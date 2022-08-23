Read full article on original website
WTOP
Maryland high court says DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced
Lee Boyd Malvo is serving four life terms in Virginia for his role in the sniper shootings that gripped the D.C. region with fear in 2002. Maryland’s highest court on Friday ruled he must be resentenced for his convictions in Montgomery County. Malvo was 17 years old when he...
WTOP
Report blames department’s ‘culture and systems’ for 2021 death of Frederick Co. firefighter
Frederick County’s fire department has been blamed for costly mistakes that led to the death of a firefighter in Maryland last year, according to an after-action report. The report, released Friday, looked into details around the death of Captain Joshua Laird and found a serious lack of change within the department, blaming “culture and systems” for his death.
WTOP
Bustling Montgomery Co. back-to-school fair helps get kids prepped for class
Bustling again post-pandemic, Montgomery County’s back-to-school fair on Saturday at Westfield Wheaton Mall drew crowds that were easily double the size of last year’s turnout. “We’ve been impacted by COVID-19 on the school calendar for two years and one quarter, that’s a long time,” Montgomery County Public School...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. parent settles lawsuit over police response to child who left school
A parent from Montgomery County, Maryland, has settled with the county over how her young child was detained by police after he walked away from school two years ago. The Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County announced the $275,000 settlement Friday between Shanta Grant, and police officers Dionne Holliday and Kevin Christmon as well as the county’s Board of Education.
WTOP
Snag free backpacks, school supplies in Prince George’s Co. Saturday
Students in Prince George’s County, Maryland, who haven’t snagged back-to-school supplies yet are in luck — the county is giving away supplies Saturday. The Back-to-School Summer Passport 2022 Closing Event is being hosted at the Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Complex in Landover from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
WTOP
Howard Co. police investigating deadly motorcycle collision
Police in Howard County, Maryland, are investigating a collision between a tractor trailer and a motorcycle in Elkridge on Friday night that resulted in the death of a 65-year-old Baltimore man. At approximately 10:46 p.m., Harold Leonard Hopkins Jr. was traveling north on Route 1 near Brookdale Drive on his...
WTOP
Maryland man charged with money laundering in romance scam
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man is facing federal money laundering charges related to an international romance scam. Federal prosecutors announced that a criminal complaint has been filed against Charles K. Egunjobi, of Waldorf, Maryland, with operating an unlicensed money service business relating to numerous online romance scams.
WTOP
‘We’ve lost trust’: Fairfax Co. superintendent speaks to Glasgow families about ex-school counselor
Fairfax County parent Staci Ali-Ibrahim sat at the end of a long table at Glasgow Middle School Thursday night, and asked Superintendent Michelle Reid why Virginia’s largest school system doesn’t have a clear plan in place to ensure they are notified by law enforcement when a staff member is arrested and charged with a crime.
WTOP
Two Hyattsville teenage drug overdose incidents prompt police warning
After two separate incidents of drug overdoses involving teenagers within three days, the Hyattsville Police Department in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is issuing a warning to the public. “The DMV has been seeing an increase in drug overdose cases, in part because of the addition of Fentanyl to illegal...
WTOP
DC man sought in fatal shooting at Mall at Prince George’s
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are looking for a D.C. man linked to a fatal shooting at a mall food court. Police have an arrest warrant for Stephon Edward Jones, 33. He is charged with the killing of Darrion Herring, 20, of Hyattsville. Detectives are seeking the community’s...
WTOP
‘This is terrorism’ — Howard Univ. responds to second bomb threat in 48 hours
Less than 48 hours after a bomb threat pulled students from a residence hall at Howard University, the historically Black university saw yet another threat of explosive violence. In a letter to the community, President Wayne A.I. Frederick said that the threat against resident halls East and West Towers was...
WTOP
$800K fire in Bethesda highrise destroys dozens of apartments
Dozens of people who live in a Bethesda, Maryland, high-rise apartment building remain without a place to live Friday morning following an accidental electrical fire that caused $800,000 in damage Thursday afternoon. About a 1,000 people and their pets were evacuated from the 400-unit Grosvenor House around 12:30 p.m. Montgomery...
WTOP
Why a new elementary school in Hyattsville is nicknamed ‘the Chia Pet School’
There’s something different about an elementary school opening Monday in Hyattsville, Maryland: A lot of it was built in another state and then shipped in. The Cherokee Lane Elementary School is nicknamed the “Chia Pet School” because it essentially popped up over the course of a weekend, said Joseph Howell, the senior project manager for Prince George’s County Public Schools.
WTOP
13 current Prince George’s Co. officers and 1 retired officer accused of double-dipping
Thirteen Prince George’s County, Maryland, police officers and a recently retired officer were indicted Thursday on charges of theft and misconduct in office. The Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement Thursday that the officers have been accused of working for a private security company at more than 20 apartment complexes in the county while they were on duty.
WTOP
DC shootings on same day connected; police say 2nd was retaliation for deadly mass shooting
Three men are under arrest in connection with a triple shooting in D.C. on Quincy Place Northeast Wednesday night. D.C. police now believe it was retaliation for a deadly mass shooting near a senior home on O Street Northwest earlier Wednesday. The first shooting happened at O and North Capitol...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police search for man who grabbed woman on W&OD Trail
Police are investigating after a man grabbed a woman on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail in Reston, Virginia, before running off early Friday. Fairfax County police were called to the W&OD Trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway around 8:10 a.m. Friday after a woman reported a man had grabbed her around the waist from behind.
WTOP
HOV restriction on 395 Express Lanes on Seminary Road to lift in September
Changes are coming next month for drivers who use the reversible high-occupancy vehicle ramp on the 395 Express Lanes in Alexandria, Virginia. Here’s what you need to know. The Virginia Department of Transportation and Transurban — the operator of the 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes — said Thursday that the south-facing, reversible HOV ramp connecting the 395 Express Lanes to Seminary Road in Alexandria will convert to a standard express lane or high-occupancy toll ramp on Sept. 9.
WTOP
3 arrested for shooting in NE DC
Police in the District have arrested three men in connection with a shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Northeast. On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that Kharee Jackson, 29, of Northwest; Pernell Jackson, 35, of Northeast, and Charles Turner, 35, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, were arrested and charged Wednesday night in connection with a shooting that took place earlier in the evening in the unit block of Quincy Place, Northeast, just east of North Capitol Street and north of Florida Avenue.
WTOP
Heroic horses getting a new home on the National Mall
A new home for the horses used by the U.S. Park Police will open soon, and should be completed before the end of the year along the National Mall. Construction crews just completed their work on the roof, a milestone that was celebrated Friday. “Our horse-mounted unit was started in...
WTOP
Maryland Renaissance Festival brings the fun and the traffic
The Maryland Renaissance Festival returns to Crownsville, Maryland, in Anne Arundel County on Saturday, bringing along whoops and hollers, goblets and grails, turkey legs that weigh a pound, spectacles, shows and, unfortunately, some traffic. The festival is held in the 27-acre, fictional Revel Grove Village in Oxfordshire, England. It runs...
