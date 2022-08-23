Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourcommunitypaper.com
Room to grow
“Old ideas can sometimes use new buildings. New ideas must use old buildings.”. That’s a quote from Jane Jacobs, author of “The Death and Life of Great American Cities.” Even more than six decades after its publication, the book remains extremely influential in American urban planning. And it still applies, as in the case of a small warehouse district on the west end of College Park.
yourcommunitypaper.com
College Park native to read new memoir at Infusion Tea
College Park native Lucy Bryan will be returning home to read from her new memoir, “In Between Places: A Memoir in Essays,” at Infusion Tea at 6 p.m. on Oct. 14. In her memoir, Bryan recounts a handful of devastating losses in her late twenties — the loss of her father, marriage and religious faith. After being uprooted from the comfort of her old life, she turned to nature to search for a new purpose.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Local Flavor with Scott Joseph: Coquille St. Jacques from Le Coq Au Vin
Le Coq Au Vin, at 46 Orlando’s oldest French restaurant, was already in operation for six years when Louis Perrotte and his wife, Magdalena, bought it. It is now owned and operated by Chef Reimund Pitz and his wife, Sandy, in partnership with the Perrottes. Housed in its unique A-frame — the original structure was a model for a company selling beach homes — Le Coq Au Vin is still a go-to special occasion restaurant for many Central Floridians.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Comings and Growings (College Park, September 2022)
The Ambassador Hotel project is one step closer to getting started. One Stop Housing received approval from the City to begin construction on converting the hotel to affordable housing units. The Orlando City Council will discuss providing a development grant at an upcoming council meeting. It’s the one-year anniversary for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourcommunitypaper.com
Proposed development in Sodo could complement future Pulse Museum
Last year we wrote about the transformation underway in south downtown in the industrial area along Division Avenue. The area has been rezoned from industrial use to high-intensity residential mixed-use. In July we reported that plans for the West Kaley mixed-use project had been filed with the City. The proposal...
yourcommunitypaper.com
‘Under-i’ Project delayed
The project that will convert the land underneath the I-4 overpass into a public park and activity center has been delayed. Last year, City officials were planning for construction on the park to begin by the end of 2022, but city of Orlando spokesperson Ashley Papagni told The Community Paper that construction is now expected to begin in 2024. Design work and public outreach is expected to begin in the next couple of months.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Orlando Touchdown Club kicks off 2022 season
Join fellow college football fanatics for The Orlando Touchdown Club’s 2022 fall season kickoff on Sept. 12. The club’s first keynote speaker will be Andy Staples, the widely entertaining writer for The Athletic and radio commentator on ESPNU radio. In addition to food, networking and fun, outstanding local...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Commissioner’s Update: City Council addresses downtown safety concerns
Submitted by Orlando District 5 City Commissioner Regina Hill. As a result of a shooting that injured seven people near Wall Street Plaza and the shooting scare on the Fourth of July caused by rogue fireworks, there has been an increased demand to implement greater safety measures in the downtown area.
Comments / 0