Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cornell Daily Sun
Cornell Nexus Scholars Program Debuts in Summer 2022
Founded to expand undergraduate research opportunities at Cornell, the Nexus Scholars Program welcomed its first cohort of students this summer for an eight-week paid research opportunity. The Nexus Scholars Program is offered to Arts and Sciences students from any area of study in the college to conduct research in selected...
theithacan.org
Commentary: Frustrations toward Ithaca College are misplaced
During my time working at the Summer Housing Office at Ithaca College, I got more seething calls from angry students and their parents weekly than I can count on my fingers and toes. The complaints themselves are often reasonable. The shouting, name calling and demands to minimum wage workers, not so much. The rooms are too small, trash cans too full and refrigerators unclean are among the chief complaints. While I can’t say that I have never made a fuming call or sent a nasty email following a less than satisfactory experience on campus, I can say I have always made an effort to direct my frustration at the appropriate parties: people who make a salary. For example, when the bathroom on the seventh floor of West Tower was out of both toilet paper and paper towels when the school had promised enhanced maintenance of communal spaces in the height of the pandemic, I directed my frustration at the upper-level, salaried staff making decisions.
Cornell Daily Sun
LETTER FROM THE EDITOR: Growing Season
WELCOME TO A FRESH YEAR at Cornell, and at The Sun. As the summer draws to a close, students flood back into Ithaca to take new classes, meet new friends and make new college memories. We enter a season of falling leaves and shifting weather, and we invite the opportunities for change and growth that come with every fall at Cornell. Yet some things stay the same each year — like The Sun’s daily mission to inform, educate and enlighten the communities we serve.
Hilfiger family to hold back-to-school giveaway
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) -The family of Tommy Hilfiger has passions outside the fashion world. This Saturday, August 27th the family is holding a backpack giveaway as well as hosting lunch for attendees at the Grove Park from noon until three. Not only is the family donating backpacks to send students back to school, they’re also […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cornell Daily Sun
As a New Semester Begins, Policy Surrounding COVID-19 Continues to Develop
In a University-wide email on Tuesday, the Cornell Campus Public Health Support Center reminded students of the new changes to the COVID-19 safety practices and released new guidance for immunocompromised students. “As the pandemic has evolved, it is clear that SARS-CoV-2 is becoming one of the many viruses that surrounds...
theithacan.org
IC staff leave and arrive in offices throughout summer 2022
Laura Davis was appointed as director for both the Ithaca College Offices of Residential Life and Student Conduct and Community Standards in July 2022. She began working at the college in 2018 as assistant director for Housing Services. Before then, she was a residence director at Keene State College in Keene, New Hampshire, and held positions in residential programs at Cornell University.
localsyr.com
How expensive is the Fair?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re planning a visit to the Fair with the family, you might be wondering how much everything is going to cost. Luckily, families making their first trip this year can expect a welcome surprise when it comes to costs. Emily Cole, a visitor...
Cortland roads will be shutdown for SUNY move-in
Cortland Mayor Scott Steve announced via Facebook that there will be daily road closures and redirections as students move in to SUNY Cortland throughout the weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Binghamton University Students React to Student Loan Forgiveness
On Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden announced a plan for student loan forgiveness for many and Binghamton University students had a strong reaction. The Biden Administration's Student Loan Debt Plan will forgive $10,000 of debt for those with student loans who are making under $125,000 per year and $20,000 for students who went to college on Pell Grants. President Biden also extended the student loan pause for what is expected to be the final time, through December 31, 2022. And for undergraduate loans, people can cap repayment at 5% of their monthly income.
Elmira PD warns parents of oversharing back-to-school information online
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With back-to-school coming soon for many in the Twin Tiers, with some students already back in numerous districts, the Elmira Police Department posted a reminder to parents to watch out for oversharing sensitive information on social media about their children. The department shared the importance of limiting sensitive information about the […]
Popular Owego farm store to celebrate anniversary
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Little Creek Farm in Owego decided to help their neighbors by offering farm-fresh eggs, pork, and beef in a stand by the road, all on honor system.
Horseheads School District hiring staff support
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads School District is now fully staffed and prepared for the 2022-2023 academic school year to begin. Due to the pandemic teacher shortages were at the highest in history. Dr. Thomas J. Douglas, The Superintendent of Horseheads shares with 18 News that schools are fully staffed with teachers. However, they […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Bit of Local Farm History
Earlier this summer, I took a cross-country road trip and got to see miles and miles of America’s farmland. As I marveled at the mammoth cultivators and irrigation systems that make the production of our food possible, I couldn’t help thinking of the way folks used to farm and how lucky I am to have grown up with relatives who grew vegetables for a living.
2022 Binghamton Porchfest preview
Music and revelry will fill Binghamton's Westside this Sunday with the return of the annual Porchfest.
NewsChannel 36
New Mural Unveiled on Barbershop in Elmira
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- Community Arts of Elmira unveiled the latest mural art project on the city's southside Tuesday afternoon. Artist Jharmi "Cuba" League is the creator of the mural titled "Community Barber Shop." The mural was painted on the side of Derito's Barber Shop on Franklin Street, taking between six months to a year to go from concept to completion.
Cornell Daily Sun
Not Going Swimmingly: Students Experience Long Waits, Stress at Swim Test
For the first time in two years, Cornellians are once again swimming 75 yards across the Helen Newman Hall pool in order to complete the swim test: one of two University-wide graduation requirements at Cornell. Reinstated for the fall 2022 semester after a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, this fall is the first chance for freshmen, sophomores and juniors to complete the test.
Organization teams with local barber shops to provide free back-to-school haircuts
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers is teaming up with barber shops in Broome and Tioga counties to provide boys with new haircuts before they return to the classroom.
Vineyards feel an edge building in fight against the spotted lanternfly
ITHACA, N.Y.—Grape growers and winemakers in the Finger Lakes have been on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly’s red, flashy, and bespeckled wings ever since it appeared in Pennsylvania in 2014. The invasive species has a destructive appetite for grape vines, posing a major threat to the tourism and agriculture economies built around wine in the region.
localsyr.com
Your Stories: The letter from Practice Resources, LLC is legit
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A letter in your mailbox might be the first time you’re learning about the company Practice Resources, LLC. What does the company do exactly?. “Practice Resources is a medical billing company,” said President and CEO David Barletta. “We do medical billing for several physician practices in Central New York.”
tompkinsweekly.com
Habitat building first Danby house
Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties is building its first Danby house in the town’s White Hawk Ecovillage. White Hawk Ecovillage is a community that is dedicated to living in an environmentally sustainable manner. The village has been in communication with the local Habitat for Humanity for years, discussing a potential partnership to make owning a home in their community more affordable.
Comments / 0