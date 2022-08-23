ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Harford County 2022 high school field hockey preview

By Randy McRoberts, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eC1zm_0hRQG8ji00
North Harford goalie Sarah Reifsnyder and her teammates celebrate after their 1-0 win over C. Milton Wright in the 2A North Region II. The Hawks return eight starters from last season's regional championship team. Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Field hockey teams from throughout Harford County, and also Perryville, have been putting in time the past few weeks in readiness for the 2022 season.

A year ago, teams from Fallston (Class 1A), North Harford (2A) and Bel Air (3A) each won region championships, but all three were eliminated in the state quarterfinals. Can either move a step further in 2022? Or might C. Milton Wright (3A champs in 2013, 2018 and finalist in 2017) get back in the state title mix?

Also, John Carroll welcomes back a coach with over 20 years experience as it looks to make some noise in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference.

Aberdeen

Coach : Jennifer Finkel, first season

Last season : N/A

Top players : Senior Sarah Parsley

Season outlook : Finkel, who coached Havre de Grace before the pandemic, and assistant coach Emily Pecora, take over an Eagles program that hasn’t fielded a varsity team since 2019. Parsley is the lone returning player.

“As the team is made up of all players who are new to the sport, we can’t say at this point who our key players are, but for a team of players who are brand new to the sport, they are all looking great,” Finkel said.

Bel Air

Coach : Megan Lukasavage, third season

Last season : 6-7

Top returning players : Seniors Olivia Bannan, Delany McDermott; junior Faith Kregel; sophomore Paige Feick

Key newcomers : Juniors Carrie Ermentrout, Kai Bruso; freshman Avery Frank

Season outlook : “This year we will have some new players on our offense such as Ermentrout, Bruso and Frank. They work well together and are great at anticipating each other’s passes,” Lukasavage said.

Feick (11 goals, six assists in 2021) and McDermott will lead the midfield.

“Our defense is solid. I’m looking for big things from Bannan and Kregel, who both started for us as defenders last year,” Lukasavage said. “I anticipate a great season, the team has been working very hard. Their dedication to the sport and to each other is fantastic.”

C. Milton Wright

Coach : Kelsey Lovelace, fourth season

Last season : 10-3

Top returning players : Seniors Riley Cushman (D), Charlotte Fisher (M), Brooke Hunsinger (F/M), Carys May (D); juniors Claire Burrows (F), Winslow Dipeso (M) and Sara Durborow (D);

Key newcomers : Abby Blair, Jr. Forward; Anna Buyse, Jr. Midfield; Paityn Gossman, Fr. Forward; Mackenzie Morse, Jr. Midfield

Season outlook : The Mustangs return eight starters from last season including the same defense that allowed just nine goals in 2021. Cushman (Towson commit), an All-State honorable mention pick and May, alongside Durborow and sophomore goalkeeper Phoebe Hennessy will return to the backfield.

“These four players work very well together, so we will continue to look to them to hold our defensive unit that kept us in every game just a season ago,” Lovelace said. “We also return Dipeso (13 assists, three goals in 2021) and she‘ll be accompanied in the midfield by Fisher, Buyse, Morse, Aubrey Hunsinger and Dakoda Cornes.”

Burrows (eight goals, four assists) led CMW scoring last season.

Fallston

Coach : Jackie Cummings, fifth season

Last season : 10-5

Top returning players : Seniors Macy Budke (M), Payden Knoll (G), Caitlyn Weitzel (M); juniors Riley Cloude (D) and Hailey Meyer Jr. (M)

Key newcomers : Junior Harper Canatella (F) and Sara Drzik (F)

Season outlook : “This year we are looking forward to building our team chemistry on and off the field. We are going to be strong in our midfield and are really looking forward to seeing what our forward line can do,” Cummings said. “We graduated a lot of senior forwards and are excited to see what our new forward line can do and we are lucky to have our senior goalies back again to be our leaders in the backfield.”

Harford Tech

Coach : Brian Reider, second season

Last season : 10-3

Top returning players : Seniors Mackenzie Cogdill (D), Margaret D’Angelo (D), Natalie Gardini (M), Alyssa Geddie (M), Paige Stanley (M), Lillie Uttenreither (M); junior Isabella Price (G)

Key newcomers : Junior Ava Beaty (D); sophomore Megan Nguyen (F); freshman Sadie Atkinson (F),
Victoria Klipner (F) and Hailey Spenard (D)

Season outlook : Harford Tech had a great season in 2021 and it is believed they had the most wins in a single field hockey season in the school’s history. With last year’s success, the Cobras were placed in the Upper (Chesapeake) Division of the UCBAC and will not be a surprise to any team this year. The Cobras are working hard in the preseason to get ready for the grueling 2022 schedule ahead of them. On paper, the Cobras will be the ‘underdog’ in the majority of games played this season, but the players believe in the motto, “hard work will beat skill when skill does not work hard.” Harford Tech graduated its top two scorers from last year’s team, and will be looking to replace the scoring threat.

Havre de Grace

Coach : Kristeena Bakke, fourth season

Last season : 1-3

Top returning players : Seniors Allie Greeley (G), Grace Hinton (F); sophomores Mackey Bakke (F), Camie Nguyen (D) and Ella Pensell (F)

Season outlook: The Warriors are looking forward to a stronger offensive team and Greeley had a 70% save percentage last year.

“We’re trying to score more points this year and to add, we’re an amazing defensive team,” Bakke said.

John Carroll

Coach : Tess Gauthier, 19th season

Last season : N/A

Top players : Seniors Manna Hollin (D), Avery Riffel (M), Kalista Watson (D); juniors Annie Bennett (M), Hayley Lauer (M), Margo Smith (M), Julia Ward (D); sophomores Sammie Bender (M) and Makayla Casey (M)

Season outlook : The Patriots are going to be a strong, young team with much potential in 2022. Coach Gauthier returns to program she led for 18 years in a previous stint. The players are athletic, skilled and have great team chemistry. The IAAM B conference should prove to be very competitive as well as games within the county which round out the schedule.

North Harford

Coach : Carla Harward, 10th season

Last season : 8-8

Top returning players : Seniors Julia Blondell (F), Kendall Fortune (F), Abbey Saltzer (F), Kaley Mullhausen (F), Isabella Southard (D), Autum Tagliaferri (D/M), Grace Underwood (D); Grace Conklin (M), Sarah Reifsnyder (G) and Korynn Sims (M/F)

Key new players : Juniors Sara Ford (D), Isabelle Hendricks (F); sophomores Mollie Fialcowitz (M), Claire Moffitt (M)

Season outlook : The Hawks are returning eight starters, including goalie Reifsnyder, from last season’s regional championship team, which makes it hopeful to continue where it left off.

“We are skilled, have depth and have experienced leadership on the team,” Harward said. “Our defense/midfield will be anchored by Tagliaferri (Christopher Newport University) as well as our returning leading scorer, Fortune (West Chester University). With a challenging schedule, we will be tested early, and our season will be determined by how well the team works together. We are pleased with the progress we have made so far and look forward to the season ahead.”

Perryville

Coach : Janet Candy, 14th season

Last season : 3-11

Top returning players : Seniors Quinn Distler (M), Lawrencia Jennings (G), Augustine Mahan (D); juniors Peyton Givens (F) and Rileigh Manthei (F)

Key new players : Junior Jaylin Rouselle (M); sophomore Jillian Gillano (D); freshmen Jeanna Clark (D) and Emma Lidy (M)

Season outlook: “We have a strong group of returning players mixed with an energetic group of newcomers. The team has worked hard in the offseason and all summer to refine skills and enter the season ready to play,” Candy said. “Preseason has given us a great opportunity to progress as a team and continue to build off the momentum from last season.”

Comments / 0

Related
baltimorefishbowl.com

Army Corps, Maryland DOT sign $4B agreement to use material dredged from Port of Baltimore to restore mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem

Maryland and federal officials on Tuesday signed a new $4 billion agreement to restore the mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem using sediment dredged from the Port of Baltimore and the Honga River. Col. Estee Pinchasin, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Baltimore District commander, and Maryland Department of Transporation Secretary James F....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands

BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harford County, MD
Harford County, MD
Sports
Bel Air, MD
Sports
City
Bel Air, MD
City
Towson, MD
City
Perryville, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Sports
NBC Washington

Worker Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash

A garbage truck rolled over in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Tuesday morning, crushing and killing a worker on the truck. The truck was near the intersection of Broadwater Drive and Blaine Road in Deale about 11:15 a.m. when it moved over to allow a car to pass. Two wheels fell...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Family Mourns Man Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash

A Maryland family is in mourning after a horrible freak accident. Francisco Madero of Glen Burnie was killed Tuesday on a rural road in Anne Arundel County when the garbage truck he was working on crashed on top of him. Medero’s family left flowers near the deep ruts beside the...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Field Hockey#Highschoolsports#Hawks#Havre De Grace
CBS Baltimore

Female shot and killed in Frankford, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- A female was shot and killed Friday night in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers received a call about 9:46 p.m. for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.At that location police found an unknown female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Carjacking suspect arrested in northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland State Police and U.S. Marshals on Friday located and arrested a man in northeast Baltimore who was wanted for an alleged carjacking that took place earlier this month. The suspect, Treverrick Jamal Robinson, 24, of Baltimore, was wanted for armed carjacking and related offenses by the Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Voice

Baltimore Restaurant Named Best In Nation For Sandwiches

A recent blog has named a Baltimore restaurant one of the best in the nation for sandwiches as they celebrate the lunchtime favorite. Ekiben was Yelp's choice for the best sandwich in Maryland, and deservedly so with it's unique array of sandwiches served on a beautiful steamed bun, according to the Yelp list.
BALTIMORE, MD
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Unlicensed assisted living home operators swept up in nursing home ‘dumping’ case

The operator of two unlicensed assisted living facilities was sentenced last week for felony theft following an investigation into nursing homes reportedly unlawfully discharging residents to unlicensed homes in the Baltimore area. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced last week that Troy Desante Brown was sentenced to a three-year suspended...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

White Marsh steakhouse named among best in Baltimore

WHITE MARSH, MD—One of the best steakhouses in Baltimore area is located right in White Marsh, according to a new report from Stacker. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House on THE AVENUE at White Marsh came in at number 11 on this list. Stacker compiled a list of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy