Cornell Daily Sun
As a New Semester Begins, Policy Surrounding COVID-19 Continues to Develop
In a University-wide email on Tuesday, the Cornell Campus Public Health Support Center reminded students of the new changes to the COVID-19 safety practices and released new guidance for immunocompromised students. “As the pandemic has evolved, it is clear that SARS-CoV-2 is becoming one of the many viruses that surrounds...
Cornell Daily Sun
Cornell Nexus Scholars Program Debuts in Summer 2022
Founded to expand undergraduate research opportunities at Cornell, the Nexus Scholars Program welcomed its first cohort of students this summer for an eight-week paid research opportunity. The Nexus Scholars Program is offered to Arts and Sciences students from any area of study in the college to conduct research in selected...
Cornell Daily Sun
Not Going Swimmingly: Students Experience Long Waits, Stress at Swim Test
For the first time in two years, Cornellians are once again swimming 75 yards across the Helen Newman Hall pool in order to complete the swim test: one of two University-wide graduation requirements at Cornell. Reinstated for the fall 2022 semester after a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, this fall is the first chance for freshmen, sophomores and juniors to complete the test.
