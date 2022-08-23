The year was 1989. Shoulder pads were big and hair was bigger. The Game Boy and Microsoft Office were born, and the Berlin Wall came down. It was quite a year. It was also the year that Susan Titour decided there needed to be a community newspaper in College Park. A paper that would share only positive news connecting neighbors, business owners, schools and community groups. Each month she gathered the news, laid out the copy and delivered the papers to driveways.

