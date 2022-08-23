Read full article on original website
ToquiNotes: Harrison County's Citizen of the Year is in Bridgeport and is Most Likely Out Doing Good Deeds
When you write about someone who just happens to be alive and well, the standard mode of operation is to talk to that person. After all, it does give a little bit of insight into the person in question. If the person you are tying to talk to is Lisa...
West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Announces a Full Slate of Activities for Event Running Sept. 9-11
The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday Sept. 9, 2022 starting at Registration starts at 8 a.m. at the Bel Meadow Country Club. in Mt. Clare. The Youth Block Party is scheduled for Friday Sept. 9, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m....
Headstones, Some More than a Century Old, Victims of Recent Act of Vandalism at Clarksburg Cemetery
According to WBOY, dozens of headstones were knocked down in an act of vandalism at a Clarksburg cemetery. The incident happened about a week ago at the Elkview Masonic Cemetery next to Hardee’s on Marshall Street. Several large headstones were tipped over cracked and destroyed, some of which were over 100 years old.
Photos: Bridgeport's Boys Soccer Team Scores Late to Earn Early-Season Draw against Morgantown
Bridgeport's boys soccer team saw action in an early 2022 prep soccer contest at home Thursday against Morgantown. The game finished in a 1-1 deadlock. The Indians were able to get the tie with just over a minute remaining in the contest. Will Madden scored on a free kick late to earn the tie for Bridgeport who will visit Fairmont Senior Tuesday.
YCF Currently Accepting Applications for Variety of Grant Programs
Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. (YCF) is currently accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for the following grant programs:. Stephen D. Tanner Children’s Enrichment Fund, Taylor County Charitable Interest Fund, Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia, and YCF Community Grants. All applications are...
