Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our daily scattered showers and storms look to continue into next week. Although the frontal boundary is gone, a dip in the jet stream will still be in the area leading to chances for daily scattered shower and storm activity. Sunday will feature a similar pattern to Saturday, with some morning showers mainly south of I-10. More activity will develop in the early afternoon, with daytime heating kicking in. That will lead to scattered showers and storms making their way northward as the day goes on. It will not be a complete washout though if you have outdoor plans, keep any plans flexible. The early-to-mid part of next week looks largely the same, with daily chances for storms along the Sea-breeze and outflow boundaries. With this rain activity around, high temperatures should continue to top out in the upper 80′s. Additionally, any slower-moving storms could give some areas up to a couple inches of rain at a time, meaning we will watch out for localized flooding with the ground saturated from earlier rains this week.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO