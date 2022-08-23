4 Binge-Worthy Shows to Watch After the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Finale

Hulu ‘s Only Murders in the Building Season 2 concludes on Aug. 23, 2022. If you’re wondering what to watch next, fear not. From one TV-loving binge-watcher to another, I’ve got you covered. If you love a mind-bending story with plenty of twists, these shows will keep you entertained after the season 2 finale of Only Murders in the Building .

Martin Short as Oliver, Steve Martin as Charles, and Selena Gomez as Mabel | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

‘Dead to Me’ brings together unlikely friends like the Hulu series

Netflix’s Dead to Me is a dark comedy starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. After Jen’s (Applegate) husband dies in a hit-and-run accident, she joins a grief group to work through her loss. There, she meets Judy (Cardellini). The two form an instant connection, but Jen slowly begins to realize it was all a set-up.

After Judy moves into Jen’s pool house, she discovers Judy’s complicated relationship with her ex (James Marsden). As it turns out, he might be involved in her husband’s death. Ironically, the more Jen learns about Judy’s past, the deeper their ties become. Like Mabel ( Selena Gomez ), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short), Judy and Jen are an odd couple who become friends in an unlikely situation. Watch Dead to Me on Netflix .

‘The Flight Attendant’ is HBO Max’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’

HBO’s The Flight Attendant follows Cassie Bowden ( Kaley Cuoco ), a flight attendant with an alcohol addiction. After she meets a charming businesssman Alex (Michiel Huisman), the two share a blackout night in Bangkok, Thailand. The next day, Cassie wakes up in Alex’s room next to his dead body.

Season 1 of The Flight Attendant follows Cassie as she tries to prove her innocence and discover what happened to Alex, much like the investigative trio in Only Murders . Additionally, The Flight Attendant isn’t all doom and gloom — it’s a dark comedy like the Hulu series. What’s more, the fun continues in the second season of the HBO series.

The Flight Attendant ‘s storylines are twisted and convoluted but in a suspenseful way that will keep you on your toes. Watch The Flight Attendant on HBO Max .

‘Fargo’s crime anthologies can fill the ‘OMITB’ void

The FX series Fargo reimagines the 1996 crime drama movie of the same name. In each season, a new crime presents itself in a different time period. At publication, there are four seasons of the FX series available and a fifth is on the way.

Fargo Season 1 follows Lorne Malvo’s (Billy Bob Thornton) and the malice, violence, and deception he brings to Bemidji, Minnesota in 2006. Then in season 2, the story changes. This time, the show follows beautician Peggy Blumquist (Kirsten Dunst) and her husband Ed Blumquist (Jesse Plemons) as they cover up her vehicular homicide in 1979.

In season 3, Fargo introduces probation officer Ray Stussy (Ewan McGregor) and his parolee girlfriend, Nikki Swango (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). They attempt to steal a valuable vintage stamp in 2010, a crime that results in two deaths.

Finally, season 4 of the FX series takes place in 1950. It follows the crime organizations Cannon Limited, led by Loy Cannon (Chris Rock), and the Fadda Family, led by Josto Fadda (Jason Schwartzman). Watch Fargo on Hulu .

‘Yellowjackets’ will keep you on your toes after ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Yet another series that will keep you busy after Only Murders in the Building Season 2 ends is Yellowjackets . Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets follows a New Jersey high-school soccer team over two timelines: 1996 when their plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness and 2021 when the four survivors who were rescued fear the truth about what happened in the wilderness will come out.

Both Only Murders in the Building and Yellowjackets feature an all-star cast, including Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis. Additionally, the multi-faceted mysteries will hook your interest and leave you wanting more. Watch Yellowjackets on Showtime .

RELATED: ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Fans on Reddit Were Suspicious of [SPOILER]: ‘Hello Darkness’ Exposes Masked Character