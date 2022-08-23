Nina Clarisa Rose Sierra, 94, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 25, 2022, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Nina was born December 14, 1927, in Liberty, TX, to Richard and Starlene Gash. She grew up and attended schools in Independence, Missouri. On February 6, 1965, she married Mark Manuel Sierra in Phoenix City, Alabama. Nina and Mark made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was an administrative secretary, legal secretary, a fantastic homemaker, and she knew American sign language. She was a member of Assembly of God, a non-denominational church. She had a ministry signing for deaf people. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking and gardening. Nina is survived by her loving husband, Mark Sierra of Idaho Falls, ID. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Starlene Gash; sister, Diane Lewis; and her twin brother who passed away at the age of six. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Nina 12/14/1927 - 8/25/2022Clarisa Rose Sierra.

