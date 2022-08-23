ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Photos: Bridgeport's Boys Soccer Team Scores Late to Earn Early-Season Draw against Morgantown

Bridgeport's boys soccer team saw action in an early 2022 prep soccer contest at home Thursday against Morgantown. The game finished in a 1-1 deadlock. The Indians were able to get the tie with just over a minute remaining in the contest. Will Madden scored on a free kick late to earn the tie for Bridgeport who will visit Fairmont Senior Tuesday.
