By KEN POWTAK Associated Press BOSTON - Isaac Paredes homered over the Green Monster in each of his first two at-bats and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Boston Red Sox 12-4 on Sunday. Randy Arozarena hit three doubles off the left-field wall at Fenway Park and drove in two runs. David Peralta had three hits with two RBI doubles for the Rays, who came to town on a six-game winning streak before losing two straight. J.D. Martinez, Tommy Pham and Franchy Cordero all hit solo homers for the Red Sox, with Martinez's 10th of the season ending...
NEW YORK (AP) — Germán Márquez outpitched Max Scherzer, allowing one hit over seven sparkling innings and denying the New York Mets’ ace his 200th career win as the Colorado Rockies eked out a 1-0 victory Sunday to prevent a four-game sweep by the NL East leaders. Brian Serven’s sacrifice fly off Scherzer in the seventh gave the Rockies their second 1-0 win over the Mets. The other one came in August 2012. Márquez (7-10) struck out five and walked two, improving to 2-1 with a 1.42 ERA in three road starts against the Mets. The right-hander threw a seven-inning complete game in his previous start at Citi Field on April 17, 2021. Scherzer (9-4) gave up four hits and racked up 11 strikeouts over seven innings in his 110th double-digit strikeout game — tying Roger Clemens for third on the career list behind Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson.
Comments / 0