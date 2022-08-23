Read full article on original website
Another Republican who backed Trump's impeachment concedes defeat
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Washington Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 riot, conceded Tuesday to a challenger backed by the former president. NBC News has not yet projected the second candidate who will advance the general election in the state's 3rd...
Democrat-Held Senate Seats Republicans Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterms
The election environment appears to be shifting in Democrats' favor. But Republicans' hopes to take control of the Senate aren't finished yet.
Trump made 30 endorsements in recent primaries. Here's who won.
The former president backed a slew of Republicans running unopposed in their primaries Tuesday.
Two Senate Victories That Will Help Democrats Protect Abortion: Warren
Senator Warren campaigned for two progressive candidates in battleground states Friday, saying their victories could codify Roe v. Wade "as early as January."
Wyoming's Liz Cheney, Alaska's Sarah Palin and Lisa Murkowski among big names in GOP primaries
Rep. Liz Cheney faces a Trump-backed challenger, Harriet Hageman, in a Republican primary. In Alaska, Lisa Murkowski and Sarah Palin also have races.
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Liz Cheney converted her House campaign-finance committee to a leadership PAC hours after losing her primary, filing shows
Rep. Liz Cheney converted her House campaign finance committee to a federal-leadership political action committee hours after losing her primary, a Federal Election Commission filing shows. Harriet Hageman, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, defeated Cheney in Wyoming's Republican primary election on Tuesday evening. Cheney had pushed back...
A Democratic congressman says Liz Cheney potentially running as an independent presidential candidate in 2024 could 'inadvertently help Trump more than hurt him'
Rep. Brendan Boyle told The Hill he admired Cheney, but said a potential WH bid could boost Trump. "She's sacrificed her congressional career to stand up to Trump," Boyle said of his GOP colleague. But he said a 2024 Cheney bid could "help Trump more than hurt him" if she...
Arizona’s U.S. Senate seat rated a toss-up by election forecasters
Incumbent Mark Kelly (D), Blake Masters (R), and Marc Victor (L) are running in the general election for Arizona’s Class III U.S. Senate on November 8, 2022. As of August 2022, three independent race forecasters rated the race Toss-up. Kelly took office in December 2020 following a special election...
25-year-old Maxwell Frost could become first member of Gen Z elected to Congress after Florida primary win
A 25-year-old Florida man with Cuban roots running on a platform of more gun laws, better health care and an improved focus on environmental justice might be headed to Congress. CBS News projects that Maxwell Frost, who ran for a House seat in Florida's 10th Congressional District, dominated a crowded Democratic primary with more than 34% of the votes.
Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema again pivotal as U.S. Senate Democrats scramble for 50 votes
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the enigmatic Democrat from Arizona, is once again at the center of attention in Congress, where she’s the linchpin in Democrats’ plans to pass a party-line climate, health and taxes bill. Democrats need every member of their Senate caucus to support the sweeping 725-page...
Voters decide primary elections in Wyoming and Alaska: LIVE UPDATES
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the last of ten Republicans facing a primary challenge after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump last year, aims to survive a challenge from Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is running to replace the late GOP Congressman Don Young in a special...
NBC News
Trump takes down Liz Cheney — and another GOP political dynasty
WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... Liz Cheney loses by more than 2-to-1 margin in her Wyoming GOP primary. ... Cheney tells NBC’s Savannah Guthrie in exclusive interview: “I don’t think that anybody in any political party should support election deniers.” ... Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka advance in Alaska’s Top 4 Senate primary. ... The Alaska House special heads to ranked-choice finale. ... Rudy Giuliani testifies before special grand jury in Georgia, per NBC’s Blayne Alexander and Charlie Gile. … And a GOP group airs new TV ads hitting Democrats on the economy.
Will Democrats hold on to the Senate?
“Donald Trump did more of the picking than Mitch McConnell,” of the GOP’s midterm Senate nominees, says Larry Sabato of the Center for Politics. “And you can see the results.”
Democratic House, Senate campaign committees outpace Republicans in July
Democrats’ campaign arms in the House and Senate have outpaced that of their Republican counterparts for the month of July, according to recent Federal Election Commission filings. While the House Republicans’ campaign arm said in filings last week that it had raised $9.8 million last month, its Democratic counterpart...
Maxwell Frost, one of the first Gen Z candidates for Congress, has won his primary
Progressive activist Maxwell Frost, one of the first members of Generation Z to run for Congress, has won his Democratic primary, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Frost's win nearly secures his path to Congress since the Orlando-based seat is considered a solidly Democratic district. Frost will...
thecentersquare.com
9 Congressional House seats up for grabs in Massachusetts
(The Center Square) – In just two weeks, primary voters in Massachusetts will finalize candidates for November’s general election. On Sept. 6, voters will be making decisions on nine U.S. House seats, Attorney General, and state Senate and House leadership positions. Nine races for seats in the U.S....
Liz Cheney to battle Trump, may run for U.S. presidency
JACKSON, Wyo., Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Representative Liz Cheney vowed to do all she could to keep Donald Trump out of the White House and said she would decide in the coming months whether to run for president herself, after she lost to a Trump-backed primary challenger in Wyoming on Tuesday.
Voices: Progressive Democrats are facing their biggest test in New York
Four years ago, progressive Democrats in New York caused a political earthquake when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beat House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley. The congresswoman’s victory played a central role in the birth of the Squad, the plucky progressive bloc that came together within the Democratic House caucus after the party took back the chamber in 2018.Ocasio-Cortez and her Squad colleagues — Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — added two to their number in 2020, when Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush turfed out longtime Democratic incumbents in New York and Missouri.It seemed...
Washington Examiner
Race to succeed Maloney as top Dem on House Oversight and Reform Committee after primary loss
The race to replace Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) as the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Reform Committee is quickly heating up after the chairwoman lost her primary race to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) on Tuesday evening. Depending on the outcome of the midterm elections, the individual...
