in the third quarter, Makhi Cunningham’s TD run stretched the Central lead back out.
Grayson cruises past Eagle's Landing
LOGANVILLE — Grayson’s football team rolled up a big halftime lead and coasted to a 44-14 win over Eagle’s Landing on Friday. The Rams, after a win over Marietta in last week’s Corky Kell Classic, looked sharp from the start in Game 2. Jeff Davis II threw three first-half touchdowns to help build a 37-0 halftime lead.
Mill Creek races past Norcross in nationally televised matchup
NORCROSS — A week after allowing 41 points in a season-opening win over Walton, Mill Creek’s defense got back to basics and it showed as the Hawks steamrolled Norcross 49-17 Friday in a football game televised nationally on ESPN2. The first quarter saw the Hawks give up all...
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Brookwood, Buford, Norcross, North Gwinnett roll to sweeps
SUGAR HILL — Brookwood’s volleyball team earned three victories on Thursday. The Broncos defeated Duluth 25-16, 25-10, topped Seckinger 25-20, 25-13 and beat Lanier 25-19, 25-19.
Olivia Howard stars, Emily Digby breaks career hits record in Dacula softball win
SUWANEE — Dacula’s Olivia Howard went 3-for-3 with a home run and pitched a two-hit, complete-game shutout Thursday in a 7-0 win over Collins Hill. Emily Digby broke Dacula’s career record for hits — held previously by former Alabama All-American Brittany Rogers — and had a home run in the victory, while Emily Stern and Leilani Johnson also had home runs in the Region 8-AAAAAAA softball matchup.
Dominant Buford routs Mallard Creek 56-7
BUFORD — Another out-of-state football team fell to the Buford juggernaut Friday night. The top-ranked Wolves scored on their first five possessions and dominated defensively in a 56-7 victory over visiting Mallard Creek (N.C.). The victory came a week after Buford rolled past Thompson, the three-time defending state champion in Alabama’s largest classification.
Discovery falls to Loganville
Discovery fell to 0-2 on the young football season, losing to Loganville 33-7 Friday night at Red Devil Field. Loganville scored on four of five first half possessions to take an insurmountable 27-0 halftime lead. It added another to open the third quarter, giving the hosts a 33-point advantage, resulting in a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Jack Stanton to Xavier Daisy TD pass in waning seconds lifts Greater Atlanta Christian over Lovett
NORCROSS — In a series full of close, exciting football games, Greater Atlanta Christian-Lovett didn’t disappoint in 2022. GAC’s Jack Stanton threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Daisy with eight seconds remaining Friday night as the Spartans rallied for a 23-19 victory over the visiting Lions. It was the fifth straight season the GAC-Lovett game has been decided by a touchdown or less.
Parkview grinds out victory over Shiloh
SNELLVILLE — Even though the schools are a mere 5 miles apart, Parkview and Shiloh had not taken the football field against each other in five years.
Wesleyan loses heartbreaker on Decatur's late field goal
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Decatur kicked a game-winning field goal with 20 seconds remaining Friday night, handing Wesleyan a 30-28 loss in a non-region football matchup. The Wolves took a 28-27 lead with 5:42 remaining, but couldn’t hold onto the slight edge.
Athletic director Allen Greene out at Auburn
Auburn and athletic director Allen Greene are parting ways. The two sides came to a deal Friday to terminate the final months of his contract, which expires in January. 247Sports reported his final day will be Wednesday, and the school's chief operating officer, Marcy Girton, will serve on an interim basis.
Eastern Kentucky player charged with robbing postal carrier
Eastern Kentucky suspended defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll after he was charged with robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico. He allegedly stole a key from the carrier that can be used to open mailbags and lockboxes, per court documents obtained by the Lexington Herald-Leader.
