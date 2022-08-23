Read full article on original website
Detroit police search for suspect in multiple deadly shootings on west side
Detroit police say officers are searching the city's west side for a suspect in multiple deadly shootings.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating shooting that left 2 men injured
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left two people hospitalized early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the block of Rathbone, near I-75 & Fort St. According to police, the two men, ages 19 and 23, were at a gathering when an unknown suspect fired...
Detroit News
Four shot at random, at least two fatally, in Detroit; police searching for suspect
Detroit — Four people were shot, at least two fatally, in a series of random shootings Sunday morning along Seven Mile on Detroit's west side, police said. At a press conference Sunday afternoon, Detroit Police Chief James White said the shootings were done by a single suspect with a single weapon and appeared to be random because nothing connected the four victims.
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on man who shot at restaurant worker behind bulletproof glass
Detroit — Detroit police are seeking information about a man who shot at a restaurant worker after claiming his order was wrong. On Aug. 13, a male suspect shot at a 42-year-old female Hollywood Coney Island employee working behind bulletproof glass at the counter, Detroit police said in a press release Saturday. No injuries were reported.
fox2detroit.com
Man charged in Detroit BBQ murder, kidnapping, chase, and standoff was on tether after posting low bond
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect accused of killing a man at a Detroit barbecue then barricading himself in a home with a kidnapped child after fleeing police was already out on bond on an unrelated charge of shooting at his girlfriend. Deveius Monta Weathers, 29, of Eastpointe, is accused...
Detroit News
Driver arrested in alleged road rage on I-94 in Detroit, state police say
A driver has been arrested in connection with a reported road-rage incident Thursday on Interstate 94 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. The incident was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Interstate 75 around 3:15 p.m. and involved a motorist pointing a weapon at another driver, according to a statement on Twitter.
fox2detroit.com
3-year-old killed in crash on Inkster Rd; mom arrested for possible drunk driving
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Farmington Hills police are investigating a crash that killed a 3-year-old on Inkster Road and 8 Mile Road overnight on Saturday. Police said they responded to the intersection at 2:34 a.m. for a two-car crash. According to investigators, a car driven by a 29-year-old...
fox2detroit.com
Madison Heights Fire Dept. pickup truck found in Detroit two days after it was stolen
On Tuesday, someone walked right into an open Madison Heights Firehouse and took a department pickup truck. Two days later, the truck is back where it belongs and the suspect is in custody.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 killed in early morning crash involving 6 vehicles on EB I-94 in Detroit
DETROIT – Six vehicles were involved in a crash on eastbound I-94 and Mount Elliott Street in Detroit on Saturday morning that left two people dead. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Fusion lost control of the vehicle, crashed into the center median barrier and was rear-ended by a Kia at around 2:25 a.m. on Saturday.
fox2detroit.com
Romulus man charged after allegedly stealing Madison Heights Fire pickup truck
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Romulus man was charged after prosecutors allege he stole a Madison Heights Fire Department pickup truck on Tuesday. 30-year-old Ashon Lamar Norman was charged with one felony count of motor vehicle-unlawful driving away and one felony count of larceny in a building. He was arraigned Friday and was given a $10,000 bond.
98online.com
Detroit Police arrest three kids – 11, 12, and 14 – trying to steal new Dodge Chargers and Challengers
DETROIT (FOX 2) – Detroit Police on Monday told FOX 2 that three children, between the ages of 11 and 14, were the most recent arrests in rising cases of car jackings throughout the city. On Monday, the trio of kids – ages 11, 12, and 14 – were...
Stolen truck crashes going 100 mph in Detroit neighborhood, injures mother and 4 children
A stolen truck was speeding at 100 mph though a neighborhood at at East State Fair and Alcoy Avenue on Detroit’s east side when it crashed into a car carrying a mother and her four children, injuries all five.
fox2detroit.com
2 men shot in drive-by on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two men were wounded in a suspected drive-by shooting in Detroit Wednesday night. One victim is in critical condition and the second man is listed in temporary serious condition after being shot at 5:30 p.m. in the 11300 block of Ward on the city's west side, police say.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police seize 11 lbs of crystal meth in search of home
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police announced on Friday that the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized over 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. MSP said that FANG, in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), served...
Man who shot 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' to undergo psych exam
A lawyer for Winston Kirtley Jr., the suspect in a July shooting on Detroit's west side that left two people dead and six others injured after an apparent parking dispute, said Friday that his client is in a "confused state of mind" and in need of psychological examination. "The first time I visited him he was not very responsive at all. Yesterday, I went to see him again. I found him to be on the psychiatric floor....
Police search for suspect after man, 34, fatally shot in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.The incident happened on July 17, at about 2:26 a.m. in the 12800 block of Pierson. Police say the 34-year-old victim and a man wearing a white T-shirt were involved in a physical altercation.Then the suspect, who police say was wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, produced a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim. The victim was fatally wounded.If anyone recognizes these individuals or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
fox2detroit.com
Westland man sentenced to prison after stabbing father to death, dumping body
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 25-year-old Westland man was sentenced to prison Friday after he stabbed his dad to death in the city of Wayne. Flem Stiltner, IV, 25, was charged with first-degree murder after killing his 48-year-old father, Flem Stiltner, III, in 2020. He was convicted on one count of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 29 to 50 years in prison.
fox2detroit.com
Argument escalates to gunfire, injuring 18-year-old woman on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An 18-year-old woman is recovering at a hospital after she was struck by gunfire during an incident on Detroit's west side Tuesday night. The gunshots came after a fight had escalated in a typically calm subdivision. Detroit police were dispatched to Curtis Street near Lenore which...
fox2detroit.com
Ferndale man files false police report that wife hit him with frying pan hours after he assaulted her
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Ferndale man who allegedly assaulted his wife in the early morning on Aug. 10 was charged with filing a false police report when he told law enforcement she had attacked him with a frying pan. Dorin Amalfi, 31, had told Ferndale police that Wednesday...
1 dead in early morning shooting on Detroit’s west side
Detroit police are on the scene of a fatal shooting on the city’s west side. WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports just after 4:30 a.m., shots were fired at a man on Prest Street near Greenfield and Fenkell. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
