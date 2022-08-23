Read full article on original website
East Idaho Eats: Smokin’ Buds serves award-winning ribs, sauce and ‘pillowy heavens of pork’
CHUBBUCK — While living in Kansas City in 2008, Ryan “Bud” Matthews “fell into some friends” who were involved in that region’s competitive cooking scene. He took notes, learned from the best, and started competitive cooking himself the same year. Then, his passion, combined with a lack of barbecue options in southeastern Idaho, led to a career change in 2021 when he launched his food truck — Smokin’ Buds BBQ.
Sierra, Nina
Nina Clarisa Rose Sierra, 94, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 25, 2022, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Nina was born December 14, 1927, in Liberty, TX, to Richard and Starlene Gash. She grew up and attended schools in Independence, Missouri. On February 6, 1965, she married Mark Manuel Sierra in Phoenix City, Alabama. Nina and Mark made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was an administrative secretary, legal secretary, a fantastic homemaker, and she knew American sign language. She was a member of Assembly of God, a non-denominational church. She had a ministry signing for deaf people. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking and gardening. Nina is survived by her loving husband, Mark Sierra of Idaho Falls, ID. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Starlene Gash; sister, Diane Lewis; and her twin brother who passed away at the age of six. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Nina 12/14/1927 - 8/25/2022Clarisa Rose Sierra.
Biz Buzz: Blackfoot couple providing ‘escape’ with entertainment that’s close to home
BLACKFOOT – When Jessi and Matt Nelson aren’t working with students at Idaho Science & Technology Charter School, one of their favorite activities is visiting escape rooms. The Blackfoot couple were frequent customers at a now-defunct escape room in Blackfoot, and that’s what prompted them to open Oh!...
Idaho Falls responds to use of force lawsuit
Attorneys representing the Idaho Falls Police Department have filed a response to a lawsuit alleging an officer caused serious injuries to a man through an inappropriate use of force. The response denies the accusations made by plaintiff Tony Irvine and his attorney that on July 14, 2020, Idaho Falls police...
What went wrong? Frustrated fans want answers after rock concert debacle
POCATELLO — Fans are fuming over a botched concert in Pocatello last weekend. Thousands showed up at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 19 for the Rockzilla Tour, featuring Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. But it ended up a huge disappointment and...
Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House
The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
Idaho Falls restaurant up for lease after 5-month closure
IDAHO FALLS — Sonic Drive-in at 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls is up for lease. The fast food restaurant closed in March after a fire broke out in the kitchen fryers. The fire spread up the walls and into the building. Click here to read more. Yellow...
‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground
IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
Sugar-Salem School District embraces growth
Students in Sugar-Salem School District 322 are getting accustomed to their new schedules as they complete their first week in school. Superintendent Chester Bradshaw reported that the district is responding to growth in the community.
Sports Line Friday Night – August 26th, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a packed week 1 of action on the gridiron, and the slate included the Rocky Mountain Rumble and the first game on the new Ravsten Stadium turf!. Check out the full episode of Sports Line Friday Night to see a full recap. Article...
Is This Really The Most Obese City in Idaho?
When I first arrived in Idaho, one of the first things I noticed was how active everyone is. It’s easy to see why too – we have access to mountains (my favorite), endless trails, and many other activities that allow us to be active. All of that being said, a new report just came out and revealed the “most obese” cities in every state, including Idaho.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Aug 11
Authorities in southern Idaho are asking for help in locating a missing teenager from the Pocatello area. She hasn't had contact with family in more than two weeks, according to information shared by multiple state missing person websites. Have you seen Thalia Danielle Olmos? Her profile was shared on both...
Former Idaho Sheriff pens letter of guilt, recounts events after threatening LDS Church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A former Idaho Sheriff who recently pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group has written a letter of apology and responsibility regarding the incident, according to East Idaho News. The letter, which was filed in court Monday morning, reads, […]
Clouds and winds increase with PM storms around
Sunny to start and mild in the valley with 72 by 10am and around 90 degrees later (87 in Idaho Falls) with some light hazy sun and windy at times in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, winds southwest gusting to 20+ Mountains have an isolated chance of storms with gusty winds and highs in the upper 70's to 80. The post Clouds and winds increase with PM storms around appeared first on Local News 8.
American Falls man who died in crash was popular teacher and coach
AMERICAN FALLS — A man who died in a crash Monday on Interstate 86 near American Falls has been identified by the Power County Coroner’s Office as 78-year-old Kirk Dahlke. “Kirk Dahlke was a high school teacher and wrestling and football coach,” said Alaina Russell, a friend of Dahlke’s. “He was a very good guy who helped guide a lot of young men.”
