I had just tucked into my sleeping bag and tiny tent for the night and was dozing off when I heard the sprinkler fire up on the far side of Belt, Montana’s city park. The lush green park was available for camping, but no signs pointed to where to set up, so I picked a spot next to a picnic table under some huge cottonwood trees. A minute later another set of sprinklers came on, this time a little closer. It was not a good trend.

BELT, MT ・ 14 HOURS AGO