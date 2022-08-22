ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Fall River Man Charged With Murder for Deadly Stabbing

Authorities have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man with murder in connection with a deadly stabbing Sunday night in Fall River, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Jordan Gottlieb, of Fall River, was arrested Wednesday night on Rodman Street on an unrelated warrant from New Bedford, and was...
1420 WBSM

Fall River Man Arrested for Murder in Fatal Stabbing

FALL RIVER — A 20-year-old Fall River man has been charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of fellow city resident Antonio Santos on Sunday night, in what officials said is the first homicide of the year in Fall River. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Jordan Gottlieb...
Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison concerning crash on Route 140 that killed 21-year-old Nicole Dondero

A Massachusetts woman was sentenced to prison last week for her role in the death of 21-year-old Nicole Dondero. In November of 2019, a preliminary investigation indicated that Caitlin Cleverly of Plymouth was traveling on Route 140 Northbound in a 2005 GMC Envoy when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200, which was turning left from Route 140 Southbound, across the northbound travel lanes, to enter the ramp for Route 24 Northbound.
Fall River man stabbed to death remembered as amazing man that could fix almost anything

A Fall River man who was killed late Sunday night is being remembered as someone who will not be forgotten. On Sunday night shortly before 9:15 p.m., Fall River Police responded to a report of a stabbing victim just outside of the cafe. When first responders arrived, they located the victim, later identified as 58-year-old Antonio Santos, suffering from apparent stab wounds. Santos was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died during surgery shortly before midnight.
