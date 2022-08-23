Read full article on original website
Room to grow
“Old ideas can sometimes use new buildings. New ideas must use old buildings.”. That’s a quote from Jane Jacobs, author of “The Death and Life of Great American Cities.” Even more than six decades after its publication, the book remains extremely influential in American urban planning. And it still applies, as in the case of a small warehouse district on the west end of College Park.
Proposed development in Sodo could complement future Pulse Museum
Last year we wrote about the transformation underway in south downtown in the industrial area along Division Avenue. The area has been rezoned from industrial use to high-intensity residential mixed-use. In July we reported that plans for the West Kaley mixed-use project had been filed with the City. The proposal...
‘Under-i’ Project delayed
The project that will convert the land underneath the I-4 overpass into a public park and activity center has been delayed. Last year, City officials were planning for construction on the park to begin by the end of 2022, but city of Orlando spokesperson Ashley Papagni told The Community Paper that construction is now expected to begin in 2024. Design work and public outreach is expected to begin in the next couple of months.
Where does traffic come from?
Downtown Orlando continues to grow and change, with new buildings being proposed routinely and cranes and construction visible in any direction. When a new mixed-use building proposal is posted to social media, invariably one of the first comments is “Oh no — more traffic!” But does every new building actually generate more traffic? The intuitive answer would be that more people means more vehicles, which equals more traffic.
Publisher’s Desk: The Community Paper celebrates 33 years in print
The year was 1989. Shoulder pads were big and hair was bigger. The Game Boy and Microsoft Office were born, and the Berlin Wall came down. It was quite a year. It was also the year that Susan Titour decided there needed to be a community newspaper in College Park. A paper that would share only positive news connecting neighbors, business owners, schools and community groups. Each month she gathered the news, laid out the copy and delivered the papers to driveways.
Local Flavor with Scott Joseph: Coquille St. Jacques from Le Coq Au Vin
Le Coq Au Vin, at 46 Orlando’s oldest French restaurant, was already in operation for six years when Louis Perrotte and his wife, Magdalena, bought it. It is now owned and operated by Chef Reimund Pitz and his wife, Sandy, in partnership with the Perrottes. Housed in its unique A-frame — the original structure was a model for a company selling beach homes — Le Coq Au Vin is still a go-to special occasion restaurant for many Central Floridians.
Orlando Touchdown Club kicks off 2022 season
Join fellow college football fanatics for The Orlando Touchdown Club’s 2022 fall season kickoff on Sept. 12. The club’s first keynote speaker will be Andy Staples, the widely entertaining writer for The Athletic and radio commentator on ESPNU radio. In addition to food, networking and fun, outstanding local...
