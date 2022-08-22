Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Fall River Man Charged With Murder for Deadly Stabbing
Authorities have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man with murder in connection with a deadly stabbing Sunday night in Fall River, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Jordan Gottlieb, of Fall River, was arrested Wednesday night on Rodman Street on an unrelated warrant from New Bedford, and was...
Fall River Man Arrested for Murder in Fatal Stabbing
FALL RIVER — A 20-year-old Fall River man has been charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of fellow city resident Antonio Santos on Sunday night, in what officials said is the first homicide of the year in Fall River. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Jordan Gottlieb...
Elderly Fall River Man Found Guilty of Rape and Indecent Assault
A Bristol County Superior Court Jury has convicted a 79-year old Fall River man of raping and indecently assaulting two young family members, following an eight-day trial in Fall River. District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced the verdict on Friday. The jury convicted Seth Sang of two counts of rape of...
Police make arrest in Fall River murder
The stabbing happened Sunday night at a restaurant on County Street.
fallriverreporter.com
20-year-old Fall River man charged with murder in stabbing death of Antonio Santos
A 20-year-old Fall River man has been arrested and charged with Murder in connection to the Sunday night fatal stabbing of Antonio Santos in Fall River, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced. Jordan Gottlieb was arrested last night on Rodman Street in the vicinity of the Stop & Shop...
ABC6.com
One dead in ATV accident in Coventry
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police said a driver died early Saturday morning on an ATV. According to police, officers responded to Cahoone Road for an accident just before 3:45 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a single ATV had been involved in an accident. The driver was...
fallriverreporter.com
Moped operator flees the scene after crashing into vehicle in Fall River; leaves possible items behind
A moped rider reportedly fled the scene of a crash this afternoon in Fall River. According to Deputy Chief Barden Castro just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Whipple and Middle Streets due to reports of a motor vehicle crash. A 19-year-old female driver was on scene...
Turnto10.com
Men charged in drive-by shooting death of Warwick woman
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Friday that two men were charged with murder in the killing of a 24-year-old woman in a drive-by shooting in Providence that police said appeared to be random. Prosecutors said a grand jury indicted Shawn Mann, 31,...
liveboston617.org
Troopers Recover Two Illegal Firearms During Traffic Stop On Seaver Street in Roxbury
On August 25 2022, at approximately 01:40 hours, Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police as well as Boston Police Officers from District B-2 did make two firearm arrests in the area of Blue Hill Ave and Seaver Street in Roxbury that resulted in charges against Nikolas Laronde, 23, of Roxbury and Jabbar White, 21, of Boston.
NECN
See the Moment 2 Missing Teens Were Found in Dense Mass. Woods
A pair of teens were found safe during a four-hour search-and-rescue operation in the woods behind a Massachusetts high school this week thanks to a state police helicopter flying overhead and first responders who weren't afraid to get dirty. The moment was caught on video, the boys' heat signatures appearing...
ABC6.com
Wesport police charge Fall River City Council President with criminal harassment after ‘annoying’ phone calls
WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — Westport police said Friday they have charged the Fall River City Council President with criminal harassment after she allegedly made “annoying” phone calls. Police said that Pamela Laliberte-Labeau was also charged with two counts of intimidation of a witness. The charges are the...
ABC6.com
2 people shot near park in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men were shot Thursday night near a park in Providence. The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Candace and Goddard streets, next to the Candace Street Park. Police said one person had gunshot wounds to his body and the other had a gunshot...
Pawtucket man convicted of molesting girl to serve 12 years
Johnnie Doe was found guilty of four counts of second-degree child molestation back in June.
bpdnews.com
August 26, 2022: Have You Seen Us? Boston Police Update Most Wanted List
If you know anything about the whereabouts of any of these individuals, call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department is interested only in your information, not your identity. Your tip is 100% anonymous. Calls or...
ABC6.com
Man charged with DUI in deadly Exeter crash pleads not guilty
WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — The man accused in the death of West Warwick teen Matthew Dennison, appearing before a judge Wednesday, pleading not guilty. Alexander Krajewski arrived at the Washington County Court House Wednesday morning, having to walk through friends, family and supporters of Matthew. Krajewski, 30, a former...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison concerning crash on Route 140 that killed 21-year-old Nicole Dondero
A Massachusetts woman was sentenced to prison last week for her role in the death of 21-year-old Nicole Dondero. In November of 2019, a preliminary investigation indicated that Caitlin Cleverly of Plymouth was traveling on Route 140 Northbound in a 2005 GMC Envoy when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200, which was turning left from Route 140 Southbound, across the northbound travel lanes, to enter the ramp for Route 24 Northbound.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man stabbed to death remembered as amazing man that could fix almost anything
A Fall River man who was killed late Sunday night is being remembered as someone who will not be forgotten. On Sunday night shortly before 9:15 p.m., Fall River Police responded to a report of a stabbing victim just outside of the cafe. When first responders arrived, they located the victim, later identified as 58-year-old Antonio Santos, suffering from apparent stab wounds. Santos was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died during surgery shortly before midnight.
Worcester Police Ask for Help Locating Missing 19-Year-Old
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a missing person. Idris Gassar, 19, was last seen in Middleborough and may be in Worcester. He was last seen wearing the purple hat in the image above. He was also wearing a black ski jacket with fur trim.
Turnto10.com
Blackstone River cleanup sparks concern over belongings of homeless
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A dirty syringe, plastic water bottles and more can be seen polluting the water and river bank along the Blackstone River Valley. "We cannot swim in it which is a real goal that we would love to see," said Donna Kaehler, director of Keep Blackstone Beautiful.
fallriverreporter.com
20-year-old Fall River man held without bail after pleading not guilty in stabbing death of 58-year-old Antonio Santos
A 20-year-old Fall River man has been held without bail in the stabbing death of 58-year-old Antonio Santos. Jordan Gottlieb pleaded not guilty this afternoon and was held without bail. Gottlieb was arrested last night on Rodman Street in the vicinity of the Stop & Shop grocery store on an...
