Another weekend has snuck up on us, and you are saying, "what is there to do this weekend"? Well, have no fear, because I have it covered for you. There are car shows, a canoe race, outdoor concerts, a chili fest, and even a Renaissance Fair. This weekend, there are plenty of fairs to choose from, so you can get some fried dough and ride the tilt-a-wheel, although you might want to save the fried dough for after the tilt-a-wheel. There is even an event for the doggos to attend this weekend.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO