Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Detroit police investigating shooting that left 2 men injured

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left two people hospitalized early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the block of Rathbone, near I-75 & Fort St. According to police, the two men, ages 19 and 23, were at a gathering when an unknown suspect fired...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Four shot at random, at least two fatally, in Detroit; police searching for suspect

Detroit — Four people were shot, at least two fatally, in a series of random shootings Sunday morning along Seven Mile on Detroit's west side, police said. At a press conference Sunday afternoon, Detroit Police Chief James White said the shootings were done by a single suspect with a single weapon and appeared to be random because nothing connected the four victims.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

Driver arrested in alleged road rage on I-94 in Detroit, state police say

A driver has been arrested in connection with a reported road-rage incident Thursday on Interstate 94 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. The incident was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Interstate 75 around 3:15 p.m. and involved a motorist pointing a weapon at another driver, according to a statement on Twitter.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 killed in early morning crash involving 6 vehicles on EB I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT – Six vehicles were involved in a crash on eastbound I-94 and Mount Elliott Street in Detroit on Saturday morning that left two people dead. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Fusion lost control of the vehicle, crashed into the center median barrier and was rear-ended by a Kia at around 2:25 a.m. on Saturday.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Romulus man charged after allegedly stealing Madison Heights Fire pickup truck

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Romulus man was charged after prosecutors allege he stole a Madison Heights Fire Department pickup truck on Tuesday. 30-year-old Ashon Lamar Norman was charged with one felony count of motor vehicle-unlawful driving away and one felony count of larceny in a building. He was arraigned Friday and was given a $10,000 bond.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 men shot in drive-by on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two men were wounded in a suspected drive-by shooting in Detroit Wednesday night. One victim is in critical condition and the second man is listed in temporary serious condition after being shot at 5:30 p.m. in the 11300 block of Ward on the city's west side, police say.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan State Police seize 11 lbs of crystal meth in search of home

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police announced on Friday that the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized over 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. MSP said that FANG, in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), served...
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Man who shot 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' to undergo psych exam

A lawyer for Winston Kirtley Jr., the suspect in a July shooting on Detroit's west side that left two people dead and six others injured after an apparent parking dispute, said Friday that his client is in a "confused state of mind" and in need of psychological examination. "The first time I visited him he was not very responsive at all. Yesterday, I went to see him again. I found him to be on the psychiatric floor....
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police search for suspect after man, 34, fatally shot in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.The incident happened on July 17, at about 2:26 a.m. in the 12800 block of Pierson. Police say the 34-year-old victim and a man wearing a white T-shirt were involved in a physical altercation.Then the suspect, who police say was wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, produced a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim. The victim was fatally wounded.If anyone recognizes these individuals or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Westland man sentenced to prison after stabbing father to death, dumping body

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 25-year-old Westland man was sentenced to prison Friday after he stabbed his dad to death in the city of Wayne. Flem Stiltner, IV, 25, was charged with first-degree murder after killing his 48-year-old father, Flem Stiltner, III, in 2020. He was convicted on one count of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 29 to 50 years in prison.
WESTLAND, MI

