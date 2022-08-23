ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Opinion: Don't drop the ball on education in special session

A week ago, we put out the call for putting our money where our mouth is when it comes to doing whatever is possible to better fund Idaho’s education system. Gov. Brad Little took a step in that direction Tuesday when he announced a special legislative session to be held Sept. 1 to use a portion of the state’s record $2 billion projected budget surplus on schools while calling for immediate and ongoing rebates and tax cuts for individuals.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Washington's Murray and Inslee conclude breaching Snake River dams ‘not an option right now,’ while calling status quo unsustainable for salmon

WASHINGTON — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray have concluded that the Lower Snake River dams should not be breached before the financial and environmental benefits they provide are replaced, work that would cost an estimated $10 billion to $31 billion, according to a report commissioned by the two Democrats.
WASHINGTON STATE
Post Register

Oregon fire quadruples in size; governor declares emergency

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon almost quadrupled in size overnight Saturday, forcing evacuations and prompting the governor to invoke an emergency act that allows the state fire marshal to take command of suppression efforts. The Rum Creek Fire, which had covered around 1,200 acres...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Fort Hall, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Post Register

Idaho leads U.S. in highest number of current wildfires

Idaho leads all U.S. states with the number of current active wildfires in the National Interagency Fire Center’s database, which has recorded more than 118,000 acres that have been burned from fires across the state. The largest wildfire in Idaho is the human-caused Moose fire, which has burned over...
Post Register

Oregon fire spreads, governor declares statewide emergency

MERLIN, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures, authorities said Sunday, as the threat of more blazes prompted the governor to sign a statewide emergency declaration. The Rum Creek Fire has burned almost 15 square...
OREGON STATE
Post Register

Careful where you sleep in Montana

I had just tucked into my sleeping bag and tiny tent for the night and was dozing off when I heard the sprinkler fire up on the far side of Belt, Montana’s city park. The lush green park was available for camping, but no signs pointed to where to set up, so I picked a spot next to a picnic table under some huge cottonwood trees. A minute later another set of sprinklers came on, this time a little closer. It was not a good trend.
BELT, MT
Post Register

Oregon wildfire grows rapidly, destroys several structures

MERLIN, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures, after forcing evacuations and prompting the state to take command of efforts to contain the blaze, officials said Sunday. The Rum Creek Fire has burned almost 15...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy