Maelstrom
5d ago
I read the article. I had a different reaction. She's not wrong about the obesity problem we have here. That's true. I like the fact that she is discouraging people from coming here. Do we really want more people moving here from California, New York, Connecticut and other Blue states - hell no! Keep Maine Rural. It's fine by me.
5d ago
I'd rather have no fashion than to live in one of the moat dangerous places in the country
Sasha Berryman
5d ago
That’s awesome hopefully it will keep all the crazy’s from wanting to move here and keep the crime down.
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
A Tourist Visiting Maine Is Confused About Our Italian Sandwiches
It is always funny when someone from out of state comes to Maine, and is perplexed by the way we do certain things here. I think we have all done this. I remember when I was in Minnesota, and everyone there called a carbonated beverage “pop” which we of course know as "soda."
A Clapback to the Sucknugget New Yorker That Took a Dump on Maine
You may have seen a couple of other articles about this topic floating around the internet from my coworkers that take a bit more classy and filtered responses to the article that Cindy Adams wrote for the New York Post about her recent trip to Maine. Let me not bury the headline anymore, because this won't be a classy or filtered response at all.
Old-school Maine Sayings That Should 100% Be Brought Back Immediately
I've always had a soft spot for the classics... Yesterday, I was describing something to a co-worker and actually found myself using the phrase, "wicked stove-up". And I 100% meant it. My computer was making me other-worldly angry, and it seemed the only true way to describe what a piece of crap it was being. There's a reason old sayings stand the test of time.
Does Maine Need Laws for Dunkin’ Locations? Redditors Think So
We all know how annoying it can be waiting in a long line when going thru a drive-thru. However, it is even more annoying when we have yet to have our cup of caffeine and are waiting in line at Dunkin' for a cup of coffee. One positive thing about...
Want to Audition for ‘American Idol’? Here is When You Can in Maine
Will you be the next "American Idol?" Well, if you have a decent voice and consider yourself a singer then you could be. For years, we have sat down and watched as many have tried (and some have succeeded) at being the next "American Idol." I am not sure about...
25 Pictures of Some Unbelievably Bad Parking in Maine
Lazy? Privileged? Lousy driver? Whatever the reason, some of these parking jobs are super bad. For some reason, it's infuriating to see someone who just can't get that car or truck between the lines. There are actual Facebook pages dedicated to just calling out bad parking. One is Parking Turtles. It's very funny. and started by a Mainer who took his frustration one step further. He set out to help bad parkers with a little note on their window.
As sea levels rise, saltwater intrusion threatens Maine wells
Looking out from the wharf in downtown Stonington. The town has been trucking in water in recent months to deal with an ongoing shortage, and officials are now worried about saltwater intrusion into wells and aquifers as sea levels rise. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE - If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. We have the answers whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
This Video Will Remind You What Maine’s Funtown Splashtown Looked Like in 1990
Every once in a while when I'm browsing through YouTube I come across a gem of Maine history, and this one is no exception. A family took a video of their trip to Funtown in 1990 and it's amazing how much the park has changed since then. The video was...
Historic Maine Island Home on Diamond Cove is Covered in Stunning Nautical Murals
Many homes are sprinkled across the coast and on the water in Maine. With plenty of lakes, ponds, and access to the sea, we are fortunate to have incredible real estate in Maine for homes on the water. Even more incredible, we have homes on islands. According to Explore Maine,...
wgan.com
24 dogs, 37 cats rescued from Puerto Rico now in Maine
300 cats and dogs make their way to Maine and New York in search of their forever homes. The Animal Refuge League is sending four teams to Puerto Rico this week to help Wings of Rescue, and The SATO Project, prepare one of the largest Freedom Flights off the island.
Things to do 8/27 and 8/28 in Maine
Another weekend has snuck up on us, and you are saying, "what is there to do this weekend"? Well, have no fear, because I have it covered for you. There are car shows, a canoe race, outdoor concerts, a chili fest, and even a Renaissance Fair. This weekend, there are plenty of fairs to choose from, so you can get some fried dough and ride the tilt-a-wheel, although you might want to save the fried dough for after the tilt-a-wheel. There is even an event for the doggos to attend this weekend.
Does The USPS Really Auction Off Undelivered Mail In Maine?
According to a 2019 report from TV station WGME, when undelivered mail is declared "dead" it can end up being auctioned off for profit. If, for some reason, your mail cannot be delivered, it ends up in a government facility called the Mail Recovery Center. At the MRC, kind of a lost and found for the postal service, mail is opened and inspected for clues that might lead postal workers to the intended recipients or the sender of the mail. If the owners cannot be found, the mail goes up for auction.
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Maine’s Iconic Lobster Festival Has Officially Announced Its 2023 Dates
It's never too early to start planning for the future. And, one of Maine's most iconic events just reminded us of that. Hey, look at that. We are already less than a year away from the 76th Annual Maine Lobster Festival. It's literally just right around the corner. The five-day...
CBS ‘Survivor’ Winner Spotted in New Hampshire Lake
Survivor has been airing for 22 years, as their first episode premiered in 2000, according to a Parade article. With more than a handful of accolades and awards and a four-time Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Reality Host, the series has completed 41 seasons and 609 episodes, according to Parade.
A Maine newspaper responded to the New York Post for publishing ‘the worst Maine travel piece of the year’
"This column checks all the wrong boxes," The Bangor Daily News Editorial Board wrote. A Maine newspaper is criticizing the New York Post for publishing an “abysmal” travel column earlier this week, calling it “the worst Maine travel piece of the year.”. New York Post columnist Cindy...
How Much Money Should I Have in Savings as a 25-Year-Old Living in Maine?
I can’t be the only one that has Googled the generic question, “how much money should I have in my savings account?” just to see if I’m on the right track. The answer obviously changes based on the individual and their circumstances but it’s nice to know what the general consensus is.
observer-me.com
Where in Maine hunters shot the most bears last year
Bear season begins in earnest on Monday, Aug. 29, and it is likely to be another productive year for hunters. That prediction is based on the reported decreased abundance or quality of natural food sources for bears, which should be out searching for food and thus more susceptible to harvest by bait hunters. Dry conditions in much of Maine have led to smaller crops of beech nuts, acorns and berries.
