ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Report blames department’s ‘culture and systems’ for 2021 death of Frederick Co. firefighter

Frederick County’s fire department has been blamed for costly mistakes that led to the death of a firefighter in Maryland last year, according to an after-action report. The report, released Friday, looked into details around the death of Captain Joshua Laird and found a serious lack of change within the department, blaming “culture and systems” for his death.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Montgomery Co. parent settles lawsuit over police response to child who left school

A parent from Montgomery County, Maryland, has settled with the county over how her young child was detained by police after he walked away from school two years ago. The Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County announced the $275,000 settlement Friday between Shanta Grant, and police officers Dionne Holliday and Kevin Christmon as well as the county’s Board of Education.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
Montgomery County, MD
Health
Local
Maryland Vaccines
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Government
WTOP

Howard Co. police investigating deadly motorcycle collision

Police in Howard County, Maryland, are investigating a collision between a tractor trailer and a motorcycle in Elkridge on Friday night that resulted in the death of a 65-year-old Baltimore man. At approximately 10:46 p.m., Harold Leonard Hopkins Jr. was traveling north on Route 1 near Brookdale Drive on his...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Maryland man charged with money laundering in romance scam

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man is facing federal money laundering charges related to an international romance scam. Federal prosecutors announced that a criminal complaint has been filed against Charles K. Egunjobi, of Waldorf, Maryland, with operating an unlicensed money service business relating to numerous online romance scams.
WALDORF, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
WTOP

Two Hyattsville teenage drug overdose incidents prompt police warning

After two separate incidents of drug overdoses involving teenagers within three days, the Hyattsville Police Department in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is issuing a warning to the public. “The DMV has been seeing an increase in drug overdose cases, in part because of the addition of Fentanyl to illegal...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTOP

DC man sought in fatal shooting at Mall at Prince George’s

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are looking for a D.C. man linked to a fatal shooting at a mall food court. Police have an arrest warrant for Stephon Edward Jones, 33. He is charged with the killing of Darrion Herring, 20, of Hyattsville. Detectives are seeking the community’s...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTOP

$800K fire in Bethesda highrise destroys dozens of apartments

Dozens of people who live in a Bethesda, Maryland, high-rise apartment building remain without a place to live Friday morning following an accidental electrical fire that caused $800,000 in damage Thursday afternoon. About a 1,000 people and their pets were evacuated from the 400-unit Grosvenor House around 12:30 p.m. Montgomery...
BETHESDA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Pox#Montgomery Co#Montgomery County Council
WTOP

Why a new elementary school in Hyattsville is nicknamed ‘the Chia Pet School’

There’s something different about an elementary school opening Monday in Hyattsville, Maryland: A lot of it was built in another state and then shipped in. The Cherokee Lane Elementary School is nicknamed the “Chia Pet School” because it essentially popped up over the course of a weekend, said Joseph Howell, the senior project manager for Prince George’s County Public Schools.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTOP

13 current Prince George’s Co. officers and 1 retired officer accused of double-dipping

Thirteen Prince George’s County, Maryland, police officers and a recently retired officer were indicted Thursday on charges of theft and misconduct in office. The Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement Thursday that the officers have been accused of working for a private security company at more than 20 apartment complexes in the county while they were on duty.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Fairfax Co. police search for man who grabbed woman on W&OD Trail

Police are investigating after a man grabbed a woman on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail in Reston, Virginia, before running off early Friday. Fairfax County police were called to the W&OD Trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway around 8:10 a.m. Friday after a woman reported a man had grabbed her around the waist from behind.
RESTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WTOP

HOV restriction on 395 Express Lanes on Seminary Road to lift in September

Changes are coming next month for drivers who use the reversible high-occupancy vehicle ramp on the 395 Express Lanes in Alexandria, Virginia. Here’s what you need to know. The Virginia Department of Transportation and Transurban — the operator of the 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes — said Thursday that the south-facing, reversible HOV ramp connecting the 395 Express Lanes to Seminary Road in Alexandria will convert to a standard express lane or high-occupancy toll ramp on Sept. 9.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

3 arrested for shooting in NE DC

Police in the District have arrested three men in connection with a shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Northeast. On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that Kharee Jackson, 29, of Northwest; Pernell Jackson, 35, of Northeast, and Charles Turner, 35, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, were arrested and charged Wednesday night in connection with a shooting that took place earlier in the evening in the unit block of Quincy Place, Northeast, just east of North Capitol Street and north of Florida Avenue.
OXON HILL, MD
WTOP

Heroic horses getting a new home on the National Mall

A new home for the horses used by the U.S. Park Police will open soon, and should be completed before the end of the year along the National Mall. Construction crews just completed their work on the roof, a milestone that was celebrated Friday. “Our horse-mounted unit was started in...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Maryland Renaissance Festival brings the fun and the traffic

The Maryland Renaissance Festival returns to Crownsville, Maryland, in Anne Arundel County on Saturday, bringing along whoops and hollers, goblets and grails, turkey legs that weigh a pound, spectacles, shows and, unfortunately, some traffic. The festival is held in the 27-acre, fictional Revel Grove Village in Oxfordshire, England. It runs...
CROWNSVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy