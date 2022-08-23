Read full article on original website
'Big Brother 23's Derek and Claire Will Compete on 'The Amazing Race' Season 34
When it comes to Big Brother, fans are always advised to "expect the unexpected"; however, we don't think viewers could've anticipated a romance between Season 23 houseguests Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss. The two hardly interacted during the game, but it seems that sparks flew when they both headed to the jury house.
Mackenzie Dipman Decided Her Own Fate on 'Love Island USA' Season 4 (SPOILERS)
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Aug. 24 episode of Love Island USA Season 4. The fourth season of Love Island USA is officially winding down, and many of the islanders are forming strong romantic connections with their co-stars. A few of the duos are even either "exclusive," or they are officially boyfriend and girlfriend.
Power Rangers Season 30 Set for 2023 Premiere, Full Dino Fury Cast to Return
Hasbro’s entertainment studio, Entertainment One, announced on Sunday (aka Power Rangers Day) that the 30th season of the Power Rangers franchise will begin filming this fall in New Zealand, with an eye on a 2023 debut. What’s more, for the first time since the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers debuted in 1993, the current cast (from Power Rangers: Dino Fury) will be returning for a third season. In Power Rangers: Dino Fury, the titular, color-coded heroes — fueled by the prehistoric power of the dinosaurs — were recruited to deal with an invading alien threat. That adventure continues in Power Rangers: Cosmic...
Philip Champion (aka Hot Sauce) Starred on the AND1 Mixtape Tour –– What's His Net Worth?
A lot of NBA players credit the AND1 Mixtape Tour players like Philip Champion, aka Hot Sauce, for inspiring the ways basketball is played on courts today by professionals. AND1 certainly influenced the overall NBA since tons of players who are currently on pro teams grew up watching the tour when they were younger.
NBA・
Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower Love Each Other... For Now
In House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra Targaryen lives during the height of her family's power. She's a dragon rider, a princess in King's Landing, and her father Viserys I's only child. Since the HBO series takes place nearly 200 years before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire,...
Why Did Genise Shelton Disappear From ‘Married to Medicine’?
Longtime Married to Medicine viewers might remember Genise Shelton, the friend who recurred in the Bravo reality show’s fourth season and guest-starred in the fifth before disappearing from the show. So, what happened to Genise on Married to Medicine?. Article continues below advertisement. If you believe the online gossip,...
'Law & Order: SUV' Fans Are Saddened by Amanda Rollins Leaving the Show
Fans of NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit breathed a collective sigh of relief as Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) joined the elite squad. Amanda, who has battled quite a few demons, showed viewers that the lives of detectives can sometimes mirror our own. After watching Amanda battle her gambling addiction, deal with toxic family members, juggle her complicated love life, and stand up for herself in the face of sexual harrasment and assault, the detective instantly became a fan-favorite.
Arden Cho Stars in Netflix's 'Partner Track' but Is It Based on a Book?
The new Netflix drama Partner Track sees Teen Wolf star Arden Cho as Ingrid Yun, a hard-working woman looking to break the glass ceiling in her prestigious law firm while also navigating a turbulent personal life. So far, the show has been praised for its similarities to shows such as The Good Wife and Arden's acting prowess. Is Partner Track based on a book? Here's what you need to know.
'The Amazing Race' Season 34 Cast May Be One of the Most Diverse Yet
Another season, another race around the world. After a COVID-19 infused Season 33 of The Amazing Race, the reality series is back on Sept. 21 with a brand new cast. CBS has finally revealed who is taking part in the historic race that has become half reality television and half travelog.
'She-Hulk' Just Introduced An Iconic Marvel Character and Fans Are Losing Their Minds
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 2 of She-Hulk. It didn't take long for eagle-eyed fans to catch some very important details within the first two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. From teases of a potential World-War Hulk story down the line to the introduction of Daredevil in the official trailer, She-Hulk is not wasting the opportunity for world-building within this "fun lawyer show."
Which Original 'Gossip Girl' Episodes Were Straight-up Scandalous, and Which Were Downright Bad? Our Ranking
BEST — "Much 'I Do' About Nothing" Whoever coined the saying "every good story is only as good as its villain" clearly had drinks with Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg). Serena Van Der Woodsen (Blake Lively) walked into her boyfriend Dan's (Penn Badgley) Brooklyn apartment, only to find Georgina, who...
Are Judy and Nate From 'House of Ho' Still Together?
When House of Ho first premiered on HBO Max back in 2020, the show gave viewers a peek into what life was like for one particular Vietnamese American family living in Houston. The show took a break in 2021 but is now coming out with its second season in 2022. One of the interesting couples to keep up with from the show happens to be Judy and Nate, and because it's been so long since Season 1, fans have questions about whether or not they are still together today. Here’s an update.
A Complicated Family Tree — How Is Rhaenyra Targaryen Related to Daenerys? (SPOILERS)
After three long years, audiences were thrust back into the very familiar world of Westeros with House of the Dragon — although now viewers are following Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, portrayed by Milly Alcock, instead of Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen. Article continues below advertisement. As we also learn in the...
Mods Can Bring Walter White and Other 'Breaking Bad' Characters to 'MultiVersus'
Though Season 1 of MultiVersus has just begun, players are already requesting new characters they want to be added to the game's roster. Throughout this season, developer Player First Games has promised to bring characters like Rick and Morty to its already impressive list of fully voiced characters — but players are dying to see the icons of Breaking Bad in the game.
Barbie Ferreira Announced Her Decision to Leave 'Euphoria' on Instagram
On Wednesday, Aug. 24, Barbie Ferreira announced that she is leaving Euphoria, Sam Levinson's hit TV series, via an Instagram story. The 25-year-old actress didn't share details about what propelled her to take the abrupt step. Barbie portrayed Kat Hernandez, the teenage girl who resolves to fully embrace body positivity and kinks, in Seasons 1 and 2 of Euphoria. The show also explores her relationship with Ethan Daley (Austin Abrams).
You Might Get Banned for Modding in 'MultiVersus'
Season 1 of MultiVersus, the platform fighter from Warner Bros. and Player First Games, is well underway, bringing some much-anticipated characters to the game. Though the roster in MultiVersus is already set to expand from its impressive starting lineup, players have been requesting certain characters that aren't within Warner Bros.' reach to add right away, like Walter White and Gus Fring from the Breaking Bad universe.
The Internet Is Buzzing Over Drake's New Man-Bun Hairstyle
At this point in his career, anything that Drake does shakes pop culture to its core. The Canadian-born rapper is quite literally one of the biggest stars on the planet, and no matter if it's a sly selfie with a fellow industry magnate or a feature-filled new album, fans are certainly going to pay close attention to whatever Drake shares.
It's Official — 'House of the Dragon' Will Return to HBO for Season 2!
As expected, the highly anticipated series premiere of HBO's House of the Dragon blew fans away. On Aug. 21, the Game of Thrones prequel series debuted to the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history. The episode amassed nearly 10 million views on its first night of availability — including broadcast viewers and streams on HBO Max — making it the largest single-day viewership for a series debut in the streaming service's history.
'Me Time' Shows Kevin Hart as a Family Man — Is That Based on Truth?
It feels like it’s been a while since Kevin Hart graced our screens, but now he’s made it to Netflix with his new film, Me Time. In recent years, Kevin has taken part in several more independent projects, such as the NAACP-nominated series True Story and his own series called Die Hart. Now, Kevin stars as Sonny Fisher in Me Time opposite Mark Wahlberg.
Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Are Reportedly Separating After Four Years of Marriage
It's a sad day for DWTS fans. Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, the pro dancer couple who became a great source of envy thanks to their next-level dance moves and swoon-worthy relationship, have reportedly broken up. Article continues below advertisement. Emma joined the DWTS dance troupe in 2010, the same...
