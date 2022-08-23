Four years ago, progressive Democrats in New York caused a political earthquake when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beat House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley. The congresswoman’s victory played a central role in the birth of the Squad, the plucky progressive bloc that came together within the Democratic House caucus after the party took back the chamber in 2018.Ocasio-Cortez and her Squad colleagues — Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — added two to their number in 2020, when Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush turfed out longtime Democratic incumbents in New York and Missouri.It seemed...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO