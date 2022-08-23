Read full article on original website
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Elton High School Football Jamboree was canceled Friday night due to thunderstorms, but that didn’t stop the Indians and Tigers from wanting to play. The game between the two teams was rescheduled for the next day, and on Saturday Lake Arthur came to play. The Tigers scored the first 13 points of the game off the play of there Quarterback Ray Levi. The Indians would then answer with a touchdown of there own off a stout running attack lead by Jaden Ross. After that Elton drive though it was all Lake Arthur as they went on to score another 14 points, and came out with a win 28-7.
TDL: Two-A-Days - Jennings Bulldogs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Bulldogs have a history of success, especially lately, in 2020 the Bulldogs finished with an 8-1 record, and in 2019 they made the state championship game, however, in 2021, the Bulldogs didn’t quite live up to that history of success. The Bulldogs didn’t have a prevalent senior class last season, which was part of the reason they struggled, ultimately leading to a 4-7 record, but the positive that came out of last season was the opportunity for younger players to get the opportunity to play.
Sports Person of the Week - Richard Akers III
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Richard Akers III is from Baltimore, Maryland, and began his college football career at Shepherd University, a division two program in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, but he found his way to Lake Charles, Louisiana. Akers joined the Cowboys prior to the 2021 season as a walk-on, about 1,300 miles away from his family, and home, in Baltimore.
Rain Delay cancelled one game and delayed two others at Sulphur Jamboree
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A rain delay cancelled one game and pushed back two others at the Sulphur Jamboree Friday night. The Sulphur Golden Tornadoes and the Saint Louis Catholic Saints kicked off around 6:45 p.m. Saint Louis Catholic got on the board first with a touchdown by #20 Hank...
Water spout spotted in Moss Lake area
Rain falls on Sulphur High football field on night of jamboree.
Pat’s of Henderson celebrated their grand re-opening
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A sign of recovery in Lake Charles. On the anniversary of Hurricane Laura making landfall, Pat’s of Henderson celebrated its grand re-opening with the community Saturday afternoon. Hurricane Laura was just one of the many challenges the restaurant had to overcome to get to...
Saturday marks Hurricane Laura’s 2 year anniversary
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, will mark the 2 year anniversary of Hurricane Laura making landfall in Southwest Louisiana. The disastrous storm became a defining moment in the area’s history as one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana. It made landfall in Cameron Parish around 1 a.m. in 2020, going on to cause an estimated $19 billion in damage and 47 direct fatalities, 28 of which were in Louisiana.
SPAR Aquatic Center offering “Waterpark Workouts” in September
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Parks and Recreation Aquatic Center will be holding weekly “Waterpark Workouts” all through September 2022. The workouts begin on September 6 at the Rec Center on 933 W Parish Rd. in Sulphur. Participants must be at least 12 years old and be...
SULPHUR JAMBOREEE
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Several viewers have sent in photos and videos of a water spout in the area of Moss Lake.
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 26, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 26, 2022. Nicholas Grant Clement, 19, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Ryan Shane Gohs, 43, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Victor Ryan Arceneaux, 32, Lafayette: Instate detainer. Johnathan Ryan Janise,...
Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal building to reopen following hurricane repairs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal building in Lake Charles is set to reopen on August 30, 2022. The building sustained damage following Hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020 and has been closed for repairs. There will be a reopening ceremony on Aug. 30...
Body found near South Crocker St. in Sulphur
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near South Crocker Street Friday evening. More information will be released when it is made available.
Over 40 American flags retired and honored in Iowa
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - A ceremony was held allowing people to properly retire their American Flags. With the help of Avail Hospital and Boy Scouts Troop 25, organizers of the event said their goal was to honor those who’ve dedicated their lives for our freedom and the symbol of that freedom, the American flag.
Police presence on 12th and Enterprise in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are in the area of 12th Street and Enterprise Boulevard investigating a weapons complaint Friday afternoon. Someone in the area reported shots fired, said Sgt. Brenda Treadway of LCPD. Police are investigating the claim. A KPLC photographer saw two people in handcuffs...
All inmates at Allen Correctional accounted for
Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - After multiple headcounts, officials at Allen Correctional Center have verified that all inmates are accounted for. Officials at the state-run prison, as well as local authorities, were concerned that an inmate may have escaped after an unknown person was seen running away from the prison.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily Rain Chances Continue Into Next Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our daily scattered showers and storms look to continue into next week. Although the frontal boundary is gone, a dip in the jet stream will still be in the area leading to chances for daily scattered shower and storm activity. Sunday will feature a similar pattern to Saturday, with some morning showers mainly south of I-10. More activity will develop in the early afternoon, with daytime heating kicking in. That will lead to scattered showers and storms making their way northward as the day goes on. It will not be a complete washout though if you have outdoor plans, keep any plans flexible. The early-to-mid part of next week looks largely the same, with daily chances for storms along the Sea-breeze and outflow boundaries. With this rain activity around, high temperatures should continue to top out in the upper 80′s. Additionally, any slower-moving storms could give some areas up to a couple inches of rain at a time, meaning we will watch out for localized flooding with the ground saturated from earlier rains this week.
Natchitoches man indicted in killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Natchitoches man suspected of killings in Lake Charles and Natchitoches was indicted Thursday in one of the deaths. A grand jury in Lake Charles returned one count of first-degree murder against Kendrick Markell Cox, 31, in connection with the Aug. 3. death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel on 11th Street.
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the bodies of four people who drowned in the Sabine River in the late hours of August 26. Three of the four missing people have been located, Sheriff Herford said. BPSO is continuing to search for...
Navy veteran angry and frustrated about Laura damage at his home
Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Many people are enjoying the fruits of the hard work it takes to recover from a hurricane. One day before the two-year anniversary of Laura they are almost feeling back to normal. Yet there are others who didn’t have insurance and didn’t really get enough...
‘Love Your Selfie’ exhibit opens at Lake Charles Historic City Hall
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Starting Friday, the Lake Charles Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center will be presenting a series of pop-up “selfie” studios created by local artists. The studios will be brought to life in the third-floor gallery and will be interactive, immersive, and “Instagrammable.”...
