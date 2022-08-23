ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 11

Maelstrom
5d ago

I read the article. I had a different reaction. She's not wrong about the obesity problem we have here. That's true. I like the fact that she is discouraging people from coming here. Do we really want more people moving here from California, New York, Connecticut and other Blue states - hell no! Keep Maine Rural. It's fine by me.

Reply(1)
6
... ....
5d ago

I'd rather have no fashion than to live in one of the moat dangerous places in the country

Reply
11
Sasha Berryman
5d ago

That’s awesome hopefully it will keep all the crazy’s from wanting to move here and keep the crime down.

Reply
7
Related
I-95 FM

Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?

Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

A Tourist Visiting Maine Is Confused About Our Italian Sandwiches

It is always funny when someone from out of state comes to Maine, and is perplexed by the way we do certain things here. I think we have all done this. I remember when I was in Minnesota, and everyone there called a carbonated beverage “pop” which we of course know as "soda."
94.3 WCYY

A Clapback to the Sucknugget New Yorker That Took a Dump on Maine

You may have seen a couple of other articles about this topic floating around the internet from my coworkers that take a bit more classy and filtered responses to the article that Cindy Adams wrote for the New York Post about her recent trip to Maine. Let me not bury the headline anymore, because this won't be a classy or filtered response at all.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Old-school Maine Sayings That Should 100% Be Brought Back Immediately

I've always had a soft spot for the classics... Yesterday, I was describing something to a co-worker and actually found myself using the phrase, "wicked stove-up". And I 100% meant it. My computer was making me other-worldly angry, and it seemed the only true way to describe what a piece of crap it was being. There's a reason old sayings stand the test of time.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeport, ME
City
Kennebunkport, ME
City
Portland, ME
City
Eastport, ME
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Maine Lifestyle
State
Maine State
City
Ogunquit, ME
City
Bar Harbor, ME
94.3 WCYY

25 Pictures of Some Unbelievably Bad Parking in Maine

Lazy? Privileged? Lousy driver? Whatever the reason, some of these parking jobs are super bad. For some reason, it's infuriating to see someone who just can't get that car or truck between the lines. There are actual Facebook pages dedicated to just calling out bad parking. One is Parking Turtles. It's very funny. and started by a Mainer who took his frustration one step further. He set out to help bad parkers with a little note on their window.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cindy Adams
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maine

MAINE - If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. We have the answers whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

24 dogs, 37 cats rescued from Puerto Rico now in Maine

300 cats and dogs make their way to Maine and New York in search of their forever homes. The Animal Refuge League is sending four teams to Puerto Rico this week to help Wings of Rescue, and The SATO Project, prepare one of the largest Freedom Flights off the island.
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Realtors#Shop
The Maine Writer

Things to do 8/27 and 8/28 in Maine

Another weekend has snuck up on us, and you are saying, "what is there to do this weekend"? Well, have no fear, because I have it covered for you. There are car shows, a canoe race, outdoor concerts, a chili fest, and even a Renaissance Fair. This weekend, there are plenty of fairs to choose from, so you can get some fried dough and ride the tilt-a-wheel, although you might want to save the fried dough for after the tilt-a-wheel. There is even an event for the doggos to attend this weekend.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Does The USPS Really Auction Off Undelivered Mail In Maine?

According to a 2019 report from TV station WGME, when undelivered mail is declared "dead" it can end up being auctioned off for profit. If, for some reason, your mail cannot be delivered, it ends up in a government facility called the Mail Recovery Center. At the MRC, kind of a lost and found for the postal service, mail is opened and inspected for clues that might lead postal workers to the intended recipients or the sender of the mail. If the owners cannot be found, the mail goes up for auction.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You

Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Google
94.3 WCYY

CBS ‘Survivor’ Winner Spotted in New Hampshire Lake

Survivor has been airing for 22 years, as their first episode premiered in 2000, according to a Parade article. With more than a handful of accolades and awards and a four-time Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Reality Host, the series has completed 41 seasons and 609 episodes, according to Parade.
TV SERIES
observer-me.com

Where in Maine hunters shot the most bears last year

Bear season begins in earnest on Monday, Aug. 29, and it is likely to be another productive year for hunters. That prediction is based on the reported decreased abundance or quality of natural food sources for bears, which should be out searching for food and thus more susceptible to harvest by bait hunters. Dry conditions in much of Maine have led to smaller crops of beech nuts, acorns and berries.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy