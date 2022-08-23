The project that will convert the land underneath the I-4 overpass into a public park and activity center has been delayed. Last year, City officials were planning for construction on the park to begin by the end of 2022, but city of Orlando spokesperson Ashley Papagni told The Community Paper that construction is now expected to begin in 2024. Design work and public outreach is expected to begin in the next couple of months.

