Power Rangers Season 30 Set for 2023 Premiere, Full Dino Fury Cast to Return

Hasbro’s entertainment studio, Entertainment One, announced on Sunday (aka Power Rangers Day) that the 30th season of the Power Rangers franchise will begin filming this fall in New Zealand, with an eye on a 2023 debut. What’s more, for the first time since the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers debuted in 1993, the current cast (from Power Rangers: Dino Fury) will be returning for a third season. In Power Rangers: Dino Fury, the titular, color-coded heroes — fueled by the prehistoric power of the dinosaurs — were recruited to deal with an invading alien threat. That adventure continues in Power Rangers: Cosmic...
Why Did Genise Shelton Disappear From ‘Married to Medicine’?

Longtime Married to Medicine viewers might remember Genise Shelton, the friend who recurred in the Bravo reality show’s fourth season and guest-starred in the fifth before disappearing from the show. So, what happened to Genise on Married to Medicine?. Article continues below advertisement. If you believe the online gossip,...
'Law & Order: SUV' Fans Are Saddened by Amanda Rollins Leaving the Show

Fans of NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit breathed a collective sigh of relief as Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) joined the elite squad. Amanda, who has battled quite a few demons, showed viewers that the lives of detectives can sometimes mirror our own. After watching Amanda battle her gambling addiction, deal with toxic family members, juggle her complicated love life, and stand up for herself in the face of sexual harrasment and assault, the detective instantly became a fan-favorite.
Arden Cho Stars in Netflix's 'Partner Track' but Is It Based on a Book?

The new Netflix drama Partner Track sees Teen Wolf star Arden Cho as Ingrid Yun, a hard-working woman looking to break the glass ceiling in her prestigious law firm while also navigating a turbulent personal life. So far, the show has been praised for its similarities to shows such as The Good Wife and Arden's acting prowess. Is Partner Track based on a book? Here's what you need to know.
'She-Hulk' Just Introduced An Iconic Marvel Character and Fans Are Losing Their Minds

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 2 of She-Hulk. It didn't take long for eagle-eyed fans to catch some very important details within the first two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. From teases of a potential World-War Hulk story down the line to the introduction of Daredevil in the official trailer, She-Hulk is not wasting the opportunity for world-building within this "fun lawyer show."
Are Judy and Nate From 'House of Ho' Still Together?

When House of Ho first premiered on HBO Max back in 2020, the show gave viewers a peek into what life was like for one particular Vietnamese American family living in Houston. The show took a break in 2021 but is now coming out with its second season in 2022. One of the interesting couples to keep up with from the show happens to be Judy and Nate, and because it's been so long since Season 1, fans have questions about whether or not they are still together today. Here’s an update.
Barbie Ferreira Announced Her Decision to Leave 'Euphoria' on Instagram

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, Barbie Ferreira announced that she is leaving Euphoria, Sam Levinson's hit TV series, via an Instagram story. The 25-year-old actress didn't share details about what propelled her to take the abrupt step. Barbie portrayed Kat Hernandez, the teenage girl who resolves to fully embrace body positivity and kinks, in Seasons 1 and 2 of Euphoria. The show also explores her relationship with Ethan Daley (Austin Abrams).
You Might Get Banned for Modding in 'MultiVersus'

Season 1 of MultiVersus, the platform fighter from Warner Bros. and Player First Games, is well underway, bringing some much-anticipated characters to the game. Though the roster in MultiVersus is already set to expand from its impressive starting lineup, players have been requesting certain characters that aren't within Warner Bros.' reach to add right away, like Walter White and Gus Fring from the Breaking Bad universe.
The Internet Is Buzzing Over Drake's New Man-Bun Hairstyle

At this point in his career, anything that Drake does shakes pop culture to its core. The Canadian-born rapper is quite literally one of the biggest stars on the planet, and no matter if it's a sly selfie with a fellow industry magnate or a feature-filled new album, fans are certainly going to pay close attention to whatever Drake shares.
It's Official — 'House of the Dragon' Will Return to HBO for Season 2!

As expected, the highly anticipated series premiere of HBO's House of the Dragon blew fans away. On Aug. 21, the Game of Thrones prequel series debuted to the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history. The episode amassed nearly 10 million views on its first night of availability — including broadcast viewers and streams on HBO Max — making it the largest single-day viewership for a series debut in the streaming service's history.
'Me Time' Shows Kevin Hart as a Family Man — Is That Based on Truth?

It feels like it’s been a while since Kevin Hart graced our screens, but now he’s made it to Netflix with his new film, Me Time. In recent years, Kevin has taken part in several more independent projects, such as the NAACP-nominated series True Story and his own series called Die Hart. Now, Kevin stars as Sonny Fisher in Me Time opposite Mark Wahlberg.
